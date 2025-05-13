What Does Travel Insurance Cover? 6 Types of Coverage for Your Next Trip

Travel insurance is one of those things that just feels like an added expense on a vacation that you’ve already spent plenty of money on – especially if you aren’t even sure what it covers. But it’s precisely because you’ve already spent that money on your vacation that travel insurance is worth it.

The key is to make sure you’re getting the right coverage and cutting costs by skipping coverage you don’t need or you already have through another source.

To do that, start by understanding what types of coverage travel insurance typically offers, when you need it and how to find out if you already have that coverage from somewhere else.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

1. Trip cancellation insurance

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is the most common type of travel insurance you’ll see offered. It basically ensures you’ll get your money back if your flight, hotel or activity is cancelled.

Typically, it covers a more generous range of cancellation reasons than a standard refund policy from an airline or hotel.

For example, if you need to cancel due to a medical emergency, but you’re passed the airline’s refund deadline, trip cancellation insurance would reimburse you.

While policies vary, most include the following covered reasons for canceling a trip:

Medical emergencies including illness or injury. This sometimes also covers cancelling due to a death in the family.

Work obligations or job loss. This includes unexpected work emergencies or having your previously-approved vacation time revoked. It also includes a job loss, but not if you voluntarily resign.

Jury duty

Inclement weather or natural disasters. This includes severe weather that causes your flight to be canceled or weather at the destination that renders your hotel or vacation rental uninhabitable.

uninhabitable. Other covered reasons include terrorism, epidemics and other incidents that force you to cancel your trip.

It’s important to note that an insurance policy would only kick in here if the ticket or reservation was nonrefundable.

If you have the option to request a refund directly from the service provider, do that first. If you’re denied and your reason for cancellation is covered by your travel insurance, you can file a claim at that point.

Do you need trip cancellation insurance?

Depending on how you booked your trip, you might already have some degree of trip cancellation protection built in. Many travel rewards credit cards offer some trip cancellation protection as a perk, for example. If it is a perk your card offers, read through the fine print to see exactly what it covers and how it works.

Next, check the refund policies of the airline, cruise, hotel or other service providers you book with. Some are more generous than others, especially if you’re paying for upgraded fares or accommodations.

Between the standard refund policy and your credit card’s trip cancellation insurance, you might already have enough coverage for your peace of mind. But for more expensive vacations or times of uncertainty when you think you may need to cancel the trip, it’s worth looking into additional coverage.

Pack your bags and earn rewards. Kiplinger chose the best travel rewards cards for airline, hotel and other perks to help you save money. Explore the top travel card picks.

2. Travel medical insurance

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Travel medical insurance is like a basic health insurance policy to cover you when you travel abroad. It typically won’t cover a routine exam or preventative care – which you’re unlikely to be doing on vacation anyway – but it does cover emergencies, unexpected illnesses or injuries while you’re traveling.

So, if you get food poisoning after eating that questionable seafood or twist your ankle while hiking, travel medical insurance would cover you.

Do you need travel medical insurance?

If you’re traveling domestically, probably not. Your own health insurance should be enough to protect you out of state. If you’re traveling abroad, though, it’s a good idea to get travel medical insurance.

But check your existing health insurance policy first. While it’s not common for health insurance to cover you abroad, some policies do offer limited coverage for medical emergencies. If yours does have some international coverage, call your insurance company to find out the details and how the claims process works.

Some travel credit cards also offer travel medical insurance as a perk. Look through the full list of benefits to see if yours does. Again, if it does, call the company to find out how it works.

Faye Insurance offers travel insurance with 100% digital claims and real-time support. Explore plans at www.withfaye.com.

3. Cruise travel insurance

(Image credit: Alamy)

Cruise insurance is a special type of travel insurance that adds in all that unique circumstances that come with going on a cruise.

Got lost at a port of call and your ship left without you? Cruise insurance will cover you. Need to leave your cruise early because of an emergency back home? Cruise insurance will cover you.

In many cases, cruise travel insurance also has medical coverage rolled into it. And that coverage includes cruise-specific coverage like paying for the helicopter that has to airlift you from the ship to the nearest hospital on land if you suffer a medical emergency that can’t be treated on board.

Do you need cruise travel insurance?

If you’re going on a cruise, yes. There are many unique situations that apply to a cruise that aren’t covered by a standard travel insurance policy.

The cruise operator you book with may offer insurance of its own. But it’s a good idea to shop around and compare policies from independent travel insurance companies before buying the cruise’s insurance. You’ll often find more coverage at a lower price by shopping around.

4. Cancel for any reason travel insurance

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cancel for any reason (CFAR) travel insurance is basically an enhanced version of trip cancellation insurance. While trip cancellation insurance will reimburse you for nonrefundable bookings, it only does so for a select range of covered reasons. CFAR travel insurance allows you to cancel for just about any reason at all.

Here are some of the additional reasons you’d be able to cancel your trip for with CFAR travel insurance that would normally be excluded from standard trip cancellation insurance:

Foreseeable events that you knew about when you booked the trip, like a named storm or a planned airline strike.

Pre-existing medical conditions (which might otherwise be denied by a standard policy because they are foreseeable).

Pregnancy

Fear of travel

Changing your mind

Do you need “cancel for any reason” travel insurance?

This kind of unrestricted coverage is nice to have, but not strictly necessary unless there’s a high risk you might need to cancel a trip last minute. If that risk isn’t related to one of the covered reasons under a standard trip cancellation insurance policy, it might be worth upgrading to a cancel for any reason policy.

Maybe you’ve booked your first cruise but are still feeling a little squeamish about the idea of being out at sea that long. If you want the peace of mind knowing that you can get your money back if you get cold feet at the last minute, get CFAR travel insurance.

5. Annual travel insurance

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Annual travel insurance – or multi-trip travel insurance – is a more cost-effective coverage option for frequent travelers, or even those who just have a lot of trips on the calendar this year.

In terms of coverage, it’s almost the same as any other travel insurance, though there may be some special limits and exclusions that apply to a multi-trip insurance policy.

The biggest difference is that it usually doesn’t come with trip cancellation coverage. So it’s a good idea to get a travel rewards card that offers that as a perk to cover that gap if you do get annual travel insurance.

By paying for a policy that remains active all year, you may end up paying less per trip than you would if you bought single-trip travel insurance for each separate trip. It also gives you the convenience of knowing you’re already covered for any last-minute trips you book throughout the year.

You shop for travel insurance once, and you’re protected for all of your adventures throughout the year.

Do you need annual travel insurance?

How frequent of a frequent traveler do you need to be for annual travel insurance to make sense? Here are some scenarios where it might be worth shopping around for a multi-trip insurance policy:

You’re planning to take three or more trips over the next 12 months . With three or more trips a year, an annual policy might be more cost effective than buying separate single-trip policies for each vacation.

. With three or more trips a year, an annual policy might be more cost effective than buying separate single-trip policies for each vacation. You tend to book spontaneous, last-minute trips . Some types of coverage aren’t available if you buy travel insurance too close to the date of departure, usually within two or three weeks. An annual policy ensures you’ve got full coverage even if you booked the trip last minute.

. Some types of coverage aren’t available if you buy travel insurance too close to the date of departure, usually within two or three weeks. An annual policy ensures you’ve got full coverage even if you booked the trip last minute. You only need travel medical insurance. If you already get trip cancellation coverage through your credit card, you might only need a policy for the medical coverage. In that case, compare the rates of a single-trip policy and annual travel medical insurance. Sometimes, it ends up being cheaper – especially for extended multi-week or months’ long trips (or if you know you’ll take at least one additional international trip within the next 12 months).

6. Car rental insurance

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Car rental insurance is optional coverage that works as a kind of supplement to your own car insurance when driving a rental car. At a minimum, it usually provides collision coverage so that you aren’t on the hook for damages to the rental car.

You might also have the option to add additional coverage, including:

Supplemental liability insurance : this is additional liability coverage on top of the liability coverage already included in your own car insurance policy

: this is additional liability coverage on top of the liability coverage already included in your own car insurance policy Personal accident insurance : this is sort of like Medical Payments (Med-Pay) insurance, covering any medical expenses related to injuries you suffer in an accident, regardless of who is at fault.

: this is sort of like Medical Payments (Med-Pay) insurance, covering any medical expenses related to injuries you suffer in an accident, regardless of who is at fault. Personal effects coverage: this insures your personal possessions inside the car, up to a certain dollar limit, if your belongings are lost, stolen or damaged while in the rental car.

Do you need car rental insurance?

In many cases, the answer is no. If you already own a car, you have car insurance. If you have car insurance, your liability coverage and any collision coverage or medical coverage, like Med-Pay or Personal Injury Protection (PIP) coverage apply while you’re driving a rental car.

On top of your existing car insurance, many credit cards cover rental car insurance . While coverage amounts vary, you might be able to get away with skipping car rental insurance altogether between your own car insurance’s coverage and the added coverage from your credit card.

So, when should you buy rental car insurance? If you’re traveling internationally, your own car insurance might not cover you while you’re abroad. Call your insurance company to find out what kind of coverage you have while traveling internationally.

If your car insurance won’t cover you abroad and you don’t have a credit card that comes with car rental insurance as a perk (or only offers a minimum coverage amount), it’s worth buying a policy.

Still, make sure to avoid overlapping coverage so you don’t pay more than you have to. If you’re already buying travel medical insurance, for example, you can probably skip the personal accident insurance coverage.

If your home insurance already provides personal property coverage, it may already provide some coverage to your belongings even while you’re traveling. Call your insurance company to find out how much coverage you already have before adding personal effects coverage to your rental car insurance policy.