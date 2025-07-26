6 Music Legends Worth Seeing in Las Vegas

Not only is Las Vegas famous for its endless entertainment, 24/7 casinos, and walkable restaurants and bars, but it’s also the perfect place to see some of your favorite and most iconic artists.

A Las Vegas residency not only ensures that you can easily tack on a major concert to your vacation getaway, but it’s also a place that stars love performing in since they can deliver a larger-than-life performance without having to travel the country.

Whether you’re a music fan or just checking out everything there is to see in Sin City, here are six music legends to see live in Las Vegas this year.

Barry Manilow – Westgate’s International Theater

(Image credit: Scott Legato/Contributor)

From September 11 through December 13, Barry Manilow will be at the Westgate International Theater in Vegas. Tickets start at just $82 and can go up to $500, depending on where you’re sitting. There are seated tickets available along with a VIP gold package add-on.

For the VIP gold package, you’ll get VIP check-in, early access into the International Theater, one complimentary beverage, exclusive VIP gift and a Gold Pass laminate. Manilow has achieved over 50 top 40 hits throughout his career, so you’re sure to recognize most of the songs he plays at the show.

Backstreet Boys – Sphere

(Image credit: Penske Media/Contributor)

During the summer months of July and August, legendary boy band, the Backstreet Boys, will have a residency at the Sphere, including all five of the original members. Due to such high demand, three more shows were added to the end of August, on August 22, 23 and 24.

The show, which opened on July 11 has been getting great reviews on social media. The band transforms the Sphere into a millennium-themed experience, including futuristic displays, and the signature early 2000s style and effects.

In addition to show tickets, you can purchase after-party tickets starting at just $58, where members of the band will be in attendance on Saturday nights.

There are also options for booking premium viewing suites and hotel-concert packages. Sadly, meet and greets are already sold out.

Eagles – Sphere at The Venetian

(Image credit: Variety/Contributor)

The Eagles held a residency at the Sphere from September through November 2024. After a successful run, they’re returning this year, with concerts scheduled from September 5 through November 8. Fans can expect to hear classics like “Hotel California,” “Take It Easy,” “Desperado” and “Life in the Fast Lane” during the upcoming shows.

You can bundle two tickets with a two-night stay at the Venetian starting at $1,125.13 per person . There are also VIP options available. Otherwise, individual tickets can be found for as low as $400 per person.



Janet Jackson – Resorts World Theatre

(Image credit: Ethan Miller/Staff)

Five-time Grammy winner and overall icon Janet Jackson will be at Resorts World for 10 days, from September 10 through 20. In May of this year, Jackson appeared at the American Music Awards, delivering her first performance in over seven years, presumably in part to hype up the Vegas crowd.

Multiple VIP options are available for Jackson’s upcoming shows, including $800 orchestra seats. Regular ticket prices start at just $76.



Kelly Clarkson – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

(Image credit: Rich Polk/Stringer)

The American Idol winner turned hit maker turned talk show host will perform in-residency at The Colosseum, which is a great option for West Coasters to see the star, who typically runs her show out of New York City. Clarkson’s residency began on July 4 and will run through November 15. Regular tickets start at $113, depending on your seat location.

According to fan videos on social media, Clarkson is performing a mix of her nostalgic early 2000s hits and even lesser-known tracks like “Beautiful Disaster.” This isn’t a visual-heavy show like some of the Sphere performances, but rather, an ode to Clarkson’s intense vocal prowess.

Lionel Richie – Encore Theatre at Wynn

(Image credit: Kristy Sparow /Contributor)

Lionel Richie is performing a very limited run of shows in from October 15 through 25 at the Encore Theatre. VIP packages include front row seats, a merch package and VIP entry, and start at around $2,000 per person . Regular tickets start at $180.

This Vegas residency comes on the heels of Richie’s memoir Truly that will be published in September. There are also a few Q&A ticket options surrounding the memoir that are available at the Encore as well, for a much more affordable price than concert tickets.

Whether you're visiting for the slots or the shows, Las Vegas continues to deliver on world-class entertainment. These residencies offer a rare chance to catch legendary artists in intimate, state-of-the-art venues, often with perks like VIP packages and bundled hotel deals.

If you’ve ever wanted to hear “Hotel California” or “I Want It That Way” live while enjoying a vacation, this could be your year.