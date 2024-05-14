Internet Directory of Tech Resources

Technology is helping people age in place. Here are some examples.

A woman standing in front of images suggesting technology.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Most people are familiar with ways to connect via video call with apps like Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams, as well as using a smartphone or Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp. Smart home options incorporating things like video doorbells, speakers to get voice commands and ways to control lights and entertainment systems can be found on Amazon. com and through Apple and Google home. You can also create a smart home system at the open source Home Assistant www.home-assistant.io

Also, don’t forget about social media, like Facebook, Twitter (now X) and Threads, as a way to stay connected to the outside world. While you’re at it, you may want to check out the website of the National Council on Aging at www.ncoa.org/scams for ways to avoid being scammed while you’re in this tech environment. You should know to keep on guard for impersonation scams, tech support scams and romance scammers and others. 

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Elaine Silvestrini
Senior Retirement Editor, Kiplinger.com

Elaine Silvestrini has worked for Kiplinger since 2021, serving as senior retirement editor since 2022. Before that, she had an extensive career as a newspaper and online journalist, primarily covering legal issues at the Tampa Tribune and the Asbury Park Press in New Jersey. In more recent years, she's written for several marketing, legal and financial websites, including Annuity.org and LegalExaminer.com, and the newsletters Auto Insurance Report and Property Insurance Report. 

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8