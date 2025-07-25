Apple Rolls Out AppleCare One to Simplify and Expand Device Protection
Apple's new multi-device plan brings extended coverage, theft protection and the ability to insure older gadgets.
If you're an Apple user, you're probably no stranger to juggling multiple devices and the various protection plans that come with them. Between iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and AirPods, managing coverage can be a hassle. But Apple’s latest move could change that.
Managing separate AppleCare+ plans for each device can quickly become confusing — especially for families or users with older gadgets that may no longer qualify for traditional protection. From tracking expiration dates to navigating different service terms, the process hasn’t always been user-friendly.
The tech giant recently introduced AppleCare One, a new, streamlined device protection plan that aims to simplify coverage across multiple Apple products. It's the most comprehensive service plan Apple has offered yet, and it’s likely to be a welcome upgrade for anyone invested in the Apple ecosystem.
What is the AppleCare One protection plan?
AppleCare One is a subscription-based protection plan that consolidates coverage for multiple Apple devices under one umbrella. Rather than purchasing AppleCare+ for each device individually, users can now opt for a single plan that includes everything from accidental damage protection to theft and loss coverage.
The new service starts at $19.99 per month, which covers up to three eligible devices. For households or users with more than three products, additional devices can be added for $5.99 per device, per month.
Why this is big news for Apple users
The real draw here is simplicity and savings. If you're the type of user who owns multiple Apple products, like an iPhone, Apple Watch and MacBook, for example, this new plan can help you manage all your protection needs in one place, likely at a lower cost than maintaining separate plans.
Another big perk? You can now protect devices that are up to four years old, even if they're outside their original warranty window. According to Apple's announcement, users will be able to enroll eligible older products that previously weren’t covered under AppleCare+, opening the door to longer-term support.
For families, this also means fewer surprises. Instead of monitoring the expiration date of three or four separate plans, you can manage everything through one shared subscription. This is a small change that could make a big difference when something breaks unexpectedly.
Protect all your Apple devices with one plan. AppleCare+ now offers flexible coverage options for multiple devices — including older ones.
What AppleCare One covers and how it works
While coverage varies slightly depending on which tier you choose, every AppleCare One plan includes:
- Extended hardware repair coverage
- 24/7 priority tech support
- Accidental damage protection (subject to a service fee)
- Battery service coverage
- Mail-in repair service
Can you switch from AppleCare+ to AppleCare One?
AppleCare One doesn’t replace AppleCare+. At least not yet. Current users with AppleCare+ can continue using their plans as usual. However, Apple has indicated that users will have the option to upgrade or transition to AppleCare One, though more details on the process will likely roll out as the program expands.
If you're midway through an AppleCare+ plan and interested in switching, it's worth keeping an eye on your Apple account settings or contacting support for more information.
Managing AppleCare One coverage
AppleCare One offers a more streamlined approach to managing device coverage. When a customer trades in a covered product directly with Apple, the old device is automatically removed from the plan and replaced with the new one.
The monthly subscription model also allows users to maintain coverage as long as needed, with the flexibility to add or remove devices at any time. This flexible model is especially helpful for families or individuals who regularly upgrade their tech.
Is AppleCare One right for you?
While anyone can sign up, AppleCare One is especially attractive for:
- Apple users with multiple devices
- Families sharing Apple products
- Users with older devices who want protection outside the warranty period
- Current Apple One subscribers looking to bundle even more value into one plan
For Apple’s most loyal customers, this is a compelling offer that provides peace of mind without the tedious burden of tracking coverage across devices.
If you’re already paying to protect multiple Apple devices or subscribing to Apple’s services individually, it may be worth doing the math to see if AppleCare One fits your needs.
