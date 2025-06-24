A Guide to the Best and Worst States to Visit on Your Road Trip This Summer

Planning the perfect summer road trip is no easy feat. You need the right mix of budget-friendly accommodations, scenic drives and fun things to do at each stop along the way. If you're planning a multigenerational family vacation, it gets even harder.

Some might love roughing it in a tent while others would rather stick to hotels or vacation rentals. The kids might get bored of wine country tours or museums, but the adults can only handle so many theme parks.

If you’re struggling to plan a trip, you can find inspiration and ideas from a recent Wallethub report ranking every state by key road trip metrics like how many national parks and attractions it has, how safe it is to drive there, and the cost of gas and accommodations. With over 32 metrics in total, the report gave every state a summer road trip score to help travelers figure out which destinations are worth the drive and which states might be better to skip.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Keep reading for some of the key findings from the new Wallethub report as well as some curated road trip ideas to match different interests and budgets.

The best and worst states for a summer road trip in 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wallethub scored all 50 states across 32 different metrics spanning cost, safety and activities to rank states based on their overall balance of wallet-friendly fun. While you can see how each state ranked on each of those three major categories, the ones that earned top billing were those that received the highest total score, even if they didn’t rank high in all three categories.

The five best states to visit on your summer road trip

The states ranking in the top five are a far flung mix of states from the east coast to the midwest. It’d be hard to hit all five of these in a single road trip, unless you’re planning to be on the road for a while. But if your existing plans have you passing near any of these five, it’s worth adjusting your route to include them in your trip.

Minnesota

New York

Ohio

Utah

Louisiana

The five worst states for a summer road trip

Note that ranking in the bottom on this list doesn’t mean the states in question are inherently bad or boring. They may even be some of the best states to live in. Wallethub was purely interested in what states had to offer summer road trippers.

Delaware

Connecticut

Rhode Island

Vermont

Montana

The most and least expensive states for road trips

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To rank states by cost, Wallethub compared the average prices of things road trippers tend to spend the most on: gas, campgrounds, hotels and car repairs. It also factored in things like the cost of living and the number of vacation rentals per capita.

The five most budget-friendly states for road trippers

If you’re opting for a road trip as a more affordable alternative to air travel this summer, then consider adding one or more of these states to your route. Fortunately, many of them are in the same region, so you can easily plan a route that takes you through a couple of affordable states.

Louisiana

Tennessee

Arkansas

South Carolina

Mississippi

The five most expensive states for road trippers in 2025

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly trip this summer, but none of the most affordable states listed above caught your eye, your best bet is to avoid the five below–or at least keep your time in these states short so you can save on gas and accommodations, which tend to make these the most expensive destinations.

California

Hawaii

Washington

Massachusetts

Vermont

The most and least safe states for driving in 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While things like violent crime and theft were included in the safety score for each state, this metric was largely focused on driving safety. Wallethub ranked states based on statistics like the number of fatal car accidents, the number of traffic violations per capita and how well-maintained the roads and bridges are.

The five safest states for a road trip

It’s always important to be alert to your surroundings while driving. But in the five states below, you’re most likely to enjoy well-maintained roads and bridges and you’ll be sharing those roads with some of the safest drivers in the country.

Idaho

Maine

Minnesota

Iowa

Vermont

The five least safe states to drive through on a road trip

Again, crime is only a minor factor in how Wallethub calculated the safety scores for the states on this list. The main criteria were driving-related safety issues like road quality, traffic congestion and how often drivers in each state are cited for safety violations like speeding or texting while driving. So, if you are driving through any of these states, make sure you’re extra alert on the road.

New Mexico

South Carolina

Tennessee

Delaware

Louisiana

Faye Insurance offers travel insurance with 100% digital claims and real-time support. Explore plans at www.withfaye.com.

The best and worst states for fun and activities

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ranking states by fun is subjective, but the Wallethub report relied on metrics that matched what most people tend to do on road trips. So, this score was made up of things like the number of attractions, historical sites, fairs or festivals, national parks and nightlife options. It also measured the number and length of scenic byways, miles of shoreline and the idealness of summer weather – because the drive should be as enjoyable as the destination on a road trip.

The five states with the most fun things to do

If your summer road trip is more about the destination than the drive, make sure to pick one of these states that ranked highest thanks to their abundance of national parks, amusement parks, historic sites, nightlife and outdoor adventures.

California

Florida

New York

Texas

Washington

The five states with the fewest things to do

Not to say these states are boring, but if you’re looking for road trip friendly attractions like camping inside a national park, exploring a city’s nightlife after getting into town late, or enjoying the unique local charm at a state fair, the five states below will have a more limited range of options. That’s not too surprising as a big part of the Wallethub score was based on the percentage of land in the state that is reserved for national parks – and three of the states on this list are small states on the relatively densely populated east coast.

Vermont

Rhode Island

Delaware

North Dakota

Connecticut

Six Summer Road Trip Ideas for Any Budget

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With the 2025 Wallethub rankings in mind, here are a few road trip route ideas that take you through some of the best states while also factoring in specific interests, like travelers who want to immerse themselves in history or those who are primarily interested in stunning scenery and a chance to enjoy the great outdoors.

Best road trips route for outdoorsy travelers

Many people choose road trips for the chance to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life and enjoy the great outdoors. If that’s what you’re craving, consider these road trips.

Most scenic road trip : California-Oregon-Washington. Take the Pacific Coast Highway and camp or stay in the seaside hotels/motels along the way. You’ll be able to hit countless national parks like Yosemite, Crater Lake and Mount Rainier. Just be sure to book well in advance if you want to take this trip. Some of these parks are booked full for the summer season months ahead of time.

: California-Oregon-Washington. Take the Pacific Coast Highway and camp or stay in the seaside hotels/motels along the way. You’ll be able to hit countless national parks like Yosemite, Crater Lake and Mount Rainier. Just be sure to book well in advance if you want to take this trip. Some of these parks are booked full for the summer season months ahead of time. A budget-friendly scenic road trip: Georgia-Tennessee-Mississippi. Along this route, you’ll be able to hike a stretch of the Appalachian trail and wind through the Great Smoky Mountains. Music lovers can soak up rock, blues and country music history along the way. Foodies will appreciate being able to eat some of the best barbecue you’ve ever tasted served up at gas stations and rest stops.

Best road trips for historical sites

For history buffs, a road trip is a great way to walk through iconic sites and stand in awe of landmarks commemorating some of the most important moments in our nation’s history. Here are two road trips where you’re sure to get your fill of hands-on-history.

A road trip through United States birthplaces: Massachusetts-New York-Pennsylvania. If you have time, end this trip in Washington, DC. This route will take you through some of the key sites where American history was made. From the Boston Tea Party and Salem witch trials in Massachusetts to Independence Hall in Philadelphia. This is also a good route for the less outdoorsy travelers who’d rather stick with hotels or vacation rentals along the way.

Massachusetts-New York-Pennsylvania. If you have time, end this trip in Washington, DC. This route will take you through some of the key sites where American history was made. From the Boston Tea Party and Salem witch trials in Massachusetts to Independence Hall in Philadelphia. This is also a good route for the less outdoorsy travelers who’d rather stick with hotels or vacation rentals along the way. A budget-friendly drive through the wild west: Texas-Colorado-Utah-Arizona. This route gives you a chance to explore the many dimensions of U.S. history, from the true history of cowboys and free towns in Texas to the era of Spanish rule in the southwest. There are also many indigenous historical sites preserved throughout these states to immerse yourself in the often overlooked native perspective of this land’s history.

Best road trip routes for families with young kids

If you’ve got little ones in tow this summer, it’s a good idea to plan some kid-friendly activities along your road trip. Here are a couple of routes that the entire family will enjoy.

A kid’s dream road trip : North Carolina to Florida via the coast. Of course, you’ll end this road trip in Orlando, ideally with enough time and money left to get the full Disney experience, resort-stay and all. But by starting in North Carolina, you’ll be able to enjoy beachfront camping or cabins, ziplining through adventure parks, visiting the Kennedy Space Center and ample opportunities to admire awe-inspiring wildlife. That includes the Carolina Tiger Rescue, a 62-acre big cat sanctuary housing tigers, lions, ocelots and more. It also includes Cumberland Island in Georgia, which is home to a herd of wild horses that are both majestic and adorable.

: North Carolina to Florida via the coast. Of course, you’ll end this road trip in Orlando, ideally with enough time and money left to get the full Disney experience, resort-stay and all. But by starting in North Carolina, you’ll be able to enjoy beachfront camping or cabins, ziplining through adventure parks, visiting the Kennedy Space Center and ample opportunities to admire awe-inspiring wildlife. That includes the Carolina Tiger Rescue, a 62-acre big cat sanctuary housing tigers, lions, ocelots and more. It also includes Cumberland Island in Georgia, which is home to a herd of wild horses that are both majestic and adorable. A kid-friendly and budget-friendly road trip: Minnesota-Wisconsin-Chicago, Illinois. Alternatively, turn north from Wisconsin and end this trip in Toronto, Canada. Either way, you’ll get a balance of scenic nature and small town midwestern charm before finishing your trip with some big city excitement. Minnesota ranked first in the Wallethub report, offering countless acres of national parks and an abundance of summer fairs and festivals that kids will love. Wisconsin is home to the waterpark capital of the world, Wisconsin Dells. It also boasts plenty of pristine nature of its own.