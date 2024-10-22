New 2025 Income Tax Brackets Are Set

Managing your finances in a tax-efficient way requires planning. Thankfully, the IRS just released the income tax brackets for 2025, allowing you to strategize for the upcoming tax year (returns filed in early 2026).

New IRS tax brackets 2025

Here are the inflation-adjusted tax brackets for 2025. (Note: These brackets apply to federal income tax returns typically filed in early 2026.)

It's also essential to remember that, for now, the associated tax rates remain the same (currently 10%, 12%, 22%, 24%, 32%, 35%, and 37%).

Swipe to scroll horizontally New 2025 Tax Brackets: Single Filers and Married Couples Filing Jointly Tax Rate Taxable Income (Single) Taxable Income (Married Filing Jointly) 10% Not over $11,925 Not over $23,850 12% Over $11,925 but not over $48,475 Over $23,850 but not over $96,,950 22% Over $103,350 but not over $197,300 Over $96,950 but not over $206,700 24% Over $197,300 but not over $250,525 Over $206,700 but not over $394,600 32% Over $250,525 but not over $626,350 Over $394,600 but not over $501,050 35% Over $250,525 but not over $626,350 Over $501,050 but not over $751,600 37% Over $626,350 Over $751,600

Swipe to scroll horizontally New 2025 Tax Brackets: Married Couples Filing Separately and Head of Household Filers Tax Rate Taxable Income (Married Filing Separately) Taxable Income (Head of Household)) 10% Not over $11,925 Not over $17,000 12% Over $11,925 but not over $48,475 Over $17,000 but not over $64,850 22% Over $48,475 but not over $103,350 Over $64,850 but not over $103,350 24% Over $103,350 but not over $197,300 Over $103,350 but not over $197,300 32% Over $197,300 but not over $250,525 Over $197,300 but not over $250,500 35% Over $250,525 but not over $375,800 Over $250,500 but not over $626,350 37% Over $375,800 Over $626,350

It's also important to note that these income tax rates are marginal, meaning they only apply to the income within the relevant tax bracket range for your filing status.

For example, just because a married couple files a joint return with $100,000 of taxable income in 2024 and their total taxable income falls within the 22% bracket for joint filers, it doesn't mean they will pay $22,000 in tax. The 22% rate isn’t applied as a flat rate on the entire $100,000.

Instead, the tax brackets are tied to marginal tax rates. This means that in 2024, for example, the first $22,000 of income is taxed at a rate of 10%. The next portion of income, between $22,000 and $89,450, is taxed at a rate of 12%. Finally, only the income exceeding $89,450 is taxed at 22%.

New 2025 tax brackets vs 2024: Do tax brackets go up with inflation?

One of the tax effects of high inflation is that it impacts the tax bracket ranges. This can be seen in the "width" of the 2025 brackets, which have become comparatively wider. ("Width" refers to the difference between the lowest and highest dollar amounts in a tax bracket.)

Wider tax brackets help prevent "bracket creep." Bracket expansion reduces the likelihood of being pushed into a higher tax bracket if your income remains constant or grows slower than inflation.

What will happen to individual income tax rates and brackets after 2025?

As Kiplinger has reported, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA, also sometimes known as the “Trump tax cuts”) brought significant changes to tax policy, but many key provisions came with an expiration date. Many taxpayers increasingly wonder what will happen to their income tax brackets and rates after December 31, 2025.

Unless Congress takes action, we're looking at a return to higher tax rates for most income levels starting in 2026.

The current seven tax brackets, ranging from 10% to 37%, would revert to a similar structure but with rates reaching up to 39.6%,

This looming change creates a challenge for financial planning. Should you adjust your long-term savings strategy? How might this affect your retirement plans?

While lawmakers might extend or modify these provisions before they expire, it's good to stay informed and prepare for potential changes. As we approach 2025, expect taxes to be a hotly debated issue in political debates.