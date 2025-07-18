These Summer 2025 Back-to-School Tax-Free Weekends Start Now

Back-to-school shopping has already begun, and over a dozen states are offering parents and college shoppers incredible savings via sales tax holidays this summer.

These tax-free holidays — generally held between July and August — offer shoppers the chance to purchase school supplies, clothing, computers, and other essentials, helping families save cash as students prepare for the new year.

That’s a sweet deal, given that some states on this list levy the highest sales taxes in the nation.

This year, back-to-school shoppers are getting an early start as rising prices remain a top concern.

President Donald Trump’s tariffs are slated to come into effect in early August, and major retailers like Walmart have warned that price hikes are likely.

Stay ahead of potential price increases by checking your state’s specific sales tax holiday dates and qualifying items, so you can shop and save this back-to-school season.

Here are summer tax-free sales events you don’t want to miss in 2025.

How to shop: Sales tax-free weekends in 2025

If you want to maximize your savings during your state’s sales tax holiday, it’s best to go prepared.

Before you go shopping for back-to-school items, you should know that some localities in certain states may charge local taxes on items that qualify for the state tax holiday. To bypass the tax, you can opt to shop online.

Online orders typically qualify for sales tax holidays, but the orders must be paid for during the tax holiday period, and items must be shipped to an address within the state.

Some major retailers simplify the process for you:

Apple : You can purchase select products in certain states tax-free with Apple, both in-store and online. See if your state qualifies for a tax break this summer.

: You can purchase select products in certain states tax-free with Apple, both in-store and online. See if your state for a tax break this summer. Walmart : Shop online or in person for a complete or reduced tax break during a limited time. The major retailer offers an online guide allowing you to select your participating state.

Does your state have a sales tax holiday in 2025?

To date, 17 states offer a tax exemption on back-to-school items and other necessities every summer. If you plan during the summer, you can benefit from some real savings before the upcoming school season kicks off.

Here’s a tip: While the District of Columbia does not have a sales tax holiday, shoppers can visit Virginia or Maryland to take advantage of savings for back-to-school.