The Five Best Cruise Lines for Retirees
Retirement is an ideal time for cruising. Check out the five best cruise lines for comfort, ease, and unforgettable experiences.
Retirement is the perfect time to set sail. Whether you’re chasing fun, adventure, or bucket-list destinations, cruises offer seniors the comfort, easy access, and unforgettable experiences they deserve after years of work.
According to Shore Excursions Group, seniors make up a significant share of the cruise market, with 32% of passengers being 65-plus.
"Additionally," says Jason R. Margulies, Partner & Maritime Attorney at Lipcon, Marqulies & Winkleman, "since cruises are a mode of transport in and of themselves, seniors don’t have to worry about the chaos of packing and unpacking at each port, moving to different hotels and rooms every night, and the other concerns that come with traveling by land or air to the next destination."
If you’re looking for an experience on ocean waves or river swells, dive into why cruises offer an out-of-this-world adventure for retirees, what to look for in a cruise line, and our top picks for the five best ones suited to active golden agers.
Why cruises are a retiree's dream vacation
Cruises have surged in popularity among retirees. Besides offering a chance to get away, have some fun, socialize with like-minded seniors, and visit places you’ve only ever dreamed about, here's why they're especially appealing:
- All-inclusive convenience: Meals, entertainment, and accommodations are bundled on a cruise, which can minimize decisions and maximize downtime and relaxation. Many lines offer flexible dining options tailored to an individual’s dietary needs, such as low-sodium or gluten-free choices. Book a cruise to your chosen destination and you’re all set.
- Low physical demand: Ships feature elevators, ramps and mobility aids, making it easy to explore the ship and access ports without extensive walking. Of course, if you’re fit, there are dozens of on-board and off-board options to stay in shape, from gyms and pools to walking tours.
- Social and health perks: Cruises offer retirees the opportunity to meet like-minded travelers at senior-focused events. From arts and crafts workshops and game nights to dance classes and cooking demonstrations, there is something for everyone.
- Affordability in retirement: Off-peak senior discounts, which can often top 10% to 20% for those over 55, and flexible itineraries fit fixed incomes. Shorter cruises — 7 to 10 days — keep costs under $3,000 per person. And because your schedule is flexible, look for rewards and slow-season discounts.
Key factors to consider for older cruisers
When choosing a cruise line, focus on those things that matter most to you to ensure a smooth, enjoyable trip. You may require wheelchair-accessible cabins and shore excursions tailored for individuals with limited mobility. Alternatively, you might prefer a cruise to spend more quality time with your children and grandchildren, says Teresa Tennant, Senior Vice President at Cruise Specialists.
“Lines such as Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line, and MSC Cruises offer plenty of entertainment and activity for all age groups,” Tennant says.
For a quiet escape, check out onboard amenities, such as adult-only pools, quiet lounges, wellness centers and medical staff. And since meals are always a feast aboard a cruise ship, look for allergy-aware menus, senior portions, onboard gyms, and pools for light activity. You’ll also want to check for senior perks like priority boarding, travel insurance inclusions and strong safety records.
Top 5 Best Cruise Lines for Retirees in 2025
Based on recent reviews from travel experts and senior passenger feedback, here are our 5 top picks for the best cruise lines for retirees.
1. Holland America Line
Known as the "cruising connoisseurs' choice," Holland America focuses on well-planned, low-key voyages catering to seniors with an average age of 60. You’ll find top-notch medical facilities, flexible and customizable meals and itineraries to destinations around the world or just around the corner.
Key features: Enrichment programs include history lectures, accessible itineraries through Alaska and Europe, VisTAFLEX customizable dining and the "Cool Cruises" series to destinations that avoid extreme temps.
Costs: Holland America Line offers exclusive savings for AARP members. Visit their Member Discounts page for current offers. Retirees seeking cultural depth can enjoy their 7-day Alaska cruise starting at just $1,200 per person. Or opt for a slow vacation — 93-Day Grand Australia & New Zealand cruise — from $16,599.
Drawbacks: Less flashy or invigorating entertainment, which may not be ideal for high-energy retirees.
2. Princess Cruises
Princess Cruises attracts a lively mix of passengers, ranging from families to retirees and solo travelers. However, the majority of guests are over the age of 50. The line offers onboard activities, such as bridge, pickleball and ballroom dancing, and accessible pools and theaters. The ever-popular “Love Boat” attracts solo travelers looking for another chance at love.
Key features: The company maintains a fleet of 16 ships that sail to destinations all over the world, including Europe, the Caribbean, South America, Asia and Australia. The ships offer a wide range of amenities, like accessible staterooms. Additionally, there is The Sanctuary, a private deck designed for retirees, along with adult-oriented spas and pools.
Costs: For a limited time, enjoy up to 40% off and up to $200 in instant savings on select Princess Line cruises. Take a 6-day Western Caribbean and Mexico cruise for only $463 per person. Or, a 7-day Western Caribbean with Grand Cayman cruise for $653 per person.
Drawbacks: Larger ships, up to 3,600 passengers, can be challenging when embarking or debarking at a port.
3. Viking Ocean Cruises
Exclusively for adults 18+, Viking provides retirees with Scandinavian-inspired luxury on smaller ships. You’ll find perks like Wi-Fi, personalized meals and Nordic spas with thermal suites. Itineraries are focused on getting senior citizens to key attractions around the world, including UNESCO World Heritage Sites.
Key features: Viking's 930-passenger ocean ships are designed specifically for an adult crowd. In fact, no one younger than 18 is allowed on board, and all the activities are created with passengers aged 50-plus in mind.
Costs: Unlike some other cruise lines, Viking’s River and Ocean Cruises, and Expeditions are all-inclusive, which means they won’t nickel and dime you with added extra costs. A 14-day river-ocean combo starts at $5,000 per person. Or, follow the Caribbean and Atlantic to the legendary Amazon during an exciting 22-day cruise from $10,299.
Drawbacks: A higher price point and no kids mean fewer family-style activities (which may or may not be a drawback).
4. Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises is an excellent choice for retirees because it offers a variety of destinations — seven continents and over 300 destinations in 79 countries. Comfortable accommodations and world-class dining are designed with senior travelers in mind. Celebrity also provides exclusive senior savings on select cruises.
Key Features: Retirees will find onboard wellness gardens, retreat sundecks and accessible verandas. Retreat & Relax packages include priority medical access. For active seniors, you’ll find just the right amount of entertainment options to keep you on your toes. Dancing and gourmet meals, pools, sundecks, and hot tubs are all designated adult-only areas, as are social gathering spaces, spa and fitness facilities.
Costs: Check out Celebrity’s 7-day Bermuda trip starting at just $1,800 per person. Travel the Caribbean starting at just $300, or cruise to Alaska from $625.
Drawbacks: Slightly contemporary vibe may not suit ultra-traditional tastes.
5. Cunard Line
The iconic Queen lines hint at old-world glamour, and a sophisticated, older demographic with an average age of 65-plus. The fleet comprises four Queens: Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth, and its newest ship, the Queen Anne.
Key Features: Enjoy a proper afternoon tea, ballroom dancing and planetarium shows. The Queen's Grill offers a wide variety of food choices, and its Transatlantic crossings include long, leisurely days for reading or lectures. The cruise line also has a strong emphasis on health with top-rated onboard doctors.
Costs: If you book now, you can get up to $400 of on-board credit per stateroom. Cruises include a 7-day New England cruise from $1,400 per person. Or, explore the Canary Islands from $1,499 per person.
Drawbacks: Formal dress codes (like the good ‘ole days) on select nights.
Trends and Tips for 2025
Tamara Lidbom, Owner at Anytime Travel Agency, offers these parting words of advice: "Plan ahead of time. “Depending on where you want to go, the best cabins will book up quickly. And, if you’re traveling with friends, you don't want cabins booked on the opposite ends of the cruise ship. Be flexible with dates to get a good deal and book excursions as soon as they become available on the ship.”
Cruising in your golden years isn’t just travel — it’s a full-on life upgrade. With these five cruise lines, you'll sail into retirement with ease and elegance. Ready to set sail?
For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.
