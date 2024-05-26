How Technology Can Help Retirees Age in Place

Tech has solutions to enable people to safely stay in their homes at a time when few want to enter nursing homes.

An older man wearing a VR headset, as an example of how technology helps retirees live at home.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Older adults may not have grown up with the internet or smartphones, but this generation of retirees is increasingly embracing tech solutions to help them age in place. 

Spurred on by the need to connect during the pandemic, older adults are finding more uses for technology to live safely and socially, making it easier to remain in the home and for loved ones to ensure their well-being. 

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Elaine Silvestrini
Senior Retirement Editor, Kiplinger.com

Elaine Silvestrini has worked for Kiplinger since 2021, serving as senior retirement editor since 2022. Before that, she had an extensive career as a newspaper and online journalist, primarily covering legal issues at the Tampa Tribune and the Asbury Park Press in New Jersey. In more recent years, she's written for several marketing, legal and financial websites, including Annuity.org and LegalExaminer.com, and the newsletters Auto Insurance Report and Property Insurance Report. 

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8