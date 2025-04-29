Get Mint Mobile Unlimited for $15 Monthly With This Deal
Mint Mobile offers their unlimited plan for $15 per month for one year. Is the deal worth it?
Mint Mobile offers what many of the big carriers lack: Simplicity in pricing. What you see is what you pay without any eyebrow furrowing fees.
And right now, Mint Mobile has an exceptional deal to consider. You can receive their unlimited plan for $15 per month for one year. That's unlimited texting, calling and unlimited data on T-Mobile's network.
Here's a breakdown of how the deal works and if it's as good as advertised.
Mint Mobile deals: How do I qualify?
To earn Mint Mobile's $15 a month unlimited deal, you must transfer an existing number to Mint Mobile. If you plan on switching carriers anyway, this isn't a big deal since you can keep your number.
Make sure you have your pertinent information ready before signing up online or at a store. This includes your previous carrier's account number and account PIN, which you'll need to authorize the transfer of your number.
On top of this, you'll need to buy a new phone and prepay for a year of service at $180. It seems like a lot of hoops to jump through on the surface, but when you start to break the price down, you can see what an incredible value it is:
Receive an iPhone 16e and one-year of unlimited service included.
The retail price on the iPhone16e runs $599 on its own.
With a year of service added on, you'll own a phone and receive unlimited data for an average monthly price of $65.
Meanwhile, if you're an Android user, you can also find exceptional deals with Mint Mobile:
Receive $400 off one of Google's newest phones, with the unlimited plan included for one year.
For the Google Pixel 9, it marks an even better deal since you're receiving $400 off the phone's price.
It brings the total of a new phone and plan down to $48 per month, which is about half of what you would pay with a regular carrier.
To illustrate, I have the Google Pixel 9a with T-Mobile's Go5G Next (now called Experience Beyond) and pay around $100 per month.
Any limitations on Mint Mobile's deal?
While Mint Mobile's deal is great on the surface, it isn't going to be for everyone. First, the high-speed data allowance, while nice, might be limited to some.
Yes, you do receive unlimited data with the plan, but there are usage caps. Mint Mobile notes if you're in a high congestion area and exceed usage of 35GB, your speeds might throttle for the rest of the month.
Now, this isn't a big deal if you're on Wi-Fi most of the time, but if you want the flexibility of truly unlimited, you might want to consider other options.
Another thing is you'll only receive 10GB of mobile hotspot. For travelers that require a secure internet connection on the go, mobile hotspot is usually a go-to. But the 10GB cap on the unlimited plan will limit you.
On top of this, you don't receive any of the streaming features that the top mobile carriers offer. For T-Mobile, I receive Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV Plus ad-supported versions for free.
However, with the savings gained from Mint Mobile, you can sign up for all three of these and still come out ahead.
And keep in mind, if you buy a new iPhone, you receive three months of Apple TV for free:
When you buy a new iPhone, you receive Apple TV Plus free for three months. Stream hit shows like "Severance" or MLB baseball on Friday nights.
Is Mint Mobile right for me?
Mint Mobile is perfect if you're looking to save on your cell phone bill, receive a new phone and don't require any of the extra perks.
After all, say you take advantage of the Google Pixel 9 deal. You'll pay on average less than $50 per month for a new phone with unlimited texting, calling and high-speed data access for a year. That's a fantastic deal.
On the flip side, if you're an avid traveler requiring unlimited high-speed access or need mobile hotspot data, then the traditional carriers are going to be the better option since the perks they offer are usually worth the added fees.
Sean is a veteran personal finance writer, with over 10 years of experience. He's written finance guides on insurance, savings, travel and more for CNET, Bankrate and GOBankingRates.
