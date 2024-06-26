Revocable vs. Irrevocable Trusts: What You May Not Know

Your choice to set up a revocable vs. irrevocable trust could have a big impact on your heirs.

A middle-aged couple meets with a lawyer or financial planner at a table.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Deborah Yao
By
published

When deciding between a revocable vs. irrevocable trust, you'll need to consider your net worth and what type of tax shelter your heirs may need. It may be tempting to set up a will and consider your estate planning complete, but trusts are critical for organizing how your assets are distributed during your lifetime and after death. Both types of trusts have pros and cons that can have a significant impact on your estate and beneficiaries.

Revocable vs. Irrevocable Trust

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Deborah Yao
Deborah Yao
Contributing Writer, Kiplinger.com

Deborah Yao is an award-winning journalist, editor, and personal finance columnist who has held editorial roles at Kiplinger, The Wharton School, Amazon, The Associated Press, S&P Global (SNL Kagan) and MarketWatch. She specializes in writing and editing articles on finance and technology, with particular expertise in the areas of stock analysis, monetary policy, fintech, blockchain, macroeconomics, financial planning, taxes, among others. She has been published in The New York Times, USA Today, CBS News, ABC News, Wharton Magazine, and many other news outlets.

Latest