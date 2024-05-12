How You Can Get Your Money Back When a Vacation Abroad Goes Awry

There are five steps to take if something goes awry on your trip.

Grand canal in Venice Italy
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Becca van Sambeck
By
published

A trip abroad is a dream for most people, but sometimes things go awry. Flights get canceled, trains get delayed, hotels have bugs, tours don’t live up to their promises — unfortunately, a lot of unexpected issues can pop up when traveling.

These problems become more complicated when you’re out of the country, though. It’s not as simple to call and demand a refund when you can’t speak the language or it costs money to make that call in the first place. Plus, there may be different consumer laws and regulations in other countries, too. 

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Becca van Sambeck
Becca van Sambeck
Contributing Writer

Becca van Sambeck is a writer and editor with experience in many fields, including travel, entertainment, business, education, and lifestyle. Her work has appeared in outlets like NBC, Oxygen, Bravo, the University of Southern California, Elite Daily, CafeMom, Travel For Teens, and more. She currently resides in New York City.

Latest