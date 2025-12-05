Original Medicare vs Medicare Advantage Quiz: Which is Right for You?

Choosing the right Medicare path is one of the most critical financial decisions you will make regarding your health care in retirement. The debate boils down to two fundamentally different approaches: original Medicare (Parts A and B, plus Medigap insurance), which prioritizes flexibility and eliminating out-of-pocket costs, versus Medicare Advantage (Part C), which bundles benefits and minimizes monthly premiums.
Understanding which plan aligns with your wallet and risk tolerance is essential. Take this quick quiz to discover your "Medicare Personality Type" and learn whether you are better suited for the high-premium, low-copay freedom of a Traditionalist, or the low-premium, high-cap security of a Bundler.
You can find more information about Medicare and Medicare Advantage in the linked articles below.
