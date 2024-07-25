The 6 to 1 Grocery Method Can Save You Time and Money

If you’re tired of spending a fortune every time you go to the grocery store, this viral budgeting method could help. The 6 to 1 grocery method, popularized on TikTok by Chef Will Coleman, can help make grocery shopping easier and put more money in your pocket.

Even though inflation is cooling, grocery prices remain elevated, putting a strain on many household’s budgets. Food prices (which include grocery store and restaurant purchases) increased 0.2% from May to June, according to the July CPI report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. From April to May, food prices increased 0.1% .

High prices have led many individuals to try alternative budgeting methods, like the 60/30/10 method, to more effectively manage their money. The 6 to 1 grocery method tackles one particular aspect of your spending — grocery shopping.

The 6 to 1 Grocery Method

The 6 to 1 grocery method provides structure to your grocery list, making shopping easier and more cost-effective. Next time you go to the supermarket, you’ll buy six vegetables, five fruits, four proteins, three starches, two sauces/spreads and one "fun" item as a treat.

“This makes grocery shopping way easier, way cheaper and you get in and out, so you’re not there all day long,” Chef Coleman says in a TikTok explaining the method.

Before you go, you may want to have an idea of some meal concepts you plan on cooking in order to narrow down your choices, but the method itself is meant to provide flexibility. You might choose to buy what’s on sale (even if it’s not the vegetables or meat you initially planned on purchasing) to further increase your savings. Maybe you need to opt for frozen veggies instead of fresh ones. Or maybe you have a large family and need to increase the quantity of food you buy. Overall, the method is supposed to be adapted to your personal preferences and needs.

Tom Jauncey, CEO at Nautilus Marketing told Kiplinger that he saves $50 a week by using this method and recommends it for individuals who want to streamline grocery shopping while saving money.

Health.com provides a great example of what a 6 to 1 grocery list looks like, and what meals you can make with those ingredients.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Vegetables Frozen fajita veggie mix, spaghetti squash, frozen stir-fry veggies, sliced carrots, salad kit, cherry tomatoes Fruits Avocado, strawberries, blueberries, mandarin oranges, bananas Proteins Chicken breast, lean ground turkey, frozen shrimp, eggs Starches Whole grain tortillas, whole grain bread, rolled oats Sauces Pasta sauce, stir-fry sauce Fun item Ice cream

Using the above ingredients, you can make the following five meals.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Meal 1: Whole grain chicken tacos with frozen bell peppers seasoned with taco seasoning from your pantry Meal 2: Spaghetti squash Bolognese with lean ground turkey and pasta sauce Meal 3: Shrimp stir-fry with shrimp, frozen stir-fry veggies, and stir-fry sauce Meal 4: Avocado toast on whole grain bread with over easy eggs and blueberries on the side Meal 5: Protein oatmeal made with rolled oats cooked with egg whites for additional protein and topped with strawberries and bananas

Of course, you likely have other essentials on your list that aren't included in the method. For example, I burn through coffee beans so quickly that I usually grab a bag every other time I grocery shop. In cases like this, you don't have to sacrifice or eliminate these purchases entirely but rather incorporate them into the overall 6 to 1 plan. Think about what is essential and what you can get by without.

Not only can the method help you save money and eliminate impulse purchases, but it also reduces food waste, saves time and makes it easier to eat healthy.