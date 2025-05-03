Could Technology Use Help Lower the Risk of Dementia? A New Study Says Yes

Once called the ‘silent epidemic,’ dementia is far from silent. For years, experts have painted a bleak picture about so-called digital dementia, a term that says smartphones, computers and other technology lead to the slow erosion of memory, attention, and higher function, making our minds lazy and weak.

But one recent study, published last month in the journal Nature Human Behavior, flips that narrative. In the study, as reported by CNN, researchers investigated the “digital dementia hypothesis,” which examines whether the lifetime use and reliance on technology can weaken cognitive abilities over time.

Their mega-analysis of more than 130 studies totaling 411,430 older adults aged 50 years and up found that the use of technology — computers, smartphones, internet, email, social media or multiple uses — resulted in a 58% lower risk of cognitive impairment and a 26% reduced risk of cognitive decline over time, the authors said.

In effect, older adults who engaged in the use of digital tools were significantly more likely to maintain their cognitive health. This doesn’t mean simply scrolling or mindlessly spending hours glued to a device, but actively participating.

“That these effects were found in studies even when factors like education, income, and other lifestyle factors were adjusted was also encouraging: the effect doesn’t seem just due to other brain health factors,” co-lead study author Dr. Jared Benge, associate professor in the department of neurology at the University of Texas at Austin’s Dell Medical School, said via email to CNN.

Digital puzzles, memory games and communication with loved ones can help

The study showed that it wasn’t the amount of time or cumulative screen hours spent on devices that mattered. In fact, the study didn’t look at how much time people actually spent on devices, but instead, if the person ‘used’ the digital technology, say through puzzles or memory games.

What made the difference was when participants became engaged. This may suggest that the act of participation itself, not the length of time, may be in part what activates and protects the aging mind. Even searching online for an answer to a question, sending an email or having a video call with a friend or family member can activate the mind.

Can engaging online with friends, family and others keep your mind active?

The researchers of the study introduced a new conceptual model called ‘technological reserve’, which suggests that digital engagement can build resilience by encouraging problem-solving, learning and adaptability.

“We say a really active brain in youth and midlife is a brain that is more resilient later,” Dr. Amit Sachdev told CNN. He is the medical director of the department of neurology and ophthalmology at Michigan State University.

Bottom line

Today, many aging adults are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of preventative care and maintaining overall health, versus waiting for a disease or condition to emerge before taking action. An awareness of brain health can be equally, or even more important.

As technology continues to evolve, the question isn't so much whether digital devices and the use of technology could be harmful to the aging brain, but rather, can we afford to ignore the potential benefits? The results of this study indicates that we can’t.