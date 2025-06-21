Discover the Best Wines of 2025: Top Picks From Around the World

Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) is the world's largest and most influential wine competition. This year, wines from 57 countries were judged by 248 top international experts, including 22 Master Sommeliers and 72 Masters of Wine – the most in the competition’s history.

Now in its 22nd year, this rigorous tasting process has guaranteed that wines bearing the DWWA medal offer great quality, exciting flavours and often excellent value.

The 2025 awards revealed outstanding wines to explore – from classic French regions to emerging producers in surprising locations.

Here's a simple guide to some standout wines from this year’s global tasting, with easy recommendations to enjoy at home or gift to friends.

French classics that impressed

(Image credit: Getty Images)

France continues to lead the world in wine quality. This year's winners include:

Barons de Rothschild Rare Collection Blanc de Blancs Extra Brut, Champagne 2014

Best in Show, 97 points

A luxurious, fresh Champagne with bright citrus and crisp apple notes – perfect for celebrations.

Jean-Marc Brocard, Bougros, Chablis Grand Cru, Burgundy 2023

Best in Show, 97 points

A refined white wine from Burgundy with delicate mineral flavors and crisp acidity, ideal with seafood or light dishes.

For great value, try:

Domaines Bonfils, Château Vaugelas V, Corbières, Languedoc-Roussillon 2023

Value Platinum, 97 points (under £15)

A vibrant red from southern France with juicy berry flavors – perfect for casual dinners.

Italian excellence

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Italy showed a strong line-up in this year's competition, especially Tuscany and Piedmont regions.

Tenuta Meraviglia Maestro di Cava, Bolgheri Superiore Tuscany 2020

Best in Show, 97 points

A rich red wine from Tuscany with layers of dark fruit and spice - great with pasta or grilled meats.

Tenuta Roletto, Erbaluce di Caluso, Passito, Piedmont 2013

Gold, 95 points

This sweet white from Piedmont is pure lush indulgence – caramel, butterscotch and dried fruit wrapped in velvety sweetness.

Spanish surprises

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain continues to shine with a wide variety of styles.

Don Bernardino, La Capona Amandi, Ribeira Sacra 2019

Best in Show, 97 points

A powerful red from Ribeira Sacra made from the Mencía grape, full of vibrant fruit and earthiness.

González Byass Del Duque VORS Amontillado, Sherry NV

Platinum, 97 points

A beautifully aged Sherry, full of nutty, caramel flavors – fantastic with tapas or cheese.

Cava as a sparkling alternative?

Spain does lovely traditional method aged sparkling wines that deliver excellent taste and great value – perfect for everyday drinking or casual gatherings. A great example?

Bodegas Martinez Paiva, Brut Nature, Cava 2020 , a Gold-awarded wine with 95 points

Rising stars: Off the beaten track

(Image credit: Getty Images)

England's sparkling wines continue to win praise and international attention:

Sugrue South Downs, The Trouble With Dreams, Sussex 2009 (magnum)

Best in Show, 97 points

An elegant English sparkling wine with creamy texture and bright fruit – a real showstopper for special occasions.



Meanwhile, Greece achieved a record-breaking year with 20 top-tier medals (95+ points), marking 2025 as a ‘breakout year’:



Anhydrous, Santorini, Aegean Islands, Greece, 2019

Best in Show, 97 points

Judges commented: "Is Santorini Assyrtiko a white that improves in the bottle? The five years or more that this blend of Assyrtiko (with a seasoning of Aidani and Athiri) has seen, has resulted in a wine of a slightly richer straw-yellow than usual, with aromas that immediately seem to take you to an elemental place of light and stone."

New world highlights

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Craggy Range, Pinot Noir, Martinborough, Wairarapa, New Zealand 2024

Best in Show, 97 points

Bright, bold and beautifully balanced. This Martinborough Pinot Noir bursts with vivid raspberry, cherry, and plum. Silky and smooth, it's a natural match for roast chicken or pork.

Argentina doubled its top-tier medal count from last year, with 46 top medals. A great wine to try is Bemberg Estate Wines, Pionero, Gualtallary, Tupungato, Mendoza 2022

Best in Show, 97 points

Once seen as too cold for reds, this high-altitude Argentinian region is now producing some of the most elegant, complex wines around. This blend is dark, smooth, and aromatic—with blackcurrant, silky tannins, and a fresh, refined finish.

Next up is a landmark producer who identified Carmenère in Chile just over 30 years ago. Their Antiyal, Viñedo Escorial Organic Carmenère, Maipó Valley 2020 received a Best in Show and 97 points.

This red is deep, dark, and beautifully balanced, with plum and cherry fruit, savory tannins, and none of the green notes that once held the grape back. A classy, food-friendly Chilean classic.

Fantastic finds under $20

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You don't need to spend a fortune to enjoy award-winning wines. Here are a few budget-friendly picks:

Suvorov Winery, Black Crane Viorica, Stefan Voda, Moldova 2024 – Value Gold, 95 points

McGuigan Bin 9000 Semillon, Hunter Valley, New South Wales, Australia 2018 , Value Gold, 95 points

See more value wines here .

Whether you're new to wine or just looking for something great to try, these wines represent the very best from this year’s global selections. From France to China, DWWA is an invaluable guide for consumers to make the world of wine more vibrant and accessible than ever. Search all winning wines here .

Next time you’re shopping, look for a DWWA medal on the bottle or ask for recommendations inspired by these winners – you might just discover your new favorite bottle.