New HSA Contribution Limits Are Set for 2026: What to Know Now

If you have a Health Savings Account (HSA) or are thinking about one, the IRS has announced the new contribution limits for 2026. These annual inflation adjustments are designed to keep pace with rising costs.

However, it's worth noting that HSAs might not be right for everyone.

So, as you plan your finances for next year, it’s good to know the new limits and the pros and cons of an HSA. Let's dive in.

2026 HSA and HDHP limits: What’s new?

For 2026, the IRS has set the following annual HSA contribution limits:

Individual (self-only) coverage: $4,400 (up from $4,300 in 2025)

Family coverage: $8,750 (up from $8,550 in 2025)

Catch-up for age 55+: $1,000 (unchanged)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category 2025 Limit 2026 Limit Self Only HSA $4,300 $4,400 Family HSA $8,550 $8,750 Catch-up 55 + $1,000 $1,000

Remember: To qualify for an HSA, you must be enrolled in a high-deductible health plan (HDHP).

The IRS also adjusted the minimum deductible and maximum out-of-pocket amounts for HDHPs for 2026:

Minimum deductible: $1,700 for individuals, $3,400 for families

Maximum out-of-pocket: $8,500 for individuals, $17,000 for families

Key benefits of an HSA

HSAs are popular for their triple tax benefits. Basically, contributions are made pre-tax, the money grows tax-free, and withdrawals for qualified medical expenses are also tax-free.

Unlike flexible spending accounts (FSAs), HSA balances roll over from year to year and can be invested, allowing funds to grow for future needs. You own your HSA and keep it and the funds in it when you leave your job.

After age 65, you can use HSA funds for non-medical expenses without penalty (though you’ll pay regular income tax on those withdrawals).

Is there a downside to an HSA?

However, HSAs are not without their downsides. The most significant is the requirement to enroll in a high-deductible health plan. While those plans often have lower monthly premiums, they come with higher upfront costs if you need care.

For instance, next year (2026), you’ll need to pay at least $1,700 out of pocket before your insurance starts to pay for most services, or $3,400 for a family. (In many cases, the deductible limits are much higher than those minimums.)

Those out-of-pocket costs can be a significant financial strain for people with ongoing health needs or limited savings. Some people might even delay necessary care due to concern about upfront costs.

There are also strict rules about how HSA funds can be used.

If you spend HSA money on anything other than qualified medical expenses before age 65, you’ll face income tax and a 20% penalty on the amount withdrawn.

That's a steeper penalty than what applies to early withdrawals from many retirement accounts.

Over-contributing to your HSA can also result in tax penalties.

Managing an HSA requires record-keeping. You should keep receipts and documentation to show that withdrawals were for eligible expenses. You could owe taxes and penalties if the IRS audits you and cannot provide proof.

Eligibility is another limitation. You can’t contribute to an HSA if you’re enrolled in Medicare or are claimed as someone else’s dependent. You also can’t have a general-purpose FSA at the same time as an HSA.

Finally, the full benefits of an HSA are only realized by those who can afford to contribute and invest consistently. Setting aside enough to take advantage of long-term tax savings may be challenging for people living paycheck to paycheck.

HSA tax planning for 2026: Bottom line

As you review your options for the coming year, weigh the practical considerations involved with HSAs.

The new limits for 2026 offer more opportunity to save, but only if the structure of an HDHP and HSA rules fit your health and financial situation.

Consult a trusted and qualified financial planner or tax professional if you're unsure.