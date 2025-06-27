A Meteorite May Have Hit a Home in Georgia. Would Insurance Cover the Damage?
In a rare event, a meteorite may have crashed through the roof of a Georgia homeowner. Here’s what home insurance would cover.
While meteors aren’t exactly rare, one making landfall in the middle of a densely populated area is. But that’s exactly what happened yesterday afternoon in Blacksville, a town just south of Atlanta, Georgia.
Around noon local time, hundreds of reports of a fireball in the sky flooded into the American Meteor Society and the National Weather Service. The meteorite is estimated to have started as a roughly three-foot wide chunk of asteroid, barreling through the atmosphere at approximately 29,000 miles per hour before breaking apart about 27 miles above the earth, according to NASA.
But the rare event may have literally hit home for one resident of Henry County, just south of Atlanta. According to a National Weather Service Facebook post, the Henry County homeowner reported a rock piercing through their roof and cracking their floors as it landed inside their home at about the same time that reports were coming in about a fireball in the sky. While local officials are still investigating the situation and have yet to confirm whether the rock was a piece of the meteorite, radar imaging from NASA does suggest that debris from the meteorite fell in the area where the home is located.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
There are more than a few surprising things home insurance won’t cover, so this news may have you wondering if you’d be able to file a claim with your insurance company if this were to happen to you. The good news is that it should be covered by a standard home insurance policy. But here’s what you need to know.
What are the odds of a meteorite crashing into your home?
According to NASA, Earth is pummeled by over 48 tons of meteoritic material every day. But nearly all of it vaporizes in the atmosphere before reaching Earth’s surface. That phenomenon is what creates the shooting stars and meteor showers that stargazers hike out to remote locations to watch.
Those that do make it to the Earth’s surface are known as meteorites – and the American Meteor Society estimates between 10 to 50 meteorites make landfall each day. But only around two to 12 of those will hit anywhere near an inhabited area, with the rest falling into the ocean or landing on uninhabited land.
So, the odds of a meteorite careening into your home are comfortingly low. But, as that Georgia homeowner may soon find out, low is not the same as zero.
Does home insurance cover meteorites and other objects from space?
Fortunately for that Georgia homeowner and for you, most standard home insurance policies would cover falling objects, including meteorites, satellites and space junk.
Specifically, a standard HO-3 policy usually protects the physical structures on your property – like your home and garage – against all perils except for those expressly excluded, like flooding or earthquakes. While you’d need separate flood insurance or earthquake insurance to cover those exclusions, falling objects are not typically excluded in a standard policy.
At the same time, your personal property, or the contents inside those physical structures, will either have that same coverage or be covered under a specific set of named perils, with anything not named in your policy being excluded.
Even in this case, falling objects are often one of the named perils covered in a standard policy. Still, if you want to be absolutely sure, you can review your policy now and look for “falling objects” as a named peril or, less likely, as an exclusion.
Now, on the off chance that a fireball crash lands into your car, you would only be covered if you had comprehensive car insurance. An event like this is rare enough that you shouldn’t let it scare you into adding extra coverage. But there are plenty of other more likely causes of damage to your car that would only be covered by a comprehensive policy. So, if you don’t already have this type of car insurance, it’s worth looking into the cost of adding that coverage.
Related content
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Rachael Green is a personal finance eCommerce writer specializing in insurance, travel, and credit cards. Before joining Kiplinger in 2025, she wrote blogs and whitepapers for financial advisors and reported on everything from the latest business news and investing trends to the best shopping deals. Her bylines have appeared in Benzinga, CBS News, Travel + Leisure, Bustle, and numerous other publications. A former digital nomad, Rachael lived in Lund, Vienna, and New York before settling down in Atlanta. She’s eager to share her tips for finding the best travel deals and navigating the logistics of managing money while living abroad. When she’s not researching the latest insurance trends or sharing the best credit card reward hacks, Rachael can be found traveling or working in her garden.
-
-
My Car Was Stolen — Here’s What I Did and How You Can Protect Yourself
Don’t wait until it happens to you. Learn how to prepare for auto theft, protect your vehicle and respond quickly if your car is stolen.
-
How to Stay Safe During Summer Storms: What to Know About Lightning Risks
Learn how to protect your home, electronics, and personal safety from lightning strikes this summer — plus what your insurance might cover.
-
My Car Was Stolen — Here’s What I Did and How You Can Protect Yourself
Don’t wait until it happens to you. Learn how to prepare for auto theft, protect your vehicle and respond quickly if your car is stolen.
-
How to Stay Safe During Summer Storms: What to Know About Lightning Risks
Learn how to protect your home, electronics, and personal safety from lightning strikes this summer — plus what your insurance might cover.
-
This Savings Account Earns You More Than $4,000. Here's How
See how a jumbo CD can help you reach your savings goals quicker.
-
These Are the Key Tariff Issues to Watch in Coming Months
While they're not dominating headlines right now, tariffs are not over. Some key dates are coming up fast that could upend markets all over again.
-
What to Know About Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS)
Understanding what Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) are and how to use them in a portfolio.
-
T-Mobile Offers Senior Phone Plans: Are The Perks Worth the Price?
T-Mobile has three senior phone plans. See which perks you receive with each.
-
Should You Switch to a Budget Wireless Carrier? What to Know About Trump Mobile and Other Low-Cost Options
With new names like Trump Mobile entering the market, many consumers are curious about affordable wireless plans. Here's how to tell if switching to a budget carrier could actually save you money — and what trade-offs to expect.
-
Bill Bought a Fridge, and Then His Nightmare Began
A Lowe's customer reached out to me after he encountered the retailer's 48-hour return window for major appliances when his brand-new fridge turned out to be defective.