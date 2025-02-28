How I Scored Huge Savings on High-End Items with Costco Direct — Delivered Straight to My Door

I was looking for a new gazebo for our patio online when I stumbled upon a great deal from Costco labeled Costco Direct. If you're a Costco member, you may have noticed this section while browsing the retailer’s website. But what exactly is Costco Direct, and how does it differ from the warehouse’s traditional shopping experience? Here’s what I discovered.

Costco Direct is an online-exclusive section of Costco’s website that offers bulk-buying opportunities, limited-time deals and unique products not typically found in warehouses.

While Costco is known for its competitive prices , Costco Direct provides an even more streamlined way to shop for big-ticket items like furniture, appliances and electronics, often with direct shipping to your home and additional savings when you buy multiple items.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

What makes Costco Direct unique? Features and savings explained

Costco Direct offers exclusive online deals that aren’t available in stores, making it a great option for members looking to save on large purchases. Since it operates separately from warehouse stock, Costco Direct frequently runs limited-time promotions, encouraging members to take advantage of discounts before they expire.

Another major perk of Costco Direct is its direct-to-home shipping. Many items include delivery in the purchase price, eliminating the need for separate shipping fees or the hassle of transporting bulky goods from a warehouse. This makes it especially useful for shoppers looking to buy big-ticket items without the inconvenience of pickup logistics.

For those who love Costco’s treasure-hunt style shopping, Costco Direct offers a similar experience online. The rotating inventory ensures new deals and exclusive finds that can’t always be purchased in-store. By regularly checking the website, members can access fresh promotions and unique products they wouldn’t typically see at their local warehouse.

How To Maximize Savings With Costco Direct

One of the biggest benefits of Costco Direct is the opportunity to save more when you buy multiple items. This online-only program offers increasing discounts based on the number of eligible items purchased:

Buy two eligible items, save $100.

Buy three eligible items, save $200.

Buy four eligible items, save $300.

Buy five or more eligible items, save $400.

To take advantage of these savings, look for the red "Costco Direct" label on qualifying products or search for " Costco Direct " on the website.

These discounts can be combined with other Costco member benefits , such as the 2% rewards for Executive Members. Product categories eligible for this promotion include appliances, TVs, furniture, home upgrades, mattresses, patio and fitness, with over 1,200 products available.

Is Costco direct worth it?

If you’re in the market for furniture, appliances or other home essentials, Costco Direct can be a convenient and cost-effective option. Since many products come with shipping included, it may save you the hassle of transporting large items yourself.

Additionally, the stackable savings make it an excellent option for shoppers looking to buy multiple big-ticket items at once. However, because the selection is more limited than in-store shopping, it may not replace the traditional Costco experience for all members.

Costco memberships are required to take advantage of Costco Direct deals. The Gold Star and Business memberships cost $65 annually, while an Executive membership costs $130 annually.

Costco Membership: at StackSocial Stack Social is offering a Gold Star Membership + $20 Digital Shop Card for the price of a $65 Gold Star membership. It is also offering an Executive Gold Star Membership + $40 Shop Card for the price of a $130 Executive Gold Star membership.

Costco Direct deals

To help you make the most of Costco Direct offerings, here are some standout deals.

Costco Direct appliance deals

Costco Direct fitness deals

Costco Direct furniture deals

Costco Direct patio and garden deals

Final thoughts

Costco Direct is another way the retailer offers value to its members by offering exclusive online deals and direct-to-home delivery. If you’re a frequent Costco shopper looking for convenience and savings, it’s worth checking out Costco Direct before making your next big purchase — especially if you're buying multiple items and want to maximize your discount.