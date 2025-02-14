500 Joann’s Fabric Stores Will Close in 2025 – Find Out If Your Local Store Is One of Them

On February 12, Joann requested court approval to start closing approximately 500 of the fabric retailer’s 800 locations across the United States. If approved, locations in all 50 states will begin going-out-of-business sales as soon as Saturday, February 15. The closures are part of the fabric retailer’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy process which began on January 15.

While roughly 300 Joann locations and the online shopping site will remain open for now, the retailer also announced that Gordon Brothers Retail Partners, LLC might buy the business. If it does, the buyer says it intends to liquidate the rest of the company, including shuttering all stores.

The news comes as other major retailers have been forced to close stores across the country. In January, Macy’s said it’s closing 66 stores this year while Kohl’s has plans to close 27 locations. So, now is the time to find out if your nearest Joann’s store is one of 500 closing its doors in the next few months and get ready to take advantage of deep discounts during the upcoming going-out-of-business sales.

Why is Joann closing 500 stores in 2025?

Over the last 80 years, Joann has been the go-to store for crafters, quilters, crocheters, and other creative people to find supplies and guidance for whatever project they’re working on. But the company has struggled in recent years as consumer spending on craft supplies dropped and competition from online retailers grew.

In its court filings , Joann cited “an unexpected ramp-down, and, in some cases, the entire cessation of production of key JOANN inventory items” as a key reason for its decision to file for bankruptcy. The sudden loss of inventory led to a loss of revenue which left Joann without the cash needed to cover its debts.

The decision to close 500 of its 800 locations is part of an effort to maximize the value of the business as Joann prepares to sell. It already has one bid from Gordon Brothers, which intends to close the remaining stores and liquidate the business.

But the retailer is still seeking alternative bids in the hope of finding a buyer that would keep the business operating. While Joann said it has received inquiries from other potential buyers, there’s no official news yet on whether the craft retailer will be able to secure another deal.

Which Joann stores are closing?

With about 500 stores nationwide on the chopping block, millions of customers will soon see their nearest Joann store close its doors if the court approves the retailer’s request. To find out if your closest store is shutting down, you can check this store closure list that Joann included in its court filing on February 12.

The list is organized by state, so scroll down to your state to see all the locations near you that will be closing. Alternatively, you can get the address of your nearest location and search the document for that address.

Alternatives to Joann’s Fabric Stores

While Joann’s stores have been a staple for crafters over the last few decades, it’s not the only option for stocking up on yarn, fabric, and other creative supplies. Two of its biggest competitors are Michael’s and Hobby Lobby, both of which boast over 1,000 locations nationwide.

While the brands these competitors carry may differ from Joann's, shoppers can still find plenty of stock to choose from for just about any project they would have originally gone to a Joann’s Fabric Store for.

Shop clearance deals before Joann's stores close

Before you head to one of these competitors, keep an eye out for the upcoming going-out-of-business sales at the 500 Joann’s stores that will be closing. The retailer said these sales could start as soon as February 15.

If your nearest location is slated to close, that means this weekend could be your chance to stock up on all your favorite arts and crafts supplies at steep discounts.

If you want to get a head start on the deal hunt, you can check out Joann’s sale and clearance section on the website. The retailer is currently offering Presidents’ Day deals of up to 70% off on yarn, fabric, home decor and more.

The best yarn and needle arts deals

Fiber artists can take home some serious yarn hauls this month by shopping Joann’s sale and clearance section. Here are some of the best deals on yarn , needles, hooks, and other essentials.

Joann's best sewing clearance deals

Whether you need to restock on thread and scissors or you’re overdue for a sewing machine upgrade, you can find some major doorbuster deals on Joann’s website right now. Shop Joann’s sales on sewing supplies or sewing machines yourself or check out some of our favorite deals below.

Top Presidents’ Day deals on Joann's art supplies

From drawing pads and brushes to fabric paints and canvases, shoppers can save up to 70% on essential art supplies . This is your sign to try your hand at painting or stock up on gifts for your artistic friends.