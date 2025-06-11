Summer Travel Deals for Veterans: Where to Save on Your Next Getaway
Whether you're heading to the Army's 250th birthday or planning a family getaway, these deals help veterans and service members travel for less.
Many Americans look forward to summer as a time to relax and recharge with friends and family. It’s also a great opportunity to embark on memorable adventures.
If you're one of the estimated 200,000 people expected to attend the U.S. Army's 250th birthday celebration, you're in for one of the largest military displays in recent history.
Troops in period uniforms will honor each era, followed by units in modern battle dress. More than 100 military vehicles, including tanks, helicopters and fighting vehicles, are expected to participate, according to the Army.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Whether you're heading to the celebration or planning another summer adventure, military travel discounts can help you spend less on transportation and lodging and more on the experience.
Here’s where to find the best travel deals available exclusively to veterans, service members and their families, including flights, hotels, cruises and more.
American Forces Travel
Think of American Forces Travel the same way you think of any major booking site, except here, deals are only available to veterans and their families. According to the website, you can save up to 50% on hotels, flights, car rentals and even cruises.
The standout booking here is definitely cruises. Although flights and hotel discounts will typically be around $50-$100 off on average, you can save a whopping 80% off cruise bookings. Bundle and save on a cruise vacation for the entire family. You just have to provide your social security number for veteran status verification before booking.
While American Forces Travel offers great deals, it’s still worth checking directly with your preferred airline . Many carriers provide exclusive military discounts or additional perks that may not appear on third-party sites. Here are a few airlines that offer discounts or benefits for veterans and active-duty service members:
- Alaska Airlines military and veteran benefits
- Allegiant Honors military and veteran benefits
- American Airlines military benefits
- Delta Airlines military travel benefits
- Hawaiian Airlines flight discounts
- JetBlue military and veteran discounts
- Lufthansa Veterans Advantage travel discounts
- United military benefits and discounts
We Salute
We Salute was formerly known as Veterans Advantage, and they're still providing major travel deals and discounts.
If you're planning a road trip, take advantage of their 25% off deals with Avis and Budget car rental services. They also offer 10% off American Airlines vacation packages, and 5% off United Airlines flights, Jet Blue and more.
However, We Salute deals extend way beyond travel. Make sure to take advantage of their 20% off deals at CVS, 30% off on Samsung computers, TVs and other electronics.
This site should definitely be one of your first stops when trying to save on anything you routinely buy.
Disney Military Salute
Did you know Disney parks offer their own military and veteran discount tickets? The key here is to bundle and save. Choose from four-, five-, or six-day park visit passes.
A six-day ticket with the park hopper option is $439, a five-day ticket with park hopper is $419, and a four-day ticket with park hopper is just $399.
Just be mindful that there are certain blackout dates for these deals. Tickets are valid from January 1, 2025 through December 19, 2025 and blackout dates are April 13, 2025 through April 26, 2025, and November 23, 2025 through November 29, 2025.
Seven Corners offers travel insurance plans with trip protection, emergency medical coverage and around-the-clock travel assistance for both domestic and international adventures.
Military Cruise Deals
The best thing about booking a cruise is that you can travel to a new destination while you sleep, which virtually eliminates jet lag.
At Military Cruise Deals, you can browse by desired destination and you can even search by last-minute deals to get even more savings, that are exclusively available to military members and their families.
Many cruise lines also offer their own military and veteran benefits, and checking with them directly may help you score an even better deal. Here are some of the top cruise lines that offer discounts or perks for military personnel:
- Carnival Cruise Line military and veteran deals
- Royal Caribbean Cruise military special pricing
- Norwegian Cruise Line military benefits
- MSC Cruises military cruise discount
- Celebrity Cruises' military savings offer
- Holland American military appreciation offer
- Virgin Voyages military and first responder rates
- Disney Cruise Line military rates
- Princess Cruise military cruise benefit
America The Beautiful Pass
If you love the outdoors and want to see parts of America that have been on your bucket list, you need to take advantage of the America the Beautiful Pass.
Normally, this annual pass is $80 per year per person, but veterans can take advantage of a free annual pass (active military) or even free lifetime pass (veterans). All you have to do is request a pass and pay the $10 processing fee online.
Plus, it even admits free parking and can cover up to three additional visitors at parks that typically charge entry fees per person. Use this pass at all U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service locations and National Park Service sites, It will also cover amenity fees at Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation sites and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers sites.
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Brittany Leitner is a freelance journalist with over 10 years of experience in lifestyle, health, and more. She received a Digital Health Award for her reporting in 2019 as well as numerous awards for her work in poetry. She previously held positions as senior editor at Elite Daily and managing editor at The Dr. Oz Show. Follow her online @britariail.
-
-
Where to Retire For the Perfect Mix of Health and Happiness
Utah tops the list for having the happiest retirees, while Minnesota ranks high for best overall healthcare. Where does your state rank?
-
Financial Professional's Key to Peace of Mind in Retirement: Income Planning
Creating guaranteed income sources in retirement will help you truly enjoy your golden years and spend less time worrying about money.
-
Hurricane Season 2025: What Travelers Need to Know This Summer
A stormy season is brewing. NOAA is forecasting an active hurricane season. Here’s how to protect your trip and avoid costly disruptions.
-
Alaska Airlines Charts First Non-Stop Transatlantic Route: Seattle to Rome
Alaska Airlines announces its inaugural nonstop flight to Europe, connecting Seattle to Rome starting May 2026, marking a significant milestone in the airline's international expansion.
-
7 Rules Frequent Flyers Swear By
From dodging long lines to avoiding bad coffee, these clever travel rules can help you save time, stay healthy and reduce stress every time you fly.
-
Capital One Venture X Lounge Access Rules Are Changing – What Cardholders Should Do Now
Your Capital One Venture X lounge access perks won’t be quite as generous as they used to be. Here’s what’s changing.
-
Don’t Get Caught Off Guard by Southwest’s New Portable Battery Policy
Flying with a power bank? Southwest’s new policy might change how you use it onboard.
-
The United and JetBlue Partnership: Everything We Know About Blue Sky So Far
Blue Sky, the United and JetBlue partnership just announced, will give frequent fliers more ways to earn and use miles. Here's what you need to know.
-
Four Airlines Are Upgrading and Expanding First Class This Year – Here’s What Travelers Can Expect
Luxury travel is getting more luxurious as major U.S. airlines compete for travelers willing to pay more for first class comfort and amenities.
-
Does Cruise Insurance Cover Pirates and Other Unexpected Risks?
How cruise lines handle onboard crime, risky situations at sea and what your travel insurance actually covers.