Ohio Announces Two-Week Sales Tax Holiday Amid Tariffs, High Prices
Ohioans won't want to miss out on savings as pressure from tariffs spikes prices.
As retail giants across the U.S. warn of looming price hikes, families looking forward to the upcoming school year are bracing for impact.
Prices for back-to-school and college supplies have been on the rise, and made worse by the Trump administration’s sweeping tariffs on imported goods. To soften the blow of rising costs, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the state sales-tax holiday will once again run for two full weeks.
“Ohio’s sales tax holiday is a practical way we can help working families keep more of their hard-earned dollars,” said House Speaker Matt Huffman. “Whether it’s back-to-school shopping or everyday essentials, this is an opportunity for Ohioans to get more value for their money.”
Ohio’s 2025 sales tax holiday will start on Friday, Aug. 1, and end on Thursday, Aug. 14, at midnight. Shoppers can get tangible personal property items priced at $500 or less tax-free. The expanded timeframe will allow families to plan accordingly and save money on items like books, electronics, home goods, and plants, to name a few examples.
Food and beverages, including dine-in food, will also be tax-free during this period. Many other items will also be exempt, both in-store and online.
Here’s what else you need to know about the upcoming sales tax holiday in Ohio.
Ohio’s sales tax holiday
We’re barely done with graduation and prom season, but it’s never too early to start planning for the upcoming school year, especially if your child is heading off to college.
While most states celebrate their sales tax holidays for a weekend, for the second year in a row, Ohio is hosting its tax-free holiday for 10 full days.
Last year, the Buckeye State expanded its sales tax holiday from three days to two weeks, and included a wide range of items up to $500 — rather than just school supplies, to be eligible for the tax break. The tradition continues in 2025.
As noted, some tax-exempt items you can purchase in Ohio this August include, but are not limited to:
- Electronics: This includes computers, tablets, televisions, and other gadgets
- Clothing: Any apparel, footwear
- Books: May include textbooks, novels, and doesn’t have to be school-related
- Food and beverages: Includes soft drinks, dietary supplements, and dine-in food
If you want to purchase some items for your home, or your kid’s first dorm at college — you’ll be in luck. The sales tax holiday also includes furniture, kitchen supplies, and home decor. Even indoor and outdoor plants are some examples of tax-free items you can purchase during the break.
That’s a pretty sweet deal, given that the cost of clothing, toys, and other essentials has been rising. Last year, the National Retail Federation reported that back-to-school spending amounted to an average of $874 per household.
For families, taking advantage of the sales tax holiday can save some cash. Ohio’s sales tax is 5.75%. Counties and local transit authorities can add their own sales taxes, for a combined state and local tax rate of 7.24%.
That being said, some items such as motor vehicles, tobacco products, alcoholic beverages, marijuana, and vapor products will still be taxed.
Tariffs expected to hit Ohio households hard
Ohio’s sales tax holiday could be a welcome reprieve from price hikes associated with Trump’s widespread tariff agenda.
As reported by Kiplinger, some states will face a higher burden than others due to the new levies on most of the U.S.’s trading partners. The impact of President Donald Trump’s tariff hikes will not only affect consumer prices but also potentially jeopardize job security for some Ohioans.
That’s because the Buckeye State is dependent on global markets to thrive economically — 7% of Ohio’s global exports went to China in 2024.
Other top markets that receive exported goods from Ohio include Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the United Kingdom. These have all been slammed by tariffs and have reciprocated.
Exports in particular sustain thousands of Ohio businesses and farmers.
- A total of 15,594 companies exported from Ohio locations, according to the latest government data available. Of those, 88% were small and medium businesses with fewer than 500 employees.
- Ohio was also the country’s 11th-largest agricultural exporting state, shipping $5.1 billion in goods abroad in 2023.
- Ohio is a major exporter of soybeans and corn. That could face some turmoil given the volatility of Trump’s tariffs.
Manufacturing industries have also faced trouble in Ohio due to a trade spat with Canada and Mexico in April. American auto company Stellantis temporarily laid off 900 workers at five U.S. facilities, including in Toledo.
Even now, Trump’s 25% tariffs on imported car parts are expected to cause car prices to increase. For some Ohioans, it may seem that price hikes are just about everywhere.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce found that small business owners have been forced to adjust prices on their products as they’ve been unable to absorb the higher costs of tariffs. For one business owner in Ohio, the Trump administration’s tariffs on China have caused strain.
“With announcement after announcement of tariffs, including any computer accessories that I sell online, it leaves me no choice but to probably increase prices again soon,” said Amber Hawkins, President, CEO, and Consultant at Your Computer Needs of Toledo in Ohio.
Given the economic climate, it’s almost certain that consumers will see slightly higher prices on back-to-school items this year — from clothes to groceries needed to pack your child’s lunch.
Don’t miss your sales tax holiday in 2025
It’s no secret that prices are on the rise, and President Donald Trump’s latest trade strategy is putting a strain on consumers like you.
The Trump administration imposed sweeping tariffs on nearly all of the United States' trading partners.
- Currently, most imports face a 10% baseline duty, while Chinese goods face a 30% tariff.
- Some items, such as steel and aluminum, are facing duties as high as 50%.
- The tariffs on steel and aluminum imports could impact the price of everyday goods like canned foods, soda, bikes, and cars, just to name a few.
While some major U.S. retailers have tried their best to absorb the shock of tariffs, now many are warning of upcoming price hikes across all categories. As reported by Kiplinger, Walmart, Target, and Nike are getting ready to increase their prices in response to Trump’s tariffs.
Although back-to-school is still months ahead, it’s more important than ever to prepare your finances so you won’t face any surprises. The Trump administration’s tariff strategy has been unpredictable, and for now, that could equal more pressure on shoppers.
Stay tuned for more information, as some states have yet to announce their sales tax holiday dates for 2025.
Gabriella Cruz-Martínez is a seasoned finance journalist with 8 years of experience covering consumer debt, economic policy, and tax. Before joining Kiplinger as a tax writer, her in-depth reporting and analysis were featured in Yahoo Finance. She contributed to national dialogues on fiscal responsibility, market trends and economic reforms involving family tax credits, housing accessibility, banking regulations, student loan debt, and inflation.
Gabriella’s work has also appeared in Money Magazine, The Hyde Park Herald, and the Journal Gazette & Times-Courier. As a reporter and journalist, she enjoys writing stories that empower people from diverse backgrounds about their finances no matter their stage in life.
