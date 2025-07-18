These Summer 2025 Back-to-School Tax-Free Weekends Start Now
Over a dozen states offer back-to-school shoppers a sales tax holiday this summer.
Back-to-school shopping has already begun, and over a dozen states are offering parents and college shoppers incredible savings via sales tax holidays this summer.
These tax-free holidays — generally held between July and August — offer shoppers the chance to purchase school supplies, clothing, computers, and other essentials, helping families save cash as students prepare for the new year.
That’s a sweet deal, given that some states on this list levy the highest sales taxes in the nation.
This year, back-to-school shoppers are getting an early start as rising prices remain a top concern.
President Donald Trump’s tariffs are slated to come into effect in early August, and major retailers like Walmart have warned that price hikes are likely.
Stay ahead of potential price increases by checking your state’s specific sales tax holiday dates and qualifying items, so you can shop and save this back-to-school season.
Here are summer tax-free sales events you don’t want to miss in 2025.
How to shop: Sales tax-free weekends in 2025
If you want to maximize your savings during your state’s sales tax holiday, it’s best to go prepared.
Before you go shopping for back-to-school items, you should know that some localities in certain states may charge local taxes on items that qualify for the state tax holiday. To bypass the tax, you can opt to shop online.
Online orders typically qualify for sales tax holidays, but the orders must be paid for during the tax holiday period, and items must be shipped to an address within the state.
Some major retailers simplify the process for you:
- Apple: You can purchase select products in certain states tax-free with Apple, both in-store and online. See if your state qualifies for a tax break this summer.
- Walmart: Shop online or in person for a complete or reduced tax break during a limited time. The major retailer offers an online guide allowing you to select your participating state.
Does your state have a sales tax holiday in 2025?
To date, 17 states offer a tax exemption on back-to-school items and other necessities every summer. If you plan during the summer, you can benefit from some real savings before the upcoming school season kicks off.
States
2025 Tax Holiday Dates
Tax-free savings
July 18 to July 20
Some items that qualify for savings include:
Computers and related software priced under $750
Clothing sold under $100
Select school items priced under $30
Aug. 2 to Aug. 3
Shoppers can purchase certain electronics, school supplies, and clothing tax-free.
Aug. 18 through Aug. 24.
The tax holiday applies to most clothing and footwear items priced under $100. If you shop for qualifying items during that week, you’ll be exempt from the state’s 6.35% sales tax.
Florida’s back-to-school sales tax holiday runs for the entire month of August this year.
Shoppers can purchase qualifying school supplies tax-free, that’s a good deal considering the Sunshine State has a general sales tax rate of 6%.
Items exempt from the sales tax include:
Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles sold for $30 or less
School supplies priced under $50
Clothing, footwear, and accessories sold for $100 or less
Computers and related tech accessories sold for $1,500 or less.
Aug. 1 to Aug. 2
The tax exemption applies to items valued under $100.
Aug. 10 to Aug. 16
Shoppers can snag tax-free deals on clothing, footwear, and related items sold under $100, as an example.
Aug. 9 to Aug. 10
Shoppers can get a sales tax break on certain items worth up to $2,500.
July 11 to July 13
Some deals include tax exemptions on clothing, footwear, and school supplies valued under $100.
For more information: Mississippi Tax-Free Weekend 2025
Aug. 1 to Aug. 3
Applicable to certain back-to-school items, such as clothing, school supplies.
July 25 to July 27
Clothing or footwear priced under $100 are exempt from the sales tax, as are electronics under $1,000, and related computer hardware priced below $500. General school supplies priced under $30 are also tax-free.
The sales tax holiday is held on the first, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in August.)
Snag a tax break on clothing or footwear priced under $100.
Ohio’s two-week sales tax holiday runs from Aug. 1 to Aug. 14, 2025.
Includes all items valued under $500.
For more information: Ohio Announces Two-Week Sales Tax Holiday Amid Tariffs, High Prices
Aug. 1 to Aug. 3
Get a sales tax break on school supplies, clothing, and certain electronics.
Aug. 8 to Aug. 10
During the tax holiday, shoppers can get savings on most clothing, footwear, school supplies, and backpacks sold under $100.
July 25 at 12:01 am, through midnight July 27
General apparel and school supplies priced under $100 per item are tax-free. Computers priced under $1,500 are also exempt from the sales tax.
Virginia schedules a three-day tax holiday, this year that falls from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3.
School supplies priced under $20 are tax-free, and so are clothing items valued under $100.
For 2025, the tax holiday begins at 12:00 am on Aug. 1 and ends at midnight on Monday, August 4, 2025.
Multiple items for back-to-school qualify for tax-free purchases.
Here’s a tip: While the District of Columbia does not have a sales tax holiday, shoppers can visit Virginia or Maryland to take advantage of savings for back-to-school.
Snag some more savings:
Gabriella Cruz-Martínez is a seasoned finance journalist with 8 years of experience covering consumer debt, economic policy, and tax. Before joining Kiplinger as a tax writer, her in-depth reporting and analysis were featured in Yahoo Finance. She contributed to national dialogues on fiscal responsibility, market trends and economic reforms involving family tax credits, housing accessibility, banking regulations, student loan debt, and inflation.
Gabriella's work has also appeared in Money Magazine, The Hyde Park Herald, and the Journal Gazette & Times-Courier. As a reporter and journalist, she enjoys writing stories that empower people from diverse backgrounds about their finances no matter their stage in life.
-
-
