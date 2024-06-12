Costco Vacation Deals: Should You Buy One?

Costco doesn’t just sell cheap hot dogs, rotisserie chicken, and 30-roll boxes of toilet paper to its legions of customers. The big-box retailer also offers vacation packages to destinations around the globe, from 5-star hotels in New York City and Las Vegas to all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic, to cruises in Asia and Australia.

Costco isn’t the only wholesale club offering vacation deals. BJ’s and Sam’s Club also sell travel packages to their members. But should you buy a bundled vacation deal from a warehouse club?

Here is a look at the advantages and disadvantages of purchasing a vacation package from Costco and other wholesale clubs.

Pro: Convenience

Not a fan of planning your own vacations? A wholesale club offers one-stop-shopping for travelers — with just the click of a button, you can purchase a ready-made trip, including hotels, airfare, and rental cars. This takes the guesswork out of planning a trip.

“Booking a travel package through a wholesale club can mean cutting down on the endless planning and searching process that a lot of travelers face,” says Katy Nastro, a travel expert at flight deals site Going (formerly Scott's Cheap Flights). “Busybodies who hate the endless searching and just want a selection of options to choose from can find shopping through a wholesale just as satisfying as the in-person store samples.”

Con: A limited selection

Wholesale clubs don’t offer as many options when it comes to hotels, flights, cruises, and rental cars as travel sites like Expedia, Orbitz, Kayak, and Travelocity, nor can they match the unlimited selection you get when planning a trip yourself. As a result, “Not every airline, hotel, or car rental company you prefer may be included” when you buy a vacation from a wholesale club, Nastro says. For example, Costco doesn’t offer rental cars through Hertz, and Sam’s Club doesn’t offer flights.

Pro: Savings

Vacation packages from wholesale clubs are often less expensive than booking with hotels, airlines, and rental car companies directly, a 2021 Consumer Reports study found. For example, a recent Costco package for a four-night stay at the all-inclusive Riu Palace Antillas in Aruba, including flights, cost $1,454 per person, a 15% savings.

Some wholesale clubs also offer extra rotating promotions. BJ’s, for instance, currently offers customers a BJ’s gift card of up to a $500 value on qualifying cruises.

Con: Limited travel assistance

Purchasing a vacation package from a wholesale club means you’re cutting out the middleman, but that also means that you must work with the company’s customer service if a problem arises during your trip. That could prove cumbersome if you encounter an issue.

Nastro offered this example: “Say you booked your package through Costco Travel, yet you missed your connecting flight. Instead of working with the airline on this issue, you must work first with Costco Travel, which can sometimes be a pain, especially if the wholesale club travel provider's customer service wait times are lengthy."

Pro: Better cancellation policies

According to a recent study by Consumer Reports, warehouse clubs may have more lenient cancellation policies and fewer fees for rental vehicles than those offered when booking directly with a car rental company. For example, Costco car rentals have no cancellation fees, including rentals from Enterprise; however, if you were to book a prepaid rental car with Enterprise directly and cancel the reservation more than 24 hours in advance of the scheduled pickup time, the company would charge a $50 cancellation fee.

Con: You need to have a club membership

You need to be a member to take advantage of travel deals from Costco, BJ’s, or Sam’s Club. Membership prices vary by store, with some offering cheaper entry-level memberships and more costly, higher-tier memberships.

Bottom line

If you don’t mind having a limited selection of travel options and limited customer service, you might save a significant amount of money on your next vacation and enjoy the convenience of one-stop shopping by purchasing a travel package from a wholesale club.