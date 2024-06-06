Seven Things You Should Leave Out of Your Will, According to Experts

Are you unclear about what you should leave out of your will when estate planning? Legal experts share the seven items to exclude.

Close up shot of a last will and testament document.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Erin Bendig
By
published

Many Americans underestimate the importance of estate planning. Roughly 40% of people who don’t have a will say it’s because they don’t have enough assets to leave anyone, according to Caring.com’s 2024 Wills and Estate Planning Study

However, having a proper estate plan in place is essential, regardless of how much money you have, as it does more than distribute your assets; it outlines how your personal affairs will be managed after you’re gone.  

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Erin Bendig
Erin Bendig
Personal Finance Writer

Erin pairs personal experience with research and is passionate about sharing personal finance advice with others. Previously, she was a freelancer focusing on the credit card side of finance, but has branched out since then to cover other aspects of personal finance. Erin is well-versed in traditional media with reporting, interviewing and research, as well as using graphic design and video and audio storytelling to share with her readers.

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8