How to Find Insurance Coverage in Disaster-Prone Areas
It can be difficult to find insurance in some places, but these steps can help.
If you live in a state where insurers are leaving the market, you still have options, says Loretta Worters, spokeswoman for the Insurance Information Institute.
If you already have a policy with an insurer that leaves the state, you won’t lose your coverage and should be able to renew it. Worters also says that in most parts of these states, there are still insurers competing for your business.
Finding coverage can be more challenging in a high-risk region, such as a forested area recently hit by wildfires. Worters suggests first contacting a broker representing your area’s remaining insurers.
It’s possible that even if standard policies are unavailable, you could buy something called excess and surplus insurance. These policies charge higher premiums, but that’s not uncommon in high-risk areas. The premium increase is set on a case-by-case basis and depends on the level of risk in your area and your past insurance claims history, Worters says.
To offset the higher premiums, State Farm spokesman Dave Phillips recommends taking every risk-mitigation step possible, such as rebuilding your roof with fire-resistant materials and maintaining a defensible zone around your property by removing leaves, debris and other flammable materials. You may qualify for an insurance discount while protecting your home.
Finally, if you can’t buy from private insurers, state agencies such as the California FAIR Plan and Citizens Property Insurance in Florida operate as insurers of last resort. The FAIR Plan, for example, offers a basic policy that pays for damages caused by fire, lightning and smoke, Worters says.
However, these plans are expensive and offer less coverage. The California FAIR Plan costs three to four times the price of a typical homeowners policy and doesn’t include coverage for standard risks, such as earthquakes, theft and personal liability.
