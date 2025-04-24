21 New Trader Joe’s Stores Are Opening in 2025 — Is Your City on the List?
Trader Joe’s is expanding with 21 new stores across 13 states and Washington, D.C. — find out if your city made the list.
Shoppers nationwide will soon have more options for their grocery shopping.
With 21 Trader Joe’s stores opening in 2025, the retailer is expanding its presence in 13 states, plus Washington, D.C. Those new stores are in addition to two locations that have already opened this year.
Known for its quirky culture and affordable prices, Trader Joe’s stores may be part of a chain, but they deliver an experience that feels more like stopping into a local family-owned store.
The stores are smaller than many other grocery stores and have no self-checkouts, making for a more intimate shopping experience that many shoppers prefer.
In fact, in a ranking of the best and worst grocery store chains, Trader Joe's made the top of the list for the best chain in the United States.
Where are the new Trader Joe’s stores opening?
According to Trader Joe’s store locator, new stores are scheduled to open in these locations in 2025:
Alabama
- Hoover, Alabama: 1771 Montgomery Highway
California
- Northridge, California: 9224 Reseda Boulevard
- Sherman Oaks, California: 14140 Riverside Drive
- Tarzana, California: 18700 Ventura Boulevard
- Tracy, California: 2530 Naglee Road
- Yucaipa, California: 31545 Yucaipa Boulevard
Colorado
- Westminster, Colorado: 9350 Sheridan Boulevard
District of Columbia
- Washington, DC: 5335 Wisconsin Avenue NW
- Washington, DC: 701 Monroe Street NE
Louisiana
- New Orleans, Louisiana: 2501 Tulane Avenue
Maryland
- Rockville, Maryland: 225 N Washington Street
Massachusetts
- Boston, Massachusetts: 1999 Centre Street
New Jersey
- Iselin, New Jersey: 675 US-1
New York
- Glenmont, New York: 388 Feura Bush Road
- Staten Island, New York: 6400 Amboy Road
Oklahoma
- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: 6920 Northwest Expressway
Pennsylvania
- Berwyn, Pennsylvania: 550 Lancaster Avenue
- Exton, Pennsylvania: 125 West Lincoln Highway
South Carolina
- Myrtle Beach, South Carolina: 115 Sayebrook Parkway
Texas
- San Antonio, Texas: 117451-10 West
Washington
- Bellingham, Washington: 4255 Meridian Street
Trader Joe’s hasn’t specified opening dates for these stores yet, but you can check back on the company’s announcements page for updates as they’re available.
Where have new Trader Joe’s stores already opened?
The grocery chain’s store expansion has already been underway this year. According to the Trader Joe’s announcements page, the retailer opened a new store in Seattle Washington on April 8, and a Murfreesboro, Tennessee location on April 10.
What makes Trader Joe’s different?
If you don’t yet have a local store and haven't had the experience of shopping at Trader Joe’s, you may not yet be aware of why this national grocery store chain has developed such an enthusiastic following.
“Through our rewarding products and knowledgeable, friendly Crew Members, we have been transforming grocery shopping into a welcoming journey full of discovery and fun since 1967,” says the Trader Joe’s website.
Rather than stocking multiple brands of products, these stores feature only items under the Trader Joe’s brand. There are no sales, coupons, loyalty programs or membership cards to worry about, which makes shopping easy and straightforward.
Trader Joe’s is able to forego those money-saving specials because the company works to deliver consistently low prices through its unique approach. The company buys direct from suppliers when possible, and also buys in volume to ensure they get the best prices.
Additionally, while many other grocers charge suppliers fees for putting items on the shelf, resulting in higher prices, Trader Joe’s doesn’t follow this policy.
The result is a competitively-priced shopping experience that boosts customer trust and brand loyalty. But, with so many loyal Trader Joe’s shoppers, the stores are often crowded, making the addition of these new stores a welcome announcement for many shoppers.
If a location isn’t yet opening up near you, keep checking the Trader Joe’s website.
The fact that Trader Joe’s is opening new stores while so many other stores are cutting back on spending and closing locations indicates that the retailer is thriving.
Chances are, we may see even more new locations in the future.
