Internet Directory of Tech Resources

Technology is helping people age in place. Here are some examples.
Most people are familiar with ways to connect via video call with apps like Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams, as well as using a smartphone or Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp. Smart home options incorporating things like video doorbells, speakers to get voice commands and ways to control lights and entertainment systems can be found on Amazon. com and through Apple and Google home. You can also create a smart home system at the open source Home Assistant www.home-assistant.io.
Also, don’t forget about social media, like Facebook, Twitter (now X) and Threads, as a way to stay connected to the outside world. While you’re at it, you may want to check out the website of the National Council on Aging at www.ncoa.org/scams for ways to avoid being scammed while you’re in this tech environment. You should know to keep on guard for impersonation scams, tech support scams and romance scammers and others.
Here are some other examples of websites, services and other technologies that can help people age in place and help their loved ones provide care:
Staying safe
- iGuard Stove: https://iguardfire.com/ stove turnoff device
- Eversafe: www.eversafe.com keeps track of finances, sending alerts when patterns change or bills aren’t pai
- Alarm.com: https://alarm.com/wellness-independent-living integrates sensors and devices, including its camera, and uses artificial intelligence to sense differences that signify a risk. The company says it can report changes in activity levels, sleeping and eating patterns, bathroom frequency and medication adherence, as well as emergencies like falls or wandering out of the home.
Staying engaged
- EA virtual reality experience for caregivers:.www.embodiedlabs.com
- AARP site for learning technology and taking online classes: https://seniorplanet.org
- Classes given by older adults for older adults: www.getsetup.io
- Safe transportation: https://gogograndparent.com
- Assisted ride service: www.silverride.com
- Robotic pets: https://joyforall.com
- Robotic companion: https://elliq.com
- Live interactive virtual tours around the world: www.discover.live
- Live streaming interactive travel from home: https://wowzitude.com
Staying fit and healthy
- Spiro 100: www.spiro100.com
- Vitality Society: www.vitality-society.com
- Posit Science—brainHQ exercises: www.brainhq.com
Staying organized
- Everplans: www.everplans.com a digital tool that helps avoid document clutter
- PinnacleCare: https://pinnaclecare.com/ when receiving a serious medical diagnosis, use this site to find the right medical professionals and setting up appointments
- Wellthy: https://wellthy.com/ a resource for family caregivers to coordinate care
- Raymond James: www.raymondjames.com/commentary-and-insights/lifestyle-technology information on technology in retirement
