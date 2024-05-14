Internet Directory of Tech Resources

Most people are familiar with ways to connect via video call with apps like Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams, as well as using a smartphone or Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp. Smart home options incorporating things like video doorbells, speakers to get voice commands and ways to control lights and entertainment systems can be found on Amazon. com and through Apple and Google home. You can also create a smart home system at the open source Home Assistant www.home-assistant.io.

Also, don’t forget about social media, like Facebook, Twitter (now X) and Threads, as a way to stay connected to the outside world. While you’re at it, you may want to check out the website of the National Council on Aging at www.ncoa.org/scams for ways to avoid being scammed while you’re in this tech environment. You should know to keep on guard for impersonation scams, tech support scams and romance scammers and others.

Here are some other examples of websites, services and other technologies that can help people age in place and help their loved ones provide care:

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Staying safe

iGuard Stove: https://iguardfire.com/ stove turnoff device

Eversafe: www.eversafe.com keeps track of finances, sending alerts when patterns change or bills aren’t pai

Alarm.com: https://alarm.com/wellness-independent-living integrates sensors and devices, including its camera, and uses artificial intelligence to sense differences that signify a risk. The company says it can report changes in activity levels, sleeping and eating patterns, bathroom frequency and medication adherence, as well as emergencies like falls or wandering out of the home.

Staying engaged

EA virtual reality experience for caregivers:.www.embodiedlabs.com

AARP site for learning technology and taking online classes: https://seniorplanet.org

Classes given by older adults for older adults: www.getsetup.io

Safe transportation: https://gogograndparent.com

Assisted ride service: www.silverride.com

Robotic pets: https://joyforall.com

Robotic companion: https://elliq.com

Live interactive virtual tours around the world: www.discover.live

Live streaming interactive travel from home: https://wowzitude.com

Staying fit and healthy

Staying organized

Everplans: www.everplans.com a digital tool that helps avoid document clutter

PinnacleCare: https://pinnaclecare.com/ when receiving a serious medical diagnosis, use this site to find the right medical professionals and setting up appointments

Wellthy: https://wellthy.com/ a resource for family caregivers to coordinate care

Raymond James: www.raymondjames.com/commentary-and-insights/lifestyle-technology information on technology in retirement

Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger’s Retirement Report, our popular monthly periodical that covers key concerns of affluent older Americans who are retired or preparing for retirement. Subscribe for retirement advice that’s right on the money.