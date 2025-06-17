2025 Virginia Tax Rebate Checks Coming Soon? What to Know Now

As primary voters head to the polls for the 2025 Virginia primary, there is some good tax news for those in the Old Dominion State.

Virginia will again offer one-time tax rebates to residents in 2025. This continues the state's practice of returning surplus funds directly to taxpayers as a form of financial relief.

During a presentation regarding the 2025 budget , Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said of the Commonwealth’s fiscal health, “My friends, there is no reason to raise taxes on Virginians. We are running surplus after surplus after surplus.”

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

The move aligns with a trend where many states send residents so-called “stimulus" checks and tax rebate payments. However, this year, rebates come amid concerns across the country about inflation, tariffs, and the rising cost of living.

Alongside the rebates, several other key tax changes are taking effect this year in the Commonwealth, making 2025 a significant year for Virginia taxpayers.

Virginians getting a rebate check in 2025

The 2025 Virginia tax rebate program is designed to provide direct financial relief to Virginians who had a state income tax liability for the 2024 tax year.

To be eligible, taxpayers must file their Virginia state income tax returns by November 3, 2025

The rebate amounts are set to be up to $200 for single filers and up to $400 for married couples filing jointly.

However, the rebate cannot exceed the taxpayer’s actual state tax liability after all deductions and credits are applied. For example, if a single filer owes $150 in Virginia income tax, their rebate will be limited to that amount rather than the full $200.

Here is a summary of the 2025 rebate details:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rebate Type Amount Filing Deadline Payment Window Single Filer Up to $200 Nov. 3, 2025 July 1*- Oct. 15 Joint Filer Up to $400 Nov. 3 2025 July 1* - Oct. 15

*Those who file/filed before July 1 can reportedly look forward to receiving their rebate as early as July.

When Virginia tax rebates will be sent

Payments will likely begin to be distributed in July 2025 and continue to be issued through mid-October 2025, usually in the order in which returns were first filed.

The Commonwealth typically issues payments via direct deposit for taxpayers who have previously set up this method; otherwise, rebates are sent by paper check.

The Virginia Department of Taxation will offer additional information on its rebate website. You'll soon be able to check your rebate eligibility, track the status of your rebate, and update banking information if needed.

Note: Virginia has also put safeguards in place to address outstanding debts owed to state agencies. Under the Setoff Debt Collection Act, any rebate owed to a taxpayer with outstanding state debts may be applied to those debts first.

So, if your debts exceed the rebate amount, you will receive a notification explaining how the rebate was allocated.

Other Virginia tax changes for 2025

The rebates are part of a wider set of tax changes that will affect Virginia taxpayers in 2025.

Standard Deduction: One of the most notable adjustments is the increase in the Virginia standard deduction.

For tax years beginning January 1, 2025, through December 31, 2026, the standard deduction rises to $8,750 for single filers and $17,500 for married couples filing jointly. (That's up from $85,00 and $17,000 respectively.)

Note: The federal standard deduction has also increased for 2025.

Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC): Virginia is also enhancing its EITC. The refundable portion of the Commonwealth's EITC will increase to 20% of the federal credit, up from 15%.

The expansion is designed to provide additional support to working families with low- and moderate-income. You might also be eligible for the federal EITC.

Estimated Tax Payments: For self-employed individuals, freelancers, and small business owners, the threshold in Virginia for making estimated tax payments will increase from $150 to $1,000 starting with the 2025 tax year.

This change is supposed to reduce the administrative burden on taxpayers who previously had to make quarterly state payments on relatively small amounts of tax due.

Sales Tax Holiday 2025? Virginia will continue its annual sales tax holiday from August 1-3, 2025. Shoppers can purchase school supplies, clothing, and certain energy-efficient products without paying state sales tax.

Note: Virginia tax brackets didn’t change from 2024 to 2025. Income tax rates range from 2% to 5.75%, depending on income level.

Virginia governor election and car tax debate

Virginia tax policy is a topic this year, not only because of the rebates and tax changes but also due to the high-profile 2025 governor’s race and the ongoing debate surrounding the personal property tax on vehicles, known as the “ car tax .”

This year’s election is historic, with both major party nominees being women: former U.S. Rep. Spanberger for the Democrats and current Lieutenant Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears for the Republicans.

Gov. Youngkin , who is ineligible to run for re-election due to Virginia’s prohibition on consecutive gubernatorial terms, has emphasized tax relief as a central theme of his administration.

Both Spanberger and Earle-Sears have made tax policy, notably the car tax, a focal point of their campaigns.

The car tax, which has been in place since 1782, remains a significant revenue source for local governments, funding schools, public safety, and other essential services.

Local governments assess the car tax annually based on a vehicle’s value as of January 1. Vehicle owners receive a bill from their locality and pay the tax directly to the local government, typically twice a year in May and October.

Eliminating the tax would reportedly require the state to compensate localities for lost revenue, with estimates ranging from $2.5 to $3 billion annually, according to various state budget analyses.

The debate over how to replace that funding is a central issue in the campaign for governor and in legislative discussions.

For example, Earle-Sears has said the state can use its rainy day and reserve funds, along with recent budget surpluses, to compensate for the $2.5 to $3 billion local governments would lose each year. She has noted that Virginia’s healthy savings make that possible.

According to Axios, a spokesperson for Spanberger told reporters that the candidate also supports ending the car tax and would employ a bipartisan approach to evaluate ways to eliminate it.

Virginia primary 2025: What you can do now

With these developments, 2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for tax policy in Virginia.

If you haven’t already and are otherwise eligible, file your 2024 state income tax returns by the November 3 deadline to qualify for the tax rebate.

Stay informed about ongoing legislative discussions regarding the car tax and other potential reforms.

Also, remember: the June 17 Virginia primary and November gubernatorial election outcomes will impact tax and other policies in the Commonwealth.