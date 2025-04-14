Sam's Club Plans Aggressive Expansion: Discover Its New Locations
Sam's Club expansion plans will open up to 15 new stores each year. Learn where they plan to open in 2025.
Warehouse stores continue to be in high-demand. And Sam's Club is taking that momentum and running with it.
The Walmart-owned warehouse club announced aggressive expansion plans, where it will open up to 15 new locations each year.
On top of this, your local Sam's Club is about to receive a fresh look, as the retailer plans to remodel all of its locations.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Why is Sam's Club expanding now?
On the surface, it might seem like a curious time to add new stores. With tariffs and inflation concerns nosediving consumer sentiment, it's common for people to pull back spending until the fog lifts.
However, warehouse clubs like Sam's Club offer a ton of value. It represents a one-stop shop, where customers can save on groceries, prescriptions and gas.
These savings extend further for new customers. You can save up to 50% off an annual membership:
1-Year Sam’s Club Membership for $25 (regularly $50).
New members who set up auto-renewal will enjoy a year of savings for just $25.
And its popularity is far from waning.
While other retailers struggled, warehouse clubs press ahead. Sam's Club reported a year-over-year increase in sales of 5.9%.
In addition, there's been a 24% surge in e-comm sales, representing a growing trend of Sam's Club customers using the curbside or delivery features.
Where is Sam's Club expanding in 2025?
Sam's Club announced it will open three new stores in 2025. Here are the new locations:
- Grapevine, Texas
- Tempe, Arizona
- Lebanon, Tennessee
On top of this, Sam's Club plans to break ground on seven new locations. These stores won't open in 2025, but do signal a trend that the retailer is serious about opening 15 stores a year.
The goal of adding new stores and remodeling existing ones is to increase membership. U.S. CEO Chris Nicholas said the company aims to double its membership over the next 8-10 years.
Other warehouse clubs follow a similar blueprint. Costco will add 28 new locations, while BJ's will open 25 to 30 new stores in the next two years, focusing on new adds in Tennessee, Florida, Texas and Georgia.
The bottom line
Sam's Club plans to use its momentum to add new stores. The retailer has three slated to open this year, and will break ground on seven other locations.
While consumer sentiment is low due to inflation concerns, warehouse clubs like Sam's Club offer a ton of value, making them more appealing even in uncertain economic times.
Related content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Sean is a veteran personal finance writer, with over 10 years of experience. He's written finance guides on insurance, savings, travel and more for CNET, Bankrate and GOBankingRates.
-
-
What Is the Buffett Indicator?
"It is better to be roughly right than precisely wrong," writes Carveth Read in "Logic: Deductive and Inductive." That's the premise of the Buffett Indicator.
By Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA Published
-
This One Area of Americans' Retirement Readiness Gets a Bad Grade
Millions of Americans score poorly on retirement readiness due to this Achilles' heel. Are you prepared?
By Christy Bieber Published
-
REAL ID Deadline for Domestic Flights Is Coming — Here’s What to Know
Worried about needing a REAL ID soon? Learn more about the requirement, how to get your ID and valid REAL ID alternatives.
By Laura Gariepy Published
-
How to Get Apple TV Plus for just $2.99
For a limited time, you can get three months of Apple TV Plus for just $2.99 per month. Here’s how to get the deal.
By Rachael Green Published
-
Don’t Panic About the “Retail Blackout” – See Which Stores Are Closing (and Which Aren’t) for Easter 2025
Dozens of major retailers are planning to close their doors on April 20. Find out which of your go-to stores are on the list.
By Rachael Green Published
-
Home Insurance: How to Cut Costs Without Losing Coverage
Natural disasters are causing home insurance premiums to soar, but don't risk dropping your coverage completely when there are ways to keep costs down.
By Jared Elson, Investment Adviser Published
-
Why Homeowners Insurance Has Gotten So Very Expensive
The home insurance industry is seeing more frequent and bigger claims because of weather, wildfires and other natural disasters.
By Karl Susman, CPCU, LUTCF, CIC, CSFP, CFS, CPIA, AAI-M, PLCS Published
-
Zelle App Shut Down? Why Zelle Has Discontinued Its App
With the Zelle app shut down, learn how you can still use Zelle and which other mobile payment apps you might want to consider.
By Paige Cerulli Published
-
Use This 1-Year CD if You’ll Owe Taxes Next Year
A one-year CD allows you to set money aside now for taxes you'll owe next year. We'll show our best choice.
By Sean Jackson Published
-
How to Lower Home Insurance Rates When Climate Change Increases Costs
A top insurer warns the damage climate change causes is making it cost-prohibitive for insurers in some areas. Learn how to protect your home and lower costs.
By Sean Jackson Published