Want to Retire on a Cruise Ship? What to Consider

Before you decide to spend your retirement on the high seas, you might want to think about what you can afford, your ability to adapt to change and more.

A sunset as seen from the deck of a cruise ship.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
H. Dennis Beaver, Esq.
By
published
inFeatures

If you have enjoyed taking cruises and are at or approaching retirement age, chances are you’ve seriously considered the possibility of living on a cruise ship instead of moving to a retirement community.

That is exactly what New York attorney and author Peter Antonucci and his wife, Tami, did in 2014, purchasing a $1.6 million apartment on The World, a residential cruise ship, and spending six years traveling the world in the company of some of the wealthiest people on the planet. He has written several bestsellers inspired by his years at sea. His most recent novel is Tides of Betrayal.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up
Disclaimer

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

H. Dennis Beaver, Esq.
H. Dennis Beaver, Esq.
Attorney at Law, Author of "You and the Law"

After attending Loyola University School of Law, H. Dennis Beaver joined California's Kern County District Attorney's Office, where he established a Consumer Fraud section. He is in the general practice of law and writes a syndicated newspaper column, "You and the Law." Through his column he offers readers in need of down-to-earth advice his help free of charge. "I know it sounds corny, but I just love to be able to use my education and experience to help, simply to help. When a reader contacts me, it is a gift." 

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8