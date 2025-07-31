Virginia Tax-Free Weekend 2025 Is Here August 1–3: What to Know

Back-to-school shopping, disaster and emergency prep, and energy-efficient home upgrades get a tax-free boost this summer thanks to Virginia’s annual sales tax holiday.

The popular event returns for a three-day run from August 1 through August 3, 2025.

The Old Dominion State tax relief follows a trend in more than 17 states this summer, offering sales tax holidays for back-to-school shopping and other essentials.

And after some confusion in recent years, the timing and format of this year's event will be typical for VA shoppers.

And that’s not the only good news for Virginia residents this year. The Commonwealth is also doling out one-time tax rebates of up to $400 to qualifying residents.

Here's more of what you need to know.

Virginia tax-free weekend sales tax holiday: What's included?

From Friday, August 1, 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, August 3, Virginians can purchase a wide range of items without paying the usual state and local sales tax.

The sales tax holiday in Virginia covers:

School supplies priced at $20 or less per item

Clothing and footwear priced at $100 or less per item

But the Virginia sales tax holiday doesn’t only apply to school supplies and clothing.

This weekend, from Aug. 1-3, you can also save on big-ticket items, including Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products for home or personal use ($2,500 or less), gas-powered chainsaws ($350 or less), and portable generators ($1,000 or less).

Hurricane and emergency/disaster preparedness products are also tax-exempt during the Virginia tax-free weekend. Generally, these should cost $60 or less per item.

Whether you’re stocking up on spiral notebooks and lunch boxes, upgrading to an energy-efficient washer, or investing in emergency supplies, eligible purchases are all tax-free during the allotted time — if they meet Virginia’s price and product guidelines.

However, it's also important to note that not everything qualifies. For example, accessories, protective sports gear, and high-end electronics are excluded from the tax holiday.

The Virginia Department of Taxation provides detailed lists and answers to FAQs to help shoppers and businesses navigate what is, and isn’t, included.

What is the Virginia sales tax rate?

Virginia's sales tax rate is normally 5.3%. Localities can add to that, bringing the combined sales tax rate to 7% in some areas of the Commonwealth.

Note: Virginia applies a 1% sales tax to most foods for home consumption and certain essential personal hygiene products, including diapers and feminine hygiene items.

Hot prepared foods, alcohol, tobacco, and foods sold by some vendors (like caterers or food trucks) do not qualify for this reduced rate

Virginia tax rebates coming soon?

The sales tax break isn’t the only way Virginia is putting money back in residents’ pockets this year.

As Kiplinger has reported, in a move driven by budget surpluses, the Commonwealth will once again issue one-time VA tax rebates of up to $200 for single filers and up to $400 for married couples filing jointly.

To be eligible for the 2025 rebate, you must file your 2024 Virginia income tax return by November 3, 2025.

The actual amount will depend on how much you owe in state taxes. If your liability was lower than the maximum rebate, that’s the amount you’ll receive.

According to the Virginia Department of Taxation, those who file early, by July 1, could begin seeing rebates as soon as late July, while the majority of payments are expected to be distributed by mid-October.

This rebate follows similar relief efforts from the state in recent years and comes amid increased attention to rising costs for families.