Sam's Club Plans Aggressive Expansion: Discover Its New Locations

Warehouse stores continue to be in high-demand. And Sam's Club is taking that momentum and running with it.

The Walmart-owned warehouse club announced aggressive expansion plans, where it will open up to 15 new locations each year.

On top of this, your local Sam's Club is about to receive a fresh look, as the retailer plans to remodel all of its locations.

Why is Sam's Club expanding now?

On the surface, it might seem like a curious time to add new stores. With tariffs and inflation concerns nosediving consumer sentiment, it's common for people to pull back spending until the fog lifts.

However, warehouse clubs like Sam's Club offer a ton of value. It represents a one-stop shop, where customers can save on groceries, prescriptions and gas.

These savings extend further for new customers. You can save up to 50% off an annual membership:

And its popularity is far from waning.

While other retailers struggled, warehouse clubs press ahead. Sam's Club reported a year-over-year increase in sales of 5.9%.

In addition, there's been a 24% surge in e-comm sales, representing a growing trend of Sam's Club customers using the curbside or delivery features.

Where is Sam's Club expanding in 2025?

Sam's Club announced it will open three new stores in 2025. Here are the new locations:

Grapevine, Texas

Tempe, Arizona

Lebanon, Tennessee

On top of this, Sam's Club plans to break ground on seven new locations. These stores won't open in 2025, but do signal a trend that the retailer is serious about opening 15 stores a year.

The goal of adding new stores and remodeling existing ones is to increase membership. U.S. CEO Chris Nicholas said the company aims to double its membership over the next 8-10 years.

Other warehouse clubs follow a similar blueprint. Costco will add 28 new locations, while BJ's will open 25 to 30 new stores in the next two years, focusing on new adds in Tennessee, Florida, Texas and Georgia.

The bottom line

Sam's Club plans to use its momentum to add new stores. The retailer has three slated to open this year, and will break ground on seven other locations.

While consumer sentiment is low due to inflation concerns, warehouse clubs like Sam's Club offer a ton of value, making them more appealing even in uncertain economic times.