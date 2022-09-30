The Most Expensive Natural Disasters in U.S. History

Hurricane Ian has delivered a powerful hit to much of the state of Florida, with massive storm surges lashing the state’s southwest coast. The storm’s damage isn’t over yet as makes its way up the East Coast, having regenerated power while over the ocean.



That storm surge (damage from which, by the way, is not covered by homeowner’s insurance) is what makes hurricanes such expensive natural disasters: The top seven in our list of 10 most expensive natural disasters are all cyclonic storms. Whether Ian joins this grim list remains to be seen, but based on early cost estimates from Moody’s Anaytics, it’s probable.

Neither hurricane nor wildfire season are over yet, so check your emergency kit , have a financial plan in place in case you have to evacuate, and take a look at the 10 most expensive natural disasters in U.S. history.