How to Save $50 on a Sam’s Club Membership
This Sam’s Club membership deal from Stack Social saves you up to $50 and gets you a full year of access to the warehouse club.
If Sam’s Club aggressive expansion plan to add 15 new locations per year is bringing a brand new location near you, it might be time to grab a membership and see what Costco’s biggest rival has to offer. Like Costco, Sam’s Club is a member’s only warehouse club promising everyday low prices and savings on gas, groceries, home goods and more.
In fact, if lower prices are your top priority, Sam’s Club actually beats Costco across many staple groceries and household essentials. Its annual membership is also slightly cheaper, coming in at $50 for the basic plan and $110 for the higher tier option.
That already low membership fee is even lower thanks to a Stack Social deal we found. For a limited time, you can get the entry-level annual membership for just $20 or the upgraded Sam’s Club Plus membership for just $60.
How to get the Sam’s Club membership deal
Stack Social is offering 60% off Club membership, Sam’s Club entry-level plan, and 45% off the upgraded Plus membership.
Though the deal on the Club membership expires soon, you’ve got more time to get Sam’s Club Plus membership for just $60. That’s the same price as Costco’s entry-level plan, but with all the perks of a premium tier membership.
Sam’s Club Plus members enjoy all the same perks as the base membership, along with more benefits like 2% Sam’s Cash Back, free shipping and delivery on orders over $50, extra pharmacy savings and even exclusive early shopping hours if you want to shop without the crowds.
Stack Social is offering up to $50 off a one-year Sam's Club membership. Get the basic Club membership for just $20 (regularly $50) or the upgraded Plus membership for just $60 (regularly $110).
Sam’s Club membership is always cheaper for members over 50
Most senior discounts and perks don’t kick until you’re around 55 or 60 years old. But at Sam’s Club, you’re eligible for the senior discount on membership starting at just 50 years old. And it’s a good discount, too.
Members over 50 get 60% off the regular price, which means you can get a full year of access for as little as $20 per year, every year. You just have to verify your age when you enroll to get the discounted price.
The warehouse club also offers discounted memberships to teachers, veterans, students, first responders, healthcare professionals and others. So, before you join, check out which groups are eligible to see if you can enjoy a permanently discounted Sam’s Club membership.
Want discounted membership rates every year? Sam's Club offers up to 60% off the annual fee to seniors, teachers, students and others. Find out if you're eligible for a discounted membership.
