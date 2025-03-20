Best Buy Tech Fest: Shop Exclusive Deals on Top Tech
Score big discounts on laptops, TVs, cell phones and more during Best Buy’s limited-time Tech Fest sale.
Best Buy's Tech Fest is officially live, offering major discounts on top-rated tech brands across laptops, TVs, smart home devices and more. This week-long sales event features limited-time deals.
Right now, shoppers can save $350 on a MacBook Air 13.6" laptop. If you're looking to upgrade your streaming setup, Roku is offering up to 40% off popular streaming sticks and TVs. Plus, the Beats Studio Pro noise-canceling headphones are now $180 off, making it a great time to grab premium tech at a discount.
Best Buy remains a top choice for electronics and home appliances, offering competitive prices and expert service.
Top Tech Deals Worth Considering
Whether upgrading your home office or entertainment setup, Tech Fest is the perfect opportunity to score top tech at unbeatable prices. Check out some of the stand out deals from Best Buy below.
Best cell phone deals
- Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 256GB - Starting at $599.00, you save $250
- Blue Nokie C300 32GB Unlocked Phone - $99.99, you save $40
- Mint Mobile Unlimited Phone Plan - $240.00, you save $120
- Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 5G 256GB Unlocked Phone - $1,799, you save $350
Best home appliance deals at Best Buy
- Blink Smart Wifi Video Doorbell with Sync Module 2 - Now $34.99, you save $35
- Outdoor 4 Battery-Powered 1080p Security Camera with Floodlight - Now $86.98, you save $43
- Samsung 4.5 Cu. Ft. High-Efficiency Top Load Washer - Now $549.99, you save $215
- Ninja All-in-One Multicooker, Oven and Air Fryer - Now $199.99, you save $30
- Ninja 6-in-1 Countertop Indoor Grill with Smart Cook System, 4-quart Air Fryer - Now $169.99, you save $110
Best gaming and entertainment deals at Best Buy
- Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Console Digital Edition - Now $449.99
- JBL Quantum 100P Wired Gaming Headset for PS5, PS4, PC and Switch - Now $29.99
- Cronus Zen Controller Emulator for Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and PC - Now $99.99
- Samsung Wireless Dolby ATMOS Soundbar + Rear Speakers w/ Q Symphony - Now $599.99, you save $500
- Apple HomePod mini - Now $99.99
Is My Best Buy membership worth it? A breakdown of perks and savings
With a My Best Buy membership, shoppers get exclusive deals and perks but there is a membership fee for the premium perks. Best Buy offers a three-tier membership program:
My Best Buy™ (Free): This basic tier provides free standard shipping with no minimum purchase, access to purchase history, online order tracking and quick checkout options.
My Best Buy Plus™ ($49.99/year): In addition to the benefits of the free tier, Plus members enjoy exclusive member-only prices on thousands of items, early access to sales and high-demand products, free 2-day shipping with no minimum purchase, and an extended 60-day return and exchange window on most products.
My Best Buy Total™ ($179.99/year): This premium tier encompasses all the advantages of the Plus membership, along with up to 24 months of product protection on most new Best Buy purchases (including AppleCare+ for Apple products), 24/7 Geek Squad® tech support for all tech regardless of where it was purchased, 20% off repairs and dedicated member support.
A My Best Buy membership can be a great investment for frequent shoppers who regularly purchase electronics or need tech support. For example, if you're buying a high-end laptop, a TV and accessories in the same year, the exclusive discounts and extended return window from a My Best Buy Plus™ or Total™ membership could easily outweigh the annual cost.
Additionally, My Best Buy Total™ includes 24/7 Geek Squad tech support and product protection, which can save money on repairs and replacements, especially for expensive devices.
However, if you only shop at Best Buy occasionally or don’t need perks like extended warranties and tech support, the membership may not be worth the price. Some benefits, like free shipping, are already available with standard promotions, and occasional shoppers may find similar deals elsewhere.
Before signing up, evaluate how often you shop at Best Buy and compare the membership cost to the savings you’d actually use to determine if it’s the right fit for you.
Carla Ayers joined Kiplinger in 2024 as the E-Commerce & Personal Finance Editor. She earned a master's degree in Integrated Marketing Communications from Eastern Michigan University. Her professional background spans both commercial and residential real estate, enriching her writing with firsthand industry insights. She is passionate about making complex real estate and financial topics accessible for all readers. Dedicated to transparency and clarity, her ultimate goal is to help her audience make informed and confident decisions in their financial pursuits.
