10 Things to Know About Hurricane Insurance Claims

Flooding Isn’t Covered by Homeowners Insurance

In general, damage caused by wind, wind-driven rain and water that comes into your home through the roof, windows, doors or holes in the walls is covered by homeowners insurance. But damage from flooding or water that rises from the bottom up—from the overflow of a body of water, for example, or a storm surge—is not covered.

A lot of the damage in Florida from Hurricane Ian was from flooding and will only covered if you had flood insurance, such as through the FloodSmart.gov (opens in new tab) National Flood Insurance Program or a private flood insurer. Early reports indicate that few of the many inland properties that suffered damage from Ian have this critical coverage.



But even if you didn’t have flood insurance, it’s still worthwhile to contact your home insurance company to see whether some of your expenses will be covered, such as wind damage to your roof or the additional living expenses you incurred while you were out of your house. See Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Wind Damage vs. Flood Damage fact sheet. (opens in new tab)