Kiplinger News Quiz, August 15, 2025

Sales tax holidays, crypto IPOs and USPS price hikes all made the headlines this week — but why? Test your knowledge of this week's financial news.

Kiplinger Staff's avatar
By
published
in Features

Sales tax holidays, crypto IPOs and visa bonds all made the headlines this week — but why? Test your knowledge of this week's financial and business news.

If you've been following Kiplinger, you should have no trouble. And if you slip up on an answer or two, you can follow the links below the quiz to refresh your memory.

Stories making the news

Read more analysis on the stories making the news this week, from the Kiplinger team:

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up
Kiplinger Staff
Kiplinger Staff
Latest