13 Smart Estate Planning Moves

Several years ago, Kelley Brooks’s husband, Chris, who was being treated for hypertension, died in his sleep. Like so many other couples in their 40s, they had talked about estate planning but never got around to it. “You think you have forever to do all that, but you don’t,” says Brooks of Bellingham, Mass.

Experts hear similar stories all the time. “People often underestimate how much it will cost if they don’t plan,” says Renee Fry, founder of Gentreo, an online estate-planning company. For people nearly or newly retired, who potentially still have decades ahead for their assets to compound and grow, estate taxes are a huge concern.

The generous estate tax exemption, now a whopping $13.61 million (up from $12.92 million last year), will soon be on the chopping block. The exemption is set to expire at the end of 2025, which would drop the base estate exemption amount down to $5 million (adjusted for inflation) in 2026. However, the large exemption has lulled many people into thinking they shouldn’t worry about estate taxes or other threats to their money. Still, they should, says attorney Martin Shenkman, a veteran estate and tax-planning attorney in the New York area.

“Anybody with wealth needs to plan,” says Shenkman, citing looming deficits that could hasten a change in the exemption amount. Estates with values exceeding the exemption amount by more than $1 million are taxed at $40%, and some states also levy an estate tax. He says if the gift exemption is cut substantially, it will shut down many ways people reduce their taxable estates.

Asset protection strategies that benefit you during your lifetime can also double as estate tax moves that preserve wealth for your heirs, he says. “I’ve been jumping up and down about this because, in difficult economic times, you tend to see more litigation,” says Shenkman, who uses several types of trusts to move money out of clients’ taxable estates. “When people are hurting, they look at every option to get money.”

So, how can you save as much as possible on fees and taxes and preserve the most for the people you leave behind? Consider these 13 estate-planning moves, which may be as simple as designating a different IRA beneficiary or as complex as setting up a trust.