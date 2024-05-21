10 Things You Should Know About Estate Planning for Singles

There are different estate planning methods to follow when you are single.

The words "Last Will and Testament" on an estate planning document.
(Image credit: Future)
David Rodeck
By
published

An estate plan lays out what you want to happen to your assets after death and during situations when you can’t make decisions. But if you’ve never married or were married a long time ago and have no children, don’t assume estate planning is a cake walk. It’s not. 

“People often think estate planning will be simpler in this situation, [but] it’s a lot more complicated,” says James C. Bartholomew, an estate planning attorney in Bend, Ore. “That’s why getting the right documents and plans in place is so important.”

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

David Rodeck
David Rodeck
Contributing Writer, Kiplinger's Retirement Report
Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8