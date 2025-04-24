21 New Trader Joe’s Stores Are Opening in 2025 — Is Your City on the List?

Shoppers nationwide will soon have more options for their grocery shopping.

With 21 Trader Joe’s stores opening in 2025, the retailer is expanding its presence in 13 states, plus Washington, D.C. Those new stores are in addition to two locations that have already opened this year.

Known for its quirky culture and affordable prices, Trader Joe’s stores may be part of a chain, but they deliver an experience that feels more like stopping into a local family-owned store.

The stores are smaller than many other grocery stores and have no self-checkouts, making for a more intimate shopping experience that many shoppers prefer.

In fact, in a ranking of the best and worst grocery store chains, Trader Joe's made the top of the list for the best chain in the United States.

Where are the new Trader Joe’s stores opening?

According to Trader Joe’s store locator, new stores are scheduled to open in these locations in 2025:

Alabama

Hoover, Alabama: 1771 Montgomery Highway

California

Northridge, California: 9224 Reseda Boulevard

Sherman Oaks, California: 14140 Riverside Drive

Tarzana, California: 18700 Ventura Boulevard

Tracy, California: 2530 Naglee Road

Yucaipa, California: 31545 Yucaipa Boulevard

Colorado

Westminster, Colorado: 9350 Sheridan Boulevard

District of Columbia

Washington, DC: 5335 Wisconsin Avenue NW

Washington, DC: 701 Monroe Street NE

Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana: 2501 Tulane Avenue

Maryland

Rockville, Maryland: 225 N Washington Street

Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts: 1999 Centre Street

New Jersey

Iselin, New Jersey: 675 US-1

New York

Glenmont, New York: 388 Feura Bush Road

Staten Island, New York: 6400 Amboy Road

Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: 6920 Northwest Expressway

Pennsylvania

Berwyn, Pennsylvania: 550 Lancaster Avenue

Exton, Pennsylvania: 125 West Lincoln Highway

South Carolina

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina: 115 Sayebrook Parkway

Texas

San Antonio, Texas: 117451-10 West

Washington

Bellingham, Washington: 4255 Meridian Street

Trader Joe’s hasn’t specified opening dates for these stores yet, but you can check back on the company’s announcements page for updates as they’re available.

Where have new Trader Joe’s stores already opened?

The grocery chain’s store expansion has already been underway this year. According to the Trader Joe’s announcements page, the retailer opened a new store in Seattle Washington on April 8, and a Murfreesboro, Tennessee location on April 10.

What makes Trader Joe’s different?

If you don’t yet have a local store and haven't had the experience of shopping at Trader Joe’s, you may not yet be aware of why this national grocery store chain has developed such an enthusiastic following.

“Through our rewarding products and knowledgeable, friendly Crew Members, we have been transforming grocery shopping into a welcoming journey full of discovery and fun since 1967,” says the Trader Joe’s website.

Rather than stocking multiple brands of products, these stores feature only items under the Trader Joe’s brand. There are no sales, coupons, loyalty programs or membership cards to worry about, which makes shopping easy and straightforward.

Trader Joe’s is able to forego those money-saving specials because the company works to deliver consistently low prices through its unique approach. The company buys direct from suppliers when possible, and also buys in volume to ensure they get the best prices.

Additionally, while many other grocers charge suppliers fees for putting items on the shelf, resulting in higher prices, Trader Joe’s doesn’t follow this policy.

The result is a competitively-priced shopping experience that boosts customer trust and brand loyalty. But, with so many loyal Trader Joe’s shoppers, the stores are often crowded, making the addition of these new stores a welcome announcement for many shoppers.

If a location isn’t yet opening up near you, keep checking the Trader Joe’s website.

The fact that Trader Joe’s is opening new stores while so many other stores are cutting back on spending and closing locations indicates that the retailer is thriving.

Chances are, we may see even more new locations in the future.