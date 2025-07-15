Is It Time to Cut the Cord on Your Landline?

Once a household staple, the landline phone is quickly becoming a relic of the past. With smartphones in nearly every pocket and internet-based alternatives offering budget-friendly call options, many are asking: Do I really need a landline anymore?

The answer isn’t one-size-fits-all. For some, a traditional home phone service still plays a practical or emotional role. But for others, it’s just another monthly expense one that might be easy to eliminate.

If you’re wondering whether it’s time to get rid of your landline, here’s what to consider.

Why some people still keep their landlines

While many households have moved on from traditional landlines, there are still valid reasons why some choose to keep them. One of the most compelling arguments is reliability.

In areas prone to storms, power outages, or weak cell signals, a landline connected through copper wiring can continue to function when other options fail. This reliability can be especially important during emergencies when having access to a working phone could make all the difference.

Call quality is another factor. Although smartphones have improved dramatically, some people still experience dropped calls or poor reception, especially indoors or in rural areas. Landlines, by contrast, tend to offer clear, consistent audio quality without the worry of dropped calls.

Safety is also a key concern for some users. When you dial 911 from a landline, emergency services can immediately identify your exact physical address, which may not be the case with a cell phone, particularly if you're in a large apartment complex or a rural location. This can provide added peace of mind for families with children, seniors, or individuals with health concerns.

But there’s also a comfort factor since some people simply prefer the simplicity and familiarity of a home phone. For older adults who aren’t as comfortable with smartphones, or for families who want a dedicated number that everyone can use, a landline can still serve a meaningful role.

Why more people are cutting the cord

Despite these advantages, more and more households are deciding that their landline just isn’t worth the cost or hassle anymore. One of the biggest reasons is price. Traditional landline service can cost anywhere from $30 to $50 per month , and even more if it’s part of a bundled package with cable and internet.

When you consider that many people rarely, if ever, use their home phone, it quickly starts to feel like an unnecessary expense. In many households, everyone already owns a cell phone with unlimited talk and text as well. That makes a landline feel like a backup to a backup.

As mobile plans become more affordable and widely available, it’s no surprise that consumers are choosing to simplify and cut the cord. Cell phones allow you to make and receive calls from virtually anywhere, whether you're traveling, running errands or relaxing in the backyard. You’re no longer tethered to a cord or forced to screen calls through an answering machine.

Technology has opened up even more alternatives. VoIP services like Ooma or Google Voice offer many of the same benefits of a landline, like a dedicated number and voicemail, without the high monthly fees.

Plus, newer options like smart speakers with voice-calling capabilities are giving people even more ways to stay connected without needing a traditional home phone setup.

How to decide what’s right for you

Before you call your provider and cancel your home phone, take a moment to reflect on your actual needs.

Ask yourself:

Do I actually use my landline, or am I just keeping it out of habit?

Is it bundled with my internet or cable package and will canceling it raise my overall bill?

Do I live in an area with spotty cell coverage?

Are there devices in my home that rely on a landline connection?

If you're still unsure, track your landline usage for a few weeks and compare it to your mobile usage. The answer might become clear pretty quickly.

Alternatives to traditional home phones

If you do decide to make the switch, you won’t be left without options.

Cell phones: Most people already have one and they’re increasingly affordable. For older adults looking for low-cost plans, T-Mobile’s 55+ Plans offer great value with unlimited talk, text and data. You might even qualify for a free iPhone when switching to a new plan.

VoIP services: If you still want a “home phone” setup with a base and handset, internet-based options like Ooma or MagicJack can offer that experience often at a much lower price. Many come with free long-distance calling and extra features like voicemail-to-email.

Smart devices: Voice assistants like Alexa and Google Home now allow you to make calls with just a voice command. For tech-savvy users, this can be a seamless replacement for a traditional phone.

What to know before you cancel

If you’re ready to cut the cord, keep these steps in mind:

Check your bundle: If your phone is part of a package deal, canceling could unexpectedly increase your internet bill. Call your provider to confirm.

Want to keep your longtime number? You can often transfer it to a mobile or VoIP provider.

Be sure your loved ones, doctor's office, and security system (if applicable) have your mobile number on file.

Try relying on your cell phone for a month before canceling your landline to make sure you don't miss it.

The question isn’t whether everyone should cancel their landline, it’s whether you should. For many, getting rid of a landline can cut costs without cutting communication. For others, especially those in rural areas or with medical needs, keeping a home phone might still make sense.

Either way, evaluating your current usage and exploring alternatives is a smart move. Communication has evolved, and it could be time that your phone plan did too.