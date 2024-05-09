13 Smart Estate Planning Moves

Follow this estate planning checklist for you (and your heirs) to hold on to more of your hard-earned money.

Estate plan file in a filing cabinet.
Janet Kidd Stewart
Several years ago, Kelley Brooks’s husband, Chris, who was being treated for hypertension, died in his sleep. Like so many other couples in their 40s, they had talked about estate planning but never got around to it. “You think you have forever to do all that, but you don’t,” says Brooks of Bellingham, Mass.

Experts hear similar stories all the time. “People often underestimate how much it will cost if they don’t plan,” says Renee Fry, founder of Gentreo, an online estate-planning company. For people nearly or newly retired, who potentially still have decades ahead for their assets to compound and grow, estate taxes are a huge concern.

1. Rethink IRA investing strategies
Passage of the SECURE Act in 2019 upended estate plans by forcing most non-spouse beneficiaries of traditional IRAs into a 10-year window for distributing assets. Before the law took effect this year, those beneficiaries could “stretch” the distribution of an inherited IRA over their own lifetime. Now, some families must rethink how they leave assets, particularly to children and grandchildren. (Minor children have until they reach the age of majority before the 10-year clock for distributing assets starts ticking.)

2. Sneak in a Roth conversion
Due to the recently enacted SECURE 2.0 Act, the required minimum distribution age rose from 72 to 73 in 2023 and will rise again to 75 in 2033. If you’re younger than the RMD age, you could take a voluntary distribution and convert it to a Roth IRA, Bronnenkant says. It’s a smart estate-planning move. Although non-spouse beneficiaries such as children and grandchildren will still need to deplete the account within 10 years, Roth distributions are tax-free.

3. Leverage the annual gift tax exclusion
Every year, anyone can give anyone else, or multiple people, a gift up to the annual gift tax exclusion amount — $18,000 in 2024. Couples can each give someone up to that limit, for a combined total of $36,000, without incurring gift tax. Go over this amount, and you’re required to file a gift tax return, with any amount in excess applying toward your lifetime exclusion.

4. Use up your lifetime gift exemption early
If you think gift and estate tax limits are heading lower, Bronnenkant suggests using up your lifetime gift exclusion now.

5. Pay medical or education expenses directly
Another way to save on future estate taxes is to write checks for someone else’s medical expenses or education. Paying medical bills or tuition — for preschool through graduate school — doesn’t count toward the annual exclusion or the estate tax exemption, provided the checks are written directly to the health care provider or school, Bronnenkant notes.

6. Build an irrevocable trust for your spouse
Many have a similar unease with irrevocable trusts because, by definition, they mean largely giving up control of assets. But creating one now could help you take advantage of today’s high exemption, Shenkman says.

7. Bypass the need for a portable exemption
Surviving spouses can choose to carry forward any remaining estate tax exemption unused by their deceased spouse, but it may not be the best strategy if you have appreciated assets, Bronnenkant says.

8. Safeguard assets from creditors
Uncle Sam isn’t always the biggest threat to preserving assets for heirs. If you’re a doctor, board member or an owner of a closely held business who wants assets protected from lawsuits and estate taxes, domestic asset protection trusts are a way for you to move money out of the estate and still be able to access it, Shenkman says.

9. Manage assets with revocable trusts
Some experts, including Shenkman, believe revocable trusts are a lot like annuities — more of them are sold than bought. He says they are often sold to clients as a blanket strategy for avoiding probate and cutting taxes, but the fact that they are revocable renders them ineligible for a lot of estate tax strategies. And in many states, probate isn’t that onerous. So why does he still use them? To manage assets as clients age or have health issues.

10. Plan for Medicaid and special needs
Some people bristle at the term “Medicaid planning” because it suggests that someone is trying to cheat the system by preserving assets that could have been spent before Medicaid kicked in. But the rising cost of nursing home care, assisted living facilities and retirement homes means many middle-class households would be wiped out by a long stay, impoverishing the spouses of those in care.

11. Reduce fees for a simple estate
With most attorneys charging fees of several hundred dollars to about $2,000 for basic estate planning, you can pocket most of that money by going online. In addition to Gentreo, players include Trust & Will, Rocket Lawyer and Legal Zoom.

12. Clean up investment clutter
Settling the estate is another place to find ways to keep fees down. On the time-is-money front, someone with accounts spread over multiple banks and brokerage accounts is making things difficult not only for themselves but especially for heirs.

13. Consider hiring a professional to serve as trustee
Litigation also costs more, so don’t forget the power of peace when trying to preserve money for heirs, experts say. To that end, consider hiring a professional to serve as trustee not only to relieve heirs of time-consuming duties but also to help avoid direct conflicts that tend to occur, for example, when one sibling is in charge of decision-making.

Contributing Writer, Kiplinger's Retirement Report

Janet Kidd Stewart created The Journey, a nationally syndicated personal finance column that ran for more than a decade in dozens of U.S. newspapers. As a reporter for the Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times, she covered banking, derivatives, markets and economics. She holds bachelor's and master's degrees from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. Widowed suddenly in 2013, she joined online grief groups and began talking with other widows about survivor benefits and adjusting to a new financial reality. Now living and working in Minneapolis, she is compiling those stories, and her own, into a forthcoming book.

