What's Worth Your Time in Retirement?
Focus on pursuits that are worth your time in retirement; you will be more likely to enjoy retirement as a profoundly satisfying period of personal growth.
In doing the hard work of writing this column, I came to frame its evolving concept as: “French Cinema vs the Trailer Park Boys.” The idea popped into my head during a conversation with my wife, Pam, about how much sense it makes to “invest” in certain activities in semi-retirement or retirement.
Many readers are presumably rocketing toward or have matured beyond my age of 71, so you may not be familiar with the Trailer Park Boys oeuvre. The 12-season series’ intricate plot follows the fictional adventures of three foul-mouthed, pot-smoking, petty criminals, one of whom is a shopping cart thief and repairman named “Bubbles,” in a Nova Scotia trailer park. I started watching the show in a gloomy phase of my life. It does not require the slightest investment of time or brainpower to appreciate its hilariousness.
The same cannot be said for, say, French director Louis Malle’s 1987 film Au Revoir Les Enfants, which I’ve been meaning to watch for years. Sadly, after investing mightily in learning French in college, the Spanish I’d labored to learn in junior high and high school flooded back into my brain, creating a new, blended language even I don’t understand.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
What's worth my time?
Is it worth it to plunge back into my study of French just to fully enjoy films such as Malle’s reported masterpiece, even though it’s unlikely that I have enough time left to achieve my youthful ambition of becoming a famous expat writer, sipping Bordeaux and reading Baudelaire at a Parisian café whose saucy proprietress always greets me with the same flirtatious, “Bonjour, Monsieur Bob”?
Looking for perspective, I called a friend. When each of Deniene’s children went to college, she told them: “This is your big growth moment, when you can really become the person you want to be.” After they were flourishing as adults, Deniene realized that this could be such a moment for her, too. She began investing significant time learning to play the cello and resumed her study of piano, which she’d shown a gift for as a child.
I’ve watched her, fingers flying, head bobbing as she coaxes soulful nuance from Debussy’s "Pour le Piano." But practicing has got to be as annoying now as it was when it kept her from playing tether ball with her friends, and with less chance that her investment will lead to an offer from the LA Philharmonic, right?
“I get a lot just from learning how to play the notes,” Deniene said. “Is it a short staccato or something more drawn out?” Practicing can frustrate, for sure, but the little breakthroughs are hugely satisfying, sometimes sublime.
“Not many people can go there,” she said. “It’s the same with . . . sports, music. You need to invest time to get to where you can really enjoy it.”
How I'm investing my time
I’ve decided it’s time to enjoy more French films — without the agony of studying French again. But I’ve recalculated another investment decision.
First, I’ve started volunteering with elementary school students, few of whom speak English.
Second, our son is engaged to a spectacular woman whose father is more nimble in Spanish than English. After a weekend with him and his wife and family and friends in Baja California, Mexico, I realized that even If I only live long enough to understand a little bit more of and contribute a touch more to my soon-to-be extended family’s dazzling conversations, the ROI will be hugely rewarding.
Meanwhile, I can assuage my guilt for indulging in "Trailer Park Boys" now and then because watching "Los Muchachos del Parque del Acoplados" in Spanish is now an investment in personal growth.
Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger Retirement Report, our popular monthly periodical that covers key concerns of affluent older Americans who are retired or preparing for retirement. Subscribe for retirement advice that’s right on the money.
Related content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
A career journalist and communications professional, Sipchen has been a reporter, columnist, blogger and editor at the Los Angeles Times, where he shared the 2002 Pulitzer Prize and the Society of Professional Journalists’ Sigma Delta Chi award for editorial writing (with Alex Raksin). He also shared, as an editor, the Times 2016 Pulitzer Prize for team coverage of the San Bernardino Terrorist Attack and, as a reporter, the 1992 Pulitzer for team coverage of the Los Angeles riots. Sipchen is a visiting full professor at Occidental College.
-
-
This Late-in-Life Roth Conversion Opportunity Spares Your Heirs
Expensive medical care in the later stages of life is an unpleasant reality for many, but it can open a window for a Roth conversion that benefits your heirs.
By Evan T. Beach, CFP®, AWMA® Published
-
Women, What Is Your Net Worth?
Many women have no idea what their net worth is, or even how to calculate it. Many also turn to social media finfluencers for advice. Here's what to do instead.
By Neale Godfrey, Financial Literacy Expert Published
-
Watch Out for the ‘Medigap Trap’
The Medigap trap can snag those who chose Medicare Advantage and plan to switch to traditional Medicare later as their needs change.
By Elaine Silvestrini Published
-
7 Estate Planning Best Practices
These tips can help you avoid common trouble spots and create a more effective plan.
By David Rodeck Published
-
5 Key Components of an Estate Plan — and 7 Others to Consider
Whatever your circumstances, you can take these steps to build an estate plan that benefits both you and your loved ones.
By David Rodeck Published
-
5 Ways the Second Trump Term Could Affect Your Finances
Income tax cuts are likely to be extended, but electric vehicle tax credits could disappear.
By Sandra Block Published
-
Problems with Medicare Advantage Plans Keep Mounting
Complaints about Medicare Advantage include denial of service and slow care approvals.
By Elaine Silvestrini Last updated
-
Social Security Benefits Are Shrinking
Social Security benefits are shrinking relative to Medicare premium increases, leaving older adults with less cash at the end of the month.
By Elaine Silvestrini Published
-
Should You Use Your Financial Services Firm's Advisers?
If you've saved up a decent-size nest egg with a financial services firm, chances are good it has offered you financial advice — for a price. Is it worth it?
By Sandra Block Published
-
How to Think About Money and Aging Now
As you think about your financial future in this new age of longevity, a strong plan means more than just asking if you have enough.
By MP Dunleavey Published