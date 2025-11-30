'Smart' Estate Planning Can Cause Huge Problems: An Expert Unravels Popular Myths

We've all heard the standard estate planning advice: write a will, purchase appropriate life insurance, name the beneficiaries of your retirement accounts and arrange things so your estate can bypass the lengthy probate process.

While this advice is well-intended and generally useful, it turns out that following this advice blindly can sometimes make things worse than if you had done nothing at all.

Let's start with that last point about avoiding probate. Many people have heard horror stories about probate, and consequently they want to do everything they can to enable their estates to avoid it.

There are multiple ways to try to accomplish this, from establishing trusts to setting up payable-on-death (aka transfer-on-death) accounts and more.

Small estates already protected

Before bothering with any of these avoidance maneuvers, however, you should be aware that "small" estates don't need to go through probate in the first place.

Almost every state has laws that allow certain estates to bypass or at least greatly simplify probate … and the definition of "small" can be quite generous.

For example, California estates worth less than $208,850 in 2025 don't have to go through court at all (and assets like vehicles and IRAs with named beneficiaries don't even count against this limit). You can visit EstateExec.com for details by state.

Overdoing automatic transfers

If an estate doesn't qualify as "small," some people attempt to bypass probate by putting everything into assets that transfer automatically on death … but overdoing this process can leave a real mess for the survivors.

For example, if everything automatically transfers, what will be left to pay your final bills (medical, credit cards, funeral expenses and more)?

Automatically transferring everything will effectively make your estate insolvent, enabling your creditors to sue the recipients of your transfers, and leaving a real headache for the person responsible for finalizing your affairs.

One approach to handling this is to leave some of the money in accounts that don't automatically transfer … but if you leave too much, then probate will be triggered anyway.

Be careful here: While California's limit is over $200,000, South Carolina's equivalent limit is only $25,000.

Another thing to consider is that assets change in value over time, so while you may equitably set things up so one child gets a bank account that's payable on death and another gets your stock portfolio, by the time you eventually pass away, those could be at very different values.

This could result in unwanted discrepancies between the amount each person inherits.

If there are only a couple of heirs, you could list them at their desired percentages for every account, but if you have more people you want to inherit, or there are specific bequests involved, it can get a little messy.

Trust mistakes

Rather than using payable-on-death or transfer-on-death accounts, some people try to avoid probate by way of a trust.

One common misunderstanding involves a "testamentary trust," in which the will establishes a trust upon the decedent's death.

While there may be valid reasons to set up such a trust (for example, to provide for the care of a minor), you should be aware that these trusts are officially funded with assets after those assets have gone through probate … and thus don't avoid probate at all.

Another area of misunderstanding that can lead to costly mistakes concerns cost basis. When you sell an asset, you typically owe taxes on any gains you make if the selling price exceeds the original cost of the item.

So if you bought a house for $250,000 and sell it for $600,000, you will owe taxes on the $350,000 gain.

However, the U.S. tax code gives heirs a break on this tax: Many assets enjoy an automatic step-up in cost basis upon death, so if your mother bought the house, and it was worth $600,000 at the time of her death, the house would be assigned a new cost basis of $600,000.

You could turn around and sell the house for $600,000 with no taxes owed!

Unless the house had been placed in an irrevocable trust … in which case there would be no automatic cost basis step-up, and thus taxes would be due on the full $350,000 gain.

You can see how things would likely have been much better for their heirs if nothing at all had been done, and they had simply inherited the house according to normal probate processes.

Revocable trusts do generally benefit from a cost basis step-up at the time of death, and can be quite helpful — but they have their own gotchas, and in any case, you'll want to be sure that some provision has been made to pay your debts at the time of death (even if they're just your latest credit card charges), along with sufficient funds to keep everything maintained while your estate is settled and everything resolved.

The will

Of course, if you put everything (or almost everything) into assets that bypass probate, then your will won't really matter, because the will only affects things that don't automatically transfer (i.e., things subject to probate). Maybe that's OK, but it's something to take into consideration.

If not, everything will bypass probate, then a will can be quite important, especially if you have strong ideas about what you want done with your estate upon your death.

Perhaps you want to make a large charitable donation, perhaps you have certain belongings you wish to go to certain people, or perhaps you simply want to ensure that a friend or distant relative inherits a share of your estate (or that a close relation doesn't!).

However, if you're not careful, you can end up with a flawed will that can be challenged and overturned in court. Without very careful wording, for example, it can be difficult to "cut someone out of your will."

For example, many states have laws that protect a surviving spouse from such situations, and upon request from such a spouse, the court will simply overrule your will. In another example, a child of a Louisiana decedent is usually entitled to a significant portion of the estate, regardless of almost anything the will may say.

For these reasons, if you intend to do anything "unusual" in your will, it makes sense to have an experienced lawyer help you draft it. And then be sure an interested party will have access to the will upon your death … it doesn't do any good to have a will if no one can find it when the time comes.

Intestate estates

On the other hand, if you're not going to do anything unusual in your will, you may wonder why you should even bother in the first place.

After all, every state has laws that require your estate to go to your closest relations (i.e., spouse, children, etc.) if there is no will, and no one should feel slighted if the estate goes to the "normal" distribution percentages.

In fact, settling an estate can be even easier without a will. If there is no will, no one needs to prove that the signature on the will was yours, and that you were in your sound mind and not under duress when you signed it.

If there is no will, distributions can be made directly to the "heirs-at-law" (your closest relations as defined by law), but if there is a will, the heirs-at-law must be officially notified so they have a chance to contest the will. And so on.

Lawyers generally cringe when they hear someone saying that settling an estate can be easier without a will, because it's just accepted wisdom that everyone should have a will.

We're certainly not recommending that you avoid writing a will. If you care about the outcome, it's probably a good thing to do.

We're just pointing out that, like everything in life, there are pros and cons, and you should decide what's best for you … and that for better or worse, the majority of people opt not to bother in the end.

Estate planning vs estate settlement

While all aspects of estate planning are optional, estate settlement (the process of winding up the decedent's affairs) is mandatory.

And no matter what plans have been made, there are still myriad things that must be done after the death, even if everything has been set to transfer "automatically" (for example, various federal and local agencies must be notified, the residence must be cleaned out, debts resolved and more).

If your goal is to make things easy on your surviving family, one other thing to consider is estate settlement preparation, which doesn't involve legal documents or anything formal: just pulling together some basic information like a list of major assets, the location of keys, how to contact the heirs, etc.

Although often overlooked, settlement preparation is probably the easiest aspect of estate planning. Even something as simple as a list of financial accounts can transform the settlement process from a complex investigation into a straightforward task.

You can just list things in a basic spreadsheet, you can use a purpose-built product like The NokBox, or you can even use something like EstateExec, which will also automatically guide your executor through the settlement when the time comes. (Note: I am the founder and CEO of EstateExec.)

Summary

Traditional estate planning can be helpful, especially for larger estates, but it can also backfire, so if you are going to engage in it, it is best to get advice and help from an experienced professional.

And if the estate is on the smaller side, one of the most important things you can do is to ensure your executor will have some basic information about your estate when the time comes.

