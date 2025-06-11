Summer Travel Deals for Veterans: Where to Save on Your Next Getaway

Many Americans look forward to summer as a time to relax and recharge with friends and family. It’s also a great opportunity to embark on memorable adventures.

If you're one of the estimated 200,000 people expected to attend the U.S. Army's 250th birthday celebration, you're in for one of the largest military displays in recent history.

Troops in period uniforms will honor each era, followed by units in modern battle dress. More than 100 military vehicles, including tanks, helicopters and fighting vehicles, are expected to participate, according to the Army .

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Whether you're heading to the celebration or planning another summer adventure, military travel discounts can help you spend less on transportation and lodging and more on the experience.

Here’s where to find the best travel deals available exclusively to veterans, service members and their families, including flights, hotels, cruises and more.

American Forces Travel

Think of American Forces Travel the same way you think of any major booking site, except here, deals are only available to veterans and their families. According to the website, you can save up to 50% on hotels, flights, car rentals and even cruises.

The standout booking here is definitely cruises. Although flights and hotel discounts will typically be around $50-$100 off on average, you can save a whopping 80% off cruise bookings. Bundle and save on a cruise vacation for the entire family. You just have to provide your social security number for veteran status verification before booking.

While American Forces Travel offers great deals, it’s still worth checking directly with your preferred airline . Many carriers provide exclusive military discounts or additional perks that may not appear on third-party sites. Here are a few airlines that offer discounts or benefits for veterans and active-duty service members:

We Salute

We Salute was formerly known as Veterans Advantage, and they're still providing major travel deals and discounts.

If you're planning a road trip, take advantage of their 25% off deals with Avis and Budget car rental services. They also offer 10% off American Airlines vacation packages, and 5% off United Airlines flights, Jet Blue and more.

However, We Salute deals extend way beyond travel. Make sure to take advantage of their 20% off deals at CVS, 30% off on Samsung computers, TVs and other electronics.

This site should definitely be one of your first stops when trying to save on anything you routinely buy.

Disney Military Salute

Did you know Disney parks offer their own military and veteran discount tickets? The key here is to bundle and save. Choose from four-, five-, or six-day park visit passes.

A six-day ticket with the park hopper option is $439, a five-day ticket with park hopper is $419, and a four-day ticket with park hopper is just $399.

Just be mindful that there are certain blackout dates for these deals. Tickets are valid from January 1, 2025 through December 19, 2025 and blackout dates are April 13, 2025 through April 26, 2025, and November 23, 2025 through November 29, 2025.

Seven Corners offers travel insurance plans with trip protection, emergency medical coverage and around-the-clock travel assistance for both domestic and international adventures.

Military Cruise Deals

The best thing about booking a cruise is that you can travel to a new destination while you sleep, which virtually eliminates jet lag.

At Military Cruise Deals, you can browse by desired destination and you can even search by last-minute deals to get even more savings, that are exclusively available to military members and their families.

Many cruise lines also offer their own military and veteran benefits, and checking with them directly may help you score an even better deal. Here are some of the top cruise lines that offer discounts or perks for military personnel:

America The Beautiful Pass

If you love the outdoors and want to see parts of America that have been on your bucket list, you need to take advantage of the America the Beautiful Pass.

Normally, this annual pass is $80 per year per person, but veterans can take advantage of a free annual pass (active military) or even free lifetime pass (veterans). All you have to do is request a pass and pay the $10 processing fee online.

Plus, it even admits free parking and can cover up to three additional visitors at parks that typically charge entry fees per person. Use this pass at all U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service locations and National Park Service sites, It will also cover amenity fees at Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation sites and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers sites.