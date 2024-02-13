Valentine’s Day Gifts at Costco 2024
Here are several Valentine's Day gifts at Costco you still have time to buy.
More than half of consumers plan to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year, and will spend more than in 2023. According to the Nation Retail Federation, the total Valentine’s Day spending projected for 2024 is $25.8 billion, with consumers spending on average $185.81. And according to WalletHub, Americans will spend an estimated $6.4 billion on jewelry and $4.9 billion on an evening out.
If you still haven’t done your Valentine’s Day shopping, don’t worry. Costco is a convenient place for shoppers to score a huge selection of Valentine’s Day gifts, many of which are on sale. The retailer is selling gifts in a variety of categories, like jewelry, floral arrangements, perfume, baked goods and more. So, if you’re a Costco member, there’s no excuse to show up empty handed this V-day.
And if you’re not a member, you can get a Costco Gold Star or Business membership for $60 annually, or an Executive membership, which costs $120 annually. However, at the moment you can save up to $40 on a Costco membership, thanks to a current deal.
Below are several Valentine’s gifts you can purchase at Costco before Wednesday.
- 14kt Yellow Gold Heart Necklace: $199.99
- 14kt Yellow Gold Heart Earrings: $199.99
- Round Brilliant 1.00 ctw VS2 Clarity, I Color Diamond 14kt White Gold Earring & Necklace Set: $400 off; was $1,299.99, now $899.99
- Round Brilliant 1.10 ctw VS2 Clarity, I Color Diamond 14kt White Gold Halo Earrings: $600 off; was $2,999.99, now $2,399.99
- Valentine's Day Amaryllis Waxed Bulb Trio: $34.99
- Valentine's Day Garden of Love Bouquet: $49.99
- Passion Vase Arrangement: $54.99
- Chocolate Moonshine Co. Belgian Artisan Black Raspberry Bark, 20 oz.: $44.99
- Tanzanite and Diamond 14kt White Gold Heart Pendant: Save $300; was $1,299.99, now $999.99
- Milk Bar Assorted Cookie Tins (4 Tins/6 Cookies Each, Total 24 Cookies): $79.99
- Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum, 1.7 fl oz: $87.99
- Maison Margiela Replica Lazy Sunday Morning Eau de Toilette, 3.4 fl oz: $99.99
- Sand + Fog 11.5oz Scented Candles with Hammered Metal Lids, Set of 3: $36.99
- Rabbit Electric Wine Opener Set, 8-piece: $24.99
- Therabody Theragun Mini (1st Gen) Percussive Massage Device: $119.99
