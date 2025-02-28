How I Scored Huge Savings on High-End Items with Costco Direct — Delivered Straight to My Door
Get exclusive online deals, bulk savings and direct-to-home delivery with Costco Direct.
I was looking for a new gazebo for our patio online when I stumbled upon a great deal from Costco labeled Costco Direct. If you're a Costco member, you may have noticed this section while browsing the retailer’s website. But what exactly is Costco Direct, and how does it differ from the warehouse’s traditional shopping experience? Here’s what I discovered.
Costco Direct is an online-exclusive section of Costco’s website that offers bulk-buying opportunities, limited-time deals and unique products not typically found in warehouses.
While Costco is known for its competitive prices, Costco Direct provides an even more streamlined way to shop for big-ticket items like furniture, appliances and electronics, often with direct shipping to your home and additional savings when you buy multiple items.
What makes Costco Direct unique? Features and savings explained
Costco Direct offers exclusive online deals that aren’t available in stores, making it a great option for members looking to save on large purchases. Since it operates separately from warehouse stock, Costco Direct frequently runs limited-time promotions, encouraging members to take advantage of discounts before they expire.
Another major perk of Costco Direct is its direct-to-home shipping. Many items include delivery in the purchase price, eliminating the need for separate shipping fees or the hassle of transporting bulky goods from a warehouse. This makes it especially useful for shoppers looking to buy big-ticket items without the inconvenience of pickup logistics.
For those who love Costco’s treasure-hunt style shopping, Costco Direct offers a similar experience online. The rotating inventory ensures new deals and exclusive finds that can’t always be purchased in-store. By regularly checking the website, members can access fresh promotions and unique products they wouldn’t typically see at their local warehouse.
How To Maximize Savings With Costco Direct
One of the biggest benefits of Costco Direct is the opportunity to save more when you buy multiple items. This online-only program offers increasing discounts based on the number of eligible items purchased:
- Buy two eligible items, save $100.
- Buy three eligible items, save $200.
- Buy four eligible items, save $300.
- Buy five or more eligible items, save $400.
To take advantage of these savings, look for the red "Costco Direct" label on qualifying products or search for "Costco Direct" on the website.
These discounts can be combined with other Costco member benefits, such as the 2% rewards for Executive Members. Product categories eligible for this promotion include appliances, TVs, furniture, home upgrades, mattresses, patio and fitness, with over 1,200 products available.
Is Costco direct worth it?
If you’re in the market for furniture, appliances or other home essentials, Costco Direct can be a convenient and cost-effective option. Since many products come with shipping included, it may save you the hassle of transporting large items yourself.
Additionally, the stackable savings make it an excellent option for shoppers looking to buy multiple big-ticket items at once. However, because the selection is more limited than in-store shopping, it may not replace the traditional Costco experience for all members.
Costco memberships are required to take advantage of Costco Direct deals. The Gold Star and Business memberships cost $65 annually, while an Executive membership costs $130 annually.
Stack Social is offering a Gold Star Membership + $20 Digital Shop Card for the price of a $65 Gold Star membership. It is also offering an Executive Gold Star Membership + $40 Shop Card for the price of a $130 Executive Gold Star membership.
Costco Direct deals
To help you make the most of Costco Direct offerings, here are some standout deals.
Costco Direct appliance deals
- Professional Series Garage Ready 10.0 cu. ft. Chest Freezer - $399.99
- LG 6.9 cu. ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Gas Double Oven Free-Standing Range - Save $200
- GE Profile 5.5 cu. ft. Smart Front Load Washer & Smart Electric Front Load Dryer Stacking Kit - Save $470
- LG 26.6 cu. ft. Wi-Fi Enable Side-by-Side Refrigerator - Save $300
- Bosch 800 Series Top Control Towel Bar Dishwasher - Save $150
Costco Direct fitness deals
- Medal Sports 89” Steel Leg Air Powered Hockey Table - $549.99
- Centr 300 lb. Rubber Olympic Weight Set and 1-year Centr App Subscription - $549.99
- Echelon Stride 4s Treadmill - $1,199.99
- Centr 3 by Inspire SF3 Smith Functional Trainer with Folding Bench and 1-year Centr App Subscription - $2,199.99
- MD Sports Dome Hockey Table - $999.99
Costco Direct furniture deals
- Odessa Lift-top Vanity with LED Lighted Mirror - $414.99
- Tatum Dining Table and 4 Chairs - $1,299.99
- Weslin Leather Zero Gravity Power Recliner with Power Headrest - $699.99
- Atlas 3-piece Leather Power Reclining Sectional with Power Headrests - $3,499.99
- Everly 72” Accent Cabinet - $599.99
Costco Direct patio and garden deals
- Yardistry 6.7' x 7.6' Greenhouse - $1,299.99
- Traeger Ridgeline XL Pellet Grill - $949.99
- Yardistry 12' x 14' Gazebo with Aluminum Roof - $1,999.99
- Grand Leisure Vega 5-piece Fire Seating Set - $2,299.99
- Blackstone 44" 5 Burner Griddle Cooking Station - $649.99
Final thoughts
Costco Direct is another way the retailer offers value to its members by offering exclusive online deals and direct-to-home delivery. If you’re a frequent Costco shopper looking for convenience and savings, it’s worth checking out Costco Direct before making your next big purchase — especially if you're buying multiple items and want to maximize your discount.
