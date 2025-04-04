GameStop Is Closing More Stores — Here’s Where to Shop Instead

In a not-so-surprising move, GameStop, the store synonymous with video games and gaming accessories, is shutting down a ‘significant number’ of additional stores in the coming fiscal year, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The move follows the closure of nearly 600 U.S. locations in 2024. Hammered by reduced foot traffic, declining physical game sales, and competition from digital downloads and game streaming, GameStop is attempting to stay relevant as an authorized PSA dealer while investing heavily in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin.

As a PSA (Professional Sports Authenticator) dealer, GameStop can authenticate and sell graded trading cards, which have surged in popularity as collectibles and alternative investments. This partnership gives GameStop a foothold in the booming collectibles market, appealing to a new generation of customers and diversifying its revenue streams.

At the same time, GameStop has raised about $1.5 billion by selling convertible senior notes — that mature in 2030 — to investors, which can later be converted into company stock.

That means GameStop has roughly five years before it must repay the debt — assuming investors don't convert it to stock.

Where to shop instead of GameStop

In 2024, the video games market in the United States generated more than $113 billion in annual revenue, with digital video game sales as the primary driver of video game revenue in the U.S.

GameStop was founded over 37 years ago and still has 3,203 locations as of February 1, including 2,325 in the U.S., 203 in Canada, 404 in Australia and 647 in Europe.

If you live in one of the areas hardest hit by store closures, don’t worry; you can still score similar deals on games, consoles and collectibles at other major retailers.

Here are just a few.

1. Best Buy

While Best Buy has closed more than a dozen retail stores across the U.S., it is still one of the top places to buy a selection of games, consoles and gaming accessories for a variety of platforms.

Founded in 1966 and headquartered in Minnesota, Best Buy maintains a strong presence across North America, with retail locations in every U.S. state except Alaska. Customers can shop both online and in-store, with access to competitive prices, digital game purchases and a price match guarantee against qualifying competitors.

Best Buy also offers perks through its My Best Buy rewards program, which allows members to earn points on purchases and receive exclusive deals.

For tech support and product protection, customers can turn to Geek Squad, Best Buy’s in-house service team that provides everything from device setup to repairs and extended warranties.

2. Amazon

Amazon reported $638 billion in sales in 2024, solidifying its position as a global retail powerhouse. The site features more than 12 million items in its own inventory, while third-party sellers contribute over 350 million listings, including video games, consoles, accessories and more.

In addition to offering physical and digital games from major brands like PlayStation, Nintendo and Xbox, Amazon has also invested in game development through its in-house division, Amazon Games (formerly Amazon Game Studios). The company has released six titles to date, with two more currently in development, signaling a continued push into the gaming industry.

While Amazon’s everyday prices are typically competitive with other major retailers, significant discounts are often available during events like Prime Day and Black Friday, making it a go-to option for deal hunters.

3. Sega

Founded in 1951, Sega has long been recognized as a pioneer in the arcade gaming industry. Today, the company focuses primarily on the development and global distribution of video games and gaming accessories.

Some of its most iconic franchises include Sonic the Hedgehog, Total War, and Yakuza, which have earned a loyal fan base across generations. Sega develops games for a wide range of platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile devices, ensuring broad accessibility for gamers.

While Sega operates a limited number of retail locations, most customers choose to shop online, where digital downloads and physical products are available for direct delivery.

4. Walmart

Walmart, one of the largest discount retailers in the world, was founded in 1962 and now operates over 10,500 stores globally. Known for its wide selection of products — from groceries and clothing to personal care items and small appliances — Walmart also offers a solid range of video games, gaming accessories, software and consoles.

One of the biggest advantages of shopping at Walmart is its consistently low prices, which are often more affordable than specialty retailers like GameStop. However, GameStop typically offers a broader selection of gaming-specific products and electronics.

Walmart’s robust online store makes it easy to browse and order games or consoles from home, with options for shipping, in-store pickup, or even same-day delivery in select areas.

5. Sony

Sony, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a global leader in consumer electronics, information technology and video game development. The company is best known in the gaming world for its ultra-popular PlayStation consoles and exclusive game titles like The Last of Us, God of War and Spider-Man.

Sony maintains a unique relationship with GameStop — both as a partner and a competitor. Through a revenue-sharing agreement, GameStop purchases Sony products at a discounted wholesale price and resells them at retail. This partnership benefits both companies, even as they compete in the same gaming marketplace.

In addition to its strong presence in major online retail channels, Sony operates branded retail stores in various countries, allowing customers to shop in person. Consumers can also purchase products directly through Sony’s official website or from third-party online retailers.

6. Target

Target is another major discount retailer that competes directly with GameStop in the gaming space. Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Minnesota, the company operates just under 2,000 physical stores across the U.S. as of March 2025.

Target carries a wide selection of video games and gaming accessories from major brands like Sony, Nintendo and Microsoft. Shoppers can find everything from games and consoles to gaming chairs and software.

Customers can choose from multiple fulfillment options, including home delivery, curbside pickup, and standard shipping — making it easy to get what they need when they need it.

7. Nintendo

Nintendo began in 1889 as a handmade playing card company and has since grown into one of the most iconic and influential names in the video game industry. Today, it's known for beloved franchises and family-friendly gaming experiences.

Some of Nintendo’s most popular titles include Splatoon 3, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The company recently announced the upcoming release of the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2, set to launch in June.

Nintendo’s consoles and games are widely available at major retailers like GameStop, as well as through Nintendo’s official online store.

The company also offers subscription services like Nintendo Switch Online, which provides access to multiplayer gaming, cloud saves and a library of classic NES and SNES titles. Pricing across its products remains competitive, making Nintendo a top choice for gamers of all ages.

8. eBay

When searching for the latest gaming products, eBay is a platform worth checking out. The site features a wide variety of physical games, consoles and accessories listed by third-party and private sellers.

eBay combines traditional auction-style listings with “Buy It Now” and “Make an Offer” options, giving shoppers the chance to score competitive deals.

One word of caution: Many items on eBay may be pre-owned or refurbished, so it’s important to read the product descriptions carefully to ensure you know exactly what you’re purchasing.

9. Microsoft

Another strong alternative to GameStop is Microsoft — a global leader in electronics, software and gaming. Best known in the gaming world for the Xbox platform and blockbuster titles like Minecraft, Microsoft develops and sells its own hardware, accessories, and games across multiple platforms, including consoles, PC, mobile and the web.

Products are available directly through Microsoft’s website, at major retail stores, and via digital storefronts on Xbox, Android and iOS. One of Microsoft’s standout offerings is Xbox Game Pass, a subscription service that gives players access to hundreds of popular titles and new releases available to download or stream.

Currently, shoppers can get up to $150 cash back when purchasing a new Xbox Series X or S and trading in an eligible device — making it a great time to upgrade.

10. eStarland

Much like GameStop, eStarland is a popular online destination for gamers, specializing in used games and preowned consoles. The platform also allows customers to trade in games for cash or store credit — and many users report receiving higher payouts than what GameStop typically offers.

In addition to games and consoles, eStarland carries a wide range of gaming merchandise, accessories, and apparel, including hard-to-find titles from around the world. While primarily an online retailer, eStarland operates a single brick-and-mortar store located in Chantilly, Virginia.

11. Steam

Launched in 2003 by Valve, Steam began as a digital content distribution platform —well before app stores became mainstream. Created to support Valve’s own titles, including the mandatory installation of Half-Life 2, Steam has since evolved into one of the most popular gaming platforms in the world.

Today, Steam offers over 50,000 games from a wide range of publishers and developers, making it a go-to destination for both indie hits and blockbuster releases. It also serves as a robust community portal, offering forums, user reviews, mods and in-game features like achievements and cloud saves.

Whether you're gaming on a high-powered PC or a handheld Steam Deck, chances are you're already familiar with the platform's vast library and frequent sales. As of March 2025, Steam regularly supports millions of concurrent users, solidifying its place as a cornerstone of modern PC gaming.