Florida Revives Popular Home-Hardening Program With $280M in New Funding

Florida is once again investing heavily in protecting homes and wallets from hurricane damage. Thanks to a fresh $280 million funding boost in the 2025–2026 state budget, the My Safe Florida Home program is making a major comeback.

The program, which offers grants of up to $10,000 per household, helps eligible homeowners pay for critical wind mitigation upgrades like impact-resistant windows, fortified doors and roof reinforcements.

The initiative is designed to increase hurricane resilience and reduce the financial strain of storm recovery. These upgrades could also lower your homeowner’s insurance premium which can be a much-needed relief in a state where coverage costs have continued to climb.

High demand prompts return of Florida’s hurricane upgrade initiative

The My Safe Florida Home program originally launched in the mid-2000s but was revived in 2022 following years of extreme weather and rising insurance costs. By 2023, demand had overwhelmed supply. Thousands of applications were left unfunded when the program ran out of money, prompting lawmakers to step in this year with a significantly larger allocation.

That $280 million funding infusion aims to reach more Floridians this time around, giving residents a second chance to upgrade and protect their homes.

Eligibility requirements for My Safe Florida Home grants

The program is open to full-time Florida homeowners who live in single-family, site-built homes. To qualify, your home must meet certain requirements:

It must be your primary residence.

The insured value must not exceed the cap (currently $700,000).

A wind mitigation inspection is required to identify needed upgrades.

Priority is given to homeowners over the age of 60

Once approved, eligible homeowners can receive up to $10,000 in matching grants, with the state covering $2 for every $1 the homeowner contributes.

Lower-income households may qualify for a full grant with no match required. Keep in mind that the grant money is provided after you’ve been approved and have the required wind mitigation work done on your home.

Eligible home improvements under the grant program

Funds from the program can be used to install:

Impact-resistant windows and exterior doors

Upgraded garage doors

Roof reinforcements or replacements

Improved roof-to-wall connections

These improvements can significantly strengthen your home’s ability to withstand hurricane-force winds, potentially sparing you from catastrophic damage during storm season.

How home upgrades can lower your insurance costs

While hurricane mitigation is the primary goal, the financial incentive doesn’t end there. By making these upgrades, homeowners may become eligible for wind mitigation credits that lower their property insurance costs.

"Improving your home’s structure is one of the few strategies Florida homeowners can take to directly reduce insurance premiums,” said Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis in a recent press release. “The My Safe Florida Home program is a win-win.”

These savings can be especially valuable as Florida continues to see steep increases in home insurance premiums. Even modest discounts from wind mitigation credits can help offset rising costs and make coverage more affordable in the long run.

How to apply

Funding is available on a first-come, first-served basis and if past cycles are any indication, interest will be high.

The program will prioritize senior citizens and low-income homeowners with several special application periods before opening to the general public:

July 1–15: Low-income homeowners age 60 and older

Low-income homeowners age 60 and older July 16–30: Low-income homeowners of any age

Low-income homeowners of any age July 31–Aug. 14: Moderate-income homeowners age 60 and older

Moderate-income homeowners age 60 and older Aug. 15–30: Moderate-income homeowners of any age

Moderate-income homeowners of any age Aug. 31 and later: All other eligible Florida homeowners

To apply, visit MySafeFLHome.com and complete the eligibility form. From there, you’ll schedule a free wind mitigation inspection. Once you receive the inspection report, you can choose a contractor and submit your grant application.

If you're thinking of applying, start gathering your insurance and property documents now to avoid delays.

A timely opportunity for Florida homeowners

Florida’s renewed commitment to hurricane resilience is welcome news for many, especially as the state approaches peak storm season. With $280 million in funding on the table, those who can should take advantage of the opportunity to strengthen their homes and potentially lower their insurance costs.

Given the program’s popularity and limited funds, acting early could make all the difference. Don’t wait until the next storm warning, start preparing now.

