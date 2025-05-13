The Surprising Way to Reduce Your Dementia Risk
Dementia is a devastating diagnosis that upends retirement planning and shatters families, striking fear in the hearts of many. In fact, dementia is second only to cancer when it comes to medical problems Americans most dread developing.
Unfortunately, dementia is common and growing more prevalent as the population ages. Worldwide, someone develops dementia every three seconds, and the lifetime risk of dementia over age 55 could be as high as 42%.
The good news is that doctors and scientists are learning more about this debilitating condition every day, including new ways to treat and prevent it. Multiple studies have recently shown that a simple device could significantly decrease your risk: the hearing aid. We've broken down why it's important and how you can get one for less money.
Hearing aids may play a significant role in preventing dementia
Research has long demonstrated a potential link between hearing loss and dementia, with epidemiological studies over the past decade revealing that it may be the most significant known risk factor.
Building upon this data, a large-scale study of 1,000 older adults published in The Lancet in 2023 evaluated the impact of treating hearing loss on dementia risk. Frank Lin, MD, PhD ’08, and lead author of the study, explained that among older and sicker study participants with the greatest risk of dementia, those who received the hearing aids experienced around half the cognitive decline over three years compared with those who received a control intervention.
New research has also bolstered the theory that there's a causal connection between hearing loss and dementia risk.
The study, published in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery, examined the medical records of close to 3,000 participants in a large-scale NIH study started 38 years ago to understand the causes of atherosclerosis and heart disease.
A review of records for participants with a mean age of 75 who had confirmed hearing loss revealed that nearly one in three new dementia cases could be "attributed to clinically significant hearing loss."
Why hearing loss is tied to dementia risk
Authors of both studies shared several potential reasons why hearing loss may impact cognitive decline. The most popular theories include the following:
- Hearing loss causes an increase in social isolation and a decline in activities that provide cognitive enrichment, both of which have been linked to a higher dementia risk.
- Persistent strain on the brain results when your brain can't get a clear sound from your ear. As the brain reallocates resources to help with hearing, this comes at the expense of thinking and memory abilities and puts the brain at greater risk of other pathologies. This is called the cognitive load hypothesis.
- Hearing loss itself can affect the function and structure of the brain, causing the brain to atrophy faster due to reduced auditory stimulation
"All three theories suggest that treating hearing loss with something as simple as using a hearing aid could directly modify or affect those pathways and reduce the risk of cognitive decline," explained Lin, one of the authors of the Lancet study.
Regardless of the reasons, there's little to lose and a lot to gain by getting a hearing aid if you're experiencing hearing challenges, particularly because of the link between hearing loss and loneliness and social isolation which, by themselves, can have a devastating impact on your overall health and well-being.
How to get an affordable hearing aid
If you use an Apple iPhone, you can use AirPods (in-ear earphones or earbuds) as hearing aids. The FDA approved their use for mild to moderate hearing loss in 2024. The FDA only tested Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds. You can take a hearing test and learn how to set up the earbuds as hearing aids on the Apple website. Some users have noted that they feel less self-conscious using the earbuds, since no one can tell they are being used as hearing aids. The AirPods also provide hearing protection, according to Tom's Guide.
If you are under 65 or still on private insurance and thus not on Medicare, check first with your insurance provider. Twenty-five states require private insurance plans to provide some level of coverage for hearing aids.
If you are 65 or older. Unfortunately, Medicare does not provide coverage for hearing aids, so some older Americans may struggle to access this intervention due to cost burdens. Some other affordable options listed here may help you get the hearing aids you need.
Many Medicare Advantage plans cover hearing aids, so shopping for one during open enrollment could be a solution if you need hearing intervention in the upcoming year.
If you are on Medicaid, your hearing aids may be at least partially covered by Medicaid, depending on your state.
If you are a veteran, you may also have hearing aid coverage. The Veterans' Administration (VA) requires that your hearing loss be related to an injury sustained during your service to get coverage. Various other scenarios will also qualify, such as if you are housebound, if your hearing loss is severe and interferes with daily living, and other cases.
Tax strategies. You can use your HSA or FSA to pay for your hearing aids and lower your tax burden. Or if you itemize your deductions, you can deduct the cost of hearing aids and related expenses.
Other discounts. Your state may offer an assistance program; the Hearing Loss Association of America recommends seeking out vocational rehabilitation services.
Big-box stores like Costco or Amazon can also offer more affordable hearing aid products. However, you should ask your doctor about the best options for getting a quality device that provides the support you need.
Over-the-counter (OTC) vs prescription hearing aids. OTC hearing aids are generally for people with mild to medium hearing loss. Johns Hopkins has a guide to the difference, and you should ask your doctor which is the right option for you.
It's worth researching to find a solution, as getting the right hearing aid could increase your quality of life and decrease your risk of dementia.
Christy Bieber is an experienced personal finance and legal writer who has been writing since 2008. She has been published by Forbes, CNN, WSJ Buyside, Motley Fool, and many other online sites. She has a JD from UCLA and a degree in English, Media, and Communications from the University of Rochester.
