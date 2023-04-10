9 Ways Seniors Can Save on Car Insurance

For a number of reasons, car insurance can be more expensive for seniors — even those with a stellar driving record. Typically, car insurance companies will offer lower rates for drivers when they’re between 45 to 55 years old, and once a driver turns 75, auto insurance begins to cost more, according to Progressive (opens in new tab). With car insurance rates already high in many states, finding ways to save can be crucial, which is why many car insurance companies offer a variety of discounts for seniors.

Car Insurance by Age

Age 25: Typically car insurance for teenagers is expensive, given that they don’t have much driving experience and are therefore more likely to get into a car accident. When drivers turn 25, their rates drop by 9% on average, according to Progressive.

Ages 50 to 60: This age range is likely to experience lower rates than other age brackets, as middle aged drivers have a good bit of experience driving and aren’t as likely to be hearing- or vision-impaired.

Ages 70 to 80: Once drivers hit their mid-70s, car insurance rates typically go up, as this age bracket has an increased risk of being in an accident. Older individuals are also more prone to injuries in the event of a car accident, which can lead to expensive medical bills and other expenses.

80s: Despite having the most driving experience, drivers in this age range are the most likely to have decreased reflexes and reaction times, which drives up their car insurance rates.

The following chart shows car insurance rates by age based on Progressive Personal Auto (opens in new tab) policies sold countrywide from September 2020 to August 2021.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Age Rate 18 $230 25-29 $136 35-39 $124 45-49 $120 55-64 $100 65-74 $96 75+ $101

Ways for Seniors to Save on Car Insurance

If you're struggling with the cost of increased car insurance, the following tips can help you save.

Take a driving course: Many states have mandated mature driver discounts for seniors if they complete state-approved driving courses. Organizations such as AARP, AAA and The National Safety Council (NSC) provide these classes. Taking the AARP Smart Driver online course could qualify you for a multi-year discount on your car insurance policy, and successful completion of the AAA Driver Improvement Program (opens in new tab), designed to reduce the risk of seniors behind the wheel, can also result in lower insurance premiums.

There are also a number of other discounts available to seniors to help lower insurance premiums.

Keep a safe driving history: Many insurance companies reward drivers for having an accident-free driving history. Geico , for example, offers up to 22% discount on most coverages if you’ve been accident-free for five years.

Maintain vehicle safety: You could qualify for further savings if your vehicle is up to par with safety equipment. This can include air bags, anti-lock brakes, anti-theft systems and anti-collision technology. State Farm (opens in new tab) offers auto insurance discounts on 1994 and newer-model-year private-passenger vehicles based on the loss experience of the make and model of the insured vehicle.

Try a multi-policy discount: If you open two policies with the same insurance provider, you’ll be able to save thanks to a multi-policy discount, which is offered by most insurance providers. For example, if you have both your auto and home insurance through Progressive , you'll earn discounts on both policies, with average savings at 5%.

Pay your policy in full: Sometimes, paying your policy in full, rather than making monthly payments, can help you save.

Remain accident and violation free: Keeping your driving record free of crashes, tickets or any violations will help you qualify for lower rates.

Check your location: Planning to move in retirement? Keep in mind that car insurance varies widely from state to state, so check to see if you can afford rates for where you're moving.

Shop Around: As always, shopping around for the best rates is a good idea if you're looking to save as much as you can, as rates vary between insurance companies. Be sure to get at least three quotes before committing to a policy.

Increase your deductible: Increasing your deductible also helps reduce how much you pay for insurance. Since your out-of-pocket expense goes up in the case of an accident, your premium will be lower.