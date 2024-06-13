HSA Contribution Limits Rising Again for 2025

Contribution limits matter when it comes to maximizing your tax-advantaged health savings account.

wooden domino blocks falling to a 2025 block
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelley R. Taylor
By
published

The IRS has announced the Health savings account (HSA) contribution limits for 2025. While the increases are modest compared to the record-high HSA limit increase for 2024, they still offer significant tax benefits.

Here’s what you need to know now to plan for the coming year.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Kelley R. Taylor
Kelley R. Taylor
Senior Tax Editor, Kiplinger.com

As the senior tax editor at Kiplinger.com, Kelley R. Taylor simplifies federal and state tax information, news, and developments to help empower readers. Kelley has over two decades of experience advising on and covering education, law, finance, and tax as a corporate attorney and business journalist. 

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8