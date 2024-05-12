How You Can Get Your Money Back When a Vacation Abroad Goes Awry

A trip abroad is a dream for most people, but sometimes things go awry. Flights get canceled, trains get delayed, hotels have bugs, tours don’t live up to their promises — unfortunately, a lot of unexpected issues can pop up when traveling.

These problems become more complicated when you’re out of the country, though. It’s not as simple to call and demand a refund when you can’t speak the language or it costs money to make that call in the first place. Plus, there may be different consumer laws and regulations in other countries, too.

But there are things you can do to get your money back when you experience a travel roadblock. Follow this step-by-step guide to ensure a refund from anywhere in the world.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

1. Have travel insurance before you go

Travel insurance is a smart way to protect yourself when you go on any trip. While most travel insurance options won’t offer complete reimbursements, they will get you sizable refunds for common trip headaches, like stolen luggage, canceled transportation and shoddy accommodations.

“Before you book your trip, check if the credit card you plan to use offers any travel insurance or assistance that might be useful to you. Otherwise, it might be a good idea to begin shopping for travel coverage through a carrier that offers comprehensive travel coverage,” advised Mark Friedlander, the director of corporate communications for the Insurance Information Institute .

If anything comes up, you can then contact your travel insurance to try to get a refund. Jenna Hummer, the director of publicity for Squaremouth , a travel insurance company, said your steps should “then be to:

Have all receipts from your trip ready ahead of time Obtain documentation from your travel supplier proving you canceled your trip Provide as much detail as possible in your claim form and interview Be prepared to send in additional information or documentation to support your claim"

Of course, not everyone needs to invest in travel insurance, Hummer added.

“Travelers with existing protection through their travel credit cards, airline, or through others means, travelers that don’t have any prepaid, non-refundable trip expenses, travelers with few trip expenses, or taking relatively inexpensive trips, travelers with existing medical coverage that covers them for their trips” likely won’t want to buy travel insurance, she said.

2. Check the policies

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Let’s say you’re one of those people who didn’t choose to get travel insurance. You may still be protected in another way. Look at what your credit card offers, for example, as there are credit cards with travel insurance .

You can also check out the policies on the offending company’s site: The airline, hotel, or vendor may already have a structure in place for people experiencing problems.

If you don’t have travel insurance or the company doesn’t offer an automatic resolution, you’ll want to reach out directly. The fastest way is probably via phone, so try to make these calls while you’re already abroad. If you’re already back in the United States, you can use calling apps like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger or FaceTime to help make a free or low-cost international call.

Of course, you may run into an issue if you don’t speak the language. In that case, you can always try to contact the company via email or social media, where you can use a translation app to help get your message across, Friedlander suggested.

4. Get a local to intervene on your behalf

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If your emails are going unanswered or you just can’t communicate with the vendor, consider turning to a local for help, Friedlander said. They can mediate for you and help you advocate for what you need.

Don’t know anyone directly on the ground in this country? “Asking a bilingual employee at the hotel where you are staying may be another option,” he explained.

5. Dispute the credit card charge

Unfortunately, sometimes the vendor just won’t be responsive, regardless of how you communicate. That’s when it’s time to talk with your credit card company.

Contact them to explain the situation and dispute the credit card charge. Just make sure you have the proper documentation to back up your claims. Typically, chargebacks are simple to do and are often approved.