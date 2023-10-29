What Is Comprehensive Coverage and What Does It Cover?
This grab bag of coverages can protect you and your vehicle from theft, fire and forces of nature.
Comprehensive insurance coverage is optional coverage that protects you against damage to your vehicle caused by non-collision events that are outside of your control. The uptick of extreme weather events has increased the chances of wind, rain, flying debris and flood waters causing damage to your car. Don’t be caught short when the next storm rolls though.
Remember when shopping and pricing for comprehensive coverage that this coverage is not a separate type of car insurance policy but refers to a specific coverage on an existing policy.
What is comprehensive insurance?
You'd think that combination of liability, collision and uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance would seem to take care of all conceivable risks — but it doesn’t. None of that other insurance would necessarily cover damage to your car from riots, collapse of a parking garage or kids playing baseball. Comprehensive insurance is a car insurance policy that covers certain damages to your vehicle that are not caused by a collision with another car.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
For instance, you leave for school in the morning and as you’re driving, you are hit by a frightened deer that damages your front-end and brakes a headlight. Is this an accident covered under your basic required auto insurance? Not a chance. This is the type of one-off accident that comprehensive insurance would cover.
Comprehensive auto insurance is supplementary, meaning it’s usually an optional coverage which can be added to an insurance policy. This coverage is usually required if you are leasing or financing your car.
What does comprehensive insurance cover?
Here are a few types of damage that may be covered by comprehensive insurance:
- Theft of car
- Vandalism, fire, and explosions
- Windshield and glass damage
- Falling trees, limbs and other objects
- Rocks and objects kicked up by or falling off cars
- Storms, hail, wind, floods, lightning, and earthquakes
- Accidents with animals (e.g., hitting or being hit by a deer)
Comprehensive coverage also entitles you to some compensation for renting a car if yours is stolen. Check your policy to see how much the policy would pay per day and for how long.
What does comprehensive insurance not cover?
- General wear and tear of a vehicle
- Intentional damages
- Mechanical or electrical failure unrelated to an accident
- Damage to your vehicle caused by failing to take proper preventative measures
Is comprehensive insurance worth it?
The exact price of comprehensive insurance on your policy depends on a number of factors unique to each driver. This includes the year, make, model, and age of the vehicle, if you park on the street or in a garage, the vehicle’s rating symbols, loss history, as well as the driving history of the drivers operating the vehicle.
On average, drivers pay $263 per year for comprehensive coverage and $723 per year for collision insurance, according to the most recent rate analysis by Insurance.com.
What's the difference between comprehensive and collision insurance?
What is comprehensive coverage compared to collision? Basically, they’re two halves of a whole. Collision insurance covers you if your car is damaged by another vehicle, a stationary object or by rolling over. If you’re in a collision, you’re covered by collision insurance. Conversely, comprehensive insurance covers damage to your car caused by almost anything but a collision. So if kids use your car as a soccer net or rats chew on electrical wires or make a nest — you’re covered.
Related Content
Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. Previously, she spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation. Donna graduated from Brooklyn Law School and University at Buffalo.
-
-
Three Ways You Can Flip the Script on Your Taxes
Does it feel like the tax code is beating you up at times? Instead of accepting that feeling of getting pushed around, here’s how you can pay what you must but no more.
By Scott M. Dougan, RFC, Investment Adviser Published
-
What Is Margin Trading?
Margin trading involves investing with borrowed money. The practice is high risk, but it can also have big rewards.
By Jeff Reeves Published
-
Tips For Open Enrollment 2023
Open enrollment will soon be underway, and many employers are shielding workers from hefty increases in health insurance premiums. But it pays to review your options carefully.
By Kimberly Lankford Published
-
How Much Life Insurance Do You Need?
insurance Instead of relying on rules of thumb, you’re better off taking a systematic approach to figuring your life-insurance needs.
By Kimberly Lankford Published
-
Passport Processing Times Speed Up: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter The State Department credits an increase in staff and new technology with shrinking processing times.
By Sean Lengell Published
-
White House Aims to Limit Access to Short-Term Health Plans: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter The Biden administration's draft rule would restore several Obama-era regulations.
By Matthew Housiaux Published
-
What Is Liability Insurance and What Does It Cover?
insurance Liability insurance protects you if you injure someone else or damage their property with your car.
By Donna LeValley Published
-
Want to Feel Better About Life Insurance? Go Digital
Customer satisfaction with life insurance and annuity products picks up substantially when participants go digital, J.D. Power survey shows.
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
What Is Collision Insurance and What Does It Cover?
insurance Collision insurance is often optional, but there are many good reasons to include it in your policy.
By Donna LeValley Published
-
What Is the 80/20 Rule In Home Insurance?
The 80/20 rule in home insurance states that to receive full coverage from their insurance company, homeowners must have coverage costing at least 80% of their home’s total replacement cost value.
By Erin Bendig Published