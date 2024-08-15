Lifetime Access to a Luxury Cruise Ship Could Be Your Retirement Plan

Does your idea of a happy retirement include traveling the world? If you're looking for your next great adventure, consider sailing around the world in retirement on a luxury cruise ship. One option is the “Endless Horizons” program by Villa Vie, due to set sail in late August after some initial delays.

However, there's a lot to consider when deciding whether or not to retire on a cruise ship, including costs, amenities, lifestyle, healthcare and other details. But if travel is your priority and you have the funds to do so, it might be worth it to take the plunge.

Here's what you need to know about the Endless Horizons program, which guarantees lifetime access to the luxury cruise ship Villa Vie Odyssey.

Retire on a luxury cruise ship

What is the Endless Horizons program?

With the “Endless Horizons” program from Villa Vie, you can spend the rest of your life on a cruise ship and travel the world. You’ll receive lifetime access to a guaranteed Oceanview Villa, transferring ships when the cruise does, by making one upfront payment of $299,999 for single occupancy or $499,999 for double occupancy.

All basic amenities and services, like meals, accommodations and activities are included in the cost, and there are no additional charges for taxes, port fees or other typical travel expenses, according to Villa Vie.

Lifetime access to an onboard cabin means you could sell your house entirely and spend the rest of your days at sea for just $500k, regardless of how long you stay. A twenty-year retirement onboard for two people works out to just $25,000 a year. For comparison, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average retiree household in 2021 spent around $50,000 a year in living expenses.

Amenities include gourmet dining, social gatherings like art workshops and music nights, organized excursions and tours, fitness classes and a variety of onboard entertainment, like luxury lounging on the deck, a golf simulator and pickleball. There is also an onboard hospital and pharmacy.

And you’ll likely visit places you’ve never thought you’d be able to experience before. You’ll sail across the entire globe, circumnavigating it every three and a half years, visiting all seven continents, 147 countries, and 425 destinations along the way. Exploring Iceland, soaking up the sun in the Caribbean and meandering the busy streets of Tokyo are just a fraction of the experiences you’ll have. Other destinations include: Samoa, Kuala Lumpur, Cape Town and Dubai. You can view the full itinerary here. And if you don’t want to do it alone, you can invite friends or family to tag along for $129 a day.

Of course, you don’t have to stay onboard for the full three and a half years but can select specific or non-continuous voyage segments. You’ll just have to give at least a 30-day notice to ensure cabin availability.

“Endless Horizons” is advertised not as only a travel opportunity, but as a “new way of life”. And while the program is technically for all ages, it is specifically catered towards retirees.

The goal of the program is “to offer a seamless solution for those looking to retire on a fixed budget to never worry about ongoing expenses again,” says Mikael Petterson, chief executive officer, Villa Vie Residences. The program is designed to eliminate concerns about ongoing living expenses for retirees who may be concerned about outliving their savings — while also offering the adventure of a lifetime.

“For less than the price of an average home, you can secure a lifetime of experiences," says Petterson.

An alternative to the “Endless Horizons” program is to buy a cabin outright and pay the monthly fees associated with the room. Buying a room outright only guarantees a cabin for 15 years, however, unlike “Endless Horizons” which offers lifetime access. Here’s what you’ll pay if you decide to pay outright for a room.

Inside room: $99,999

Monthly fees: $1750 per person for double; $2499 per person for solo

Ocean view room: $149,999

Monthly fees: $2499 per person for double; $3999 per person for solo

Balcony room: $299,999

Monthly fees: $3999 per person for double; $6999 per person for solo

Balcony suite: $349,999

Monthly fees: $4499 per person for double; $7999 per person for solo

Delays to the launch of the Endless Horizons cruise ship

Villa Vie Residences purchased the ship, known as the Villa Vie Odyssey, in December 2023. The vessel was previously known as the MS Braemer, where it sailed for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines. After purchase, the ship underwent a $12 million renovation and was set to sail its maiden voyage on May 15, 2024, from Belfast.

However, due to delays in refurbishment and two pending certifications, the ship’s departure date has been delayed twice. Initially, it was delayed until July 30 but is now estimated to depart on August 20, meaning passengers will miss the first part of their trip. Oslo will replace Iceland as the ship’s first stop.

Although passengers are moved into their rooms, they’ve been unable to sleep on the ship as they await departure, according to Villa Vie couple Johan Bodin and Lanette Canen. “We are on the ship. We can’t sleep here still, we have to go back to our hotels in the evening,” they told Travel Weekly. However, the couple remains positive as they wait on the ship's final preparations and sea trials before setting sail.

Pros and cons of retiring on a cruise ship

Pros:

Travel: Of course, the main appeal of retiring on a cruise ship is for the travel. You'll be able to visit countries all over the world and have new experiences every day. You definitely won't have to worry about being retired and bored.

Of course, the main appeal of retiring on a cruise ship is for the travel. You'll be able to visit countries all over the world and have new experiences every day. You definitely won't have to worry about being retired and bored. Ease: Another plus of retiring on a cruise ship is you'll no longer have to worry about mundane tasks, like grocery shopping, home maintenance or cooking.

Cons:

Size: You may feel constrained by the size of your lodgings on a cruise ship. There are only so many places you can go.

You may feel constrained by the size of your lodgings on a cruise ship. There are only so many places you can go. Healthcare: If you have a severe health issue onboard a cruise ship, you may need more medical help than is available on the ship.

If you have a severe health issue onboard a cruise ship, you may need more medical help than is available on the ship. Family and friends: Retiring on a cruise ship makes visiting family or attending family events, like weddings or reunions, much more complicated. Establishing long-lasting friendships onboard a cruise ship can also be difficult as passengers come and go.