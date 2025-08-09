Kiplinger News Quiz, August 8, 2025
Tariffs, Apple and ESPN all made the headlines this week — but why? Test your knowledge of this week's financial and business news.
Tariffs, Medicaid, Apple and ESPN all made the headlines this week — but why? Test your knowledge of this week's financial news. If you've been following Kiplinger, you should have no trouble. And if you slip up on an answer or two, you can follow the links below the quiz to refresh your memory.
Dig deeper
More on the stories making the news this week, from the Kiplinger team:
- Read more on the 2026 social security COLA.
- Read more on how the Trump executive order changes your 401(k) investments.
- Read more on the states that are impacted by cuts to SNAP and Medicaid.
- Read more on how tariffs on Europe could impact drug prices.
- Read more on the recent ESPN and NFL deal.
