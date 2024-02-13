Valentine’s Day Gifts at Costco 2024

More than half of consumers plan to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year, and will spend more than in 2023. According to the Nation Retail Federation , the total Valentine’s Day spending projected for 2024 is $25.8 billion, with consumers spending on average $185.81. And according to WalletHub , Americans will spend an estimated $6.4 billion on jewelry and $4.9 billion on an evening out.

If you still haven’t done your Valentine’s Day shopping, don’t worry. Costco is a convenient place for shoppers to score a huge selection of Valentine’s Day gifts, many of which are on sale. The retailer is selling gifts in a variety of categories, like jewelry, floral arrangements, perfume, baked goods and more. So, if you’re a Costco member, there’s no excuse to show up empty handed this V-day.

And if you’re not a member, you can get a Costco Gold Star or Business membership for $60 annually, or an Executive membership, which costs $120 annually. However, at the moment you can save up to $40 on a Costco membership , thanks to a current deal.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Below are several Valentine’s gifts you can purchase at Costco before Wednesday.