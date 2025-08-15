Kiplinger News Quiz, August 15, 2025
Sales tax holidays, crypto IPOs and USPS price hikes all made the headlines this week — but why? Test your knowledge of this week's financial news.
Sales tax holidays, crypto IPOs and visa bonds all made the headlines this week — but why? Test your knowledge of this week's financial and business news.
If you've been following Kiplinger, you should have no trouble. And if you slip up on an answer or two, you can follow the links below the quiz to refresh your memory.
Stories making the news
Read more analysis on the stories making the news this week, from the Kiplinger team:
- Stocks Slip Ahead of July CPI Report
- Should You Buy This Crypto Stock?
- Summer 2025 Back-to-School Tax-Free Weekends Are Starting
- Why Some Tourists May Soon Need to Pay a Visa Bond
- The Big Pause: Why Are So Many Americans Afraid to Retire?
- USPS Is Raising Prices for Holiday Shipping
- Social Security Turns 90 — Five Important Things to Know
