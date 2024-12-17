The 12 Best Things Rich Retirees Do

If you’re wealthy and retired, you essentially have the best of both worlds in the palm of your hand. That is unless you slip up or fall on hard times. To reach your happy place , you may have been a savvy investor, climbed the corporate ladder or pursued your entrepreneurial dreams and won. No matter how you got here, there are undoubtedly many pieces to the “habits of rich retirees ” puzzle, rather than just one.

“Wealthy retirees who enjoy "the good life" understand that maintaining their wealth while living comfortably requires both lifestyle and financial strategies,” says Melissa Murphy Pavone, Founder at Mindful Financial Partners .

Whether you’re a new retiree or an old hat, here are the best things rich retirees do from both a financial and lifestyle perspective.

Financial habits rich retirees swear by

Being rich means different things to different people. To some retirees, it may mean hoarding all their hard-earned money in a high-interest savings or retirement account to use “just in case something happens.” To others, it means spending it all. The wisest position is likely somewhere in between.

1. They understand money vs. wealth

According to Merriam-Webster, wealth is an abundance of valuable material possessions or resources. While true in one respect, wealth goes beyond the accumulation of money. While wealth and money are often used interchangeably, money essentially refers to the assets and currency you possess, such as cash, property and investments. It is tangible and is generally measured by taking the market value of all intangible and physical assets you own and subtracting outstanding debts.

On the other hand, wealth is also a measure of an individual's overall abundance and prosperity, which includes knowledge, skills, and relationships. While money contributes to wealth, it extends beyond possessions and cash to include a sense of fulfillment and well-being in retirement.

2. They spend with purpose

The book Die With Zero encourages people of all ages, including retirees, to spend their hard-earned cash while they still can. The book is intended for those who view lifelong experiences as more important than simply accumulating money for your golden years.

While taking exotic trips or buying the latest Ferrari F80 is a well-earned benefit of retirement for the rich, spending like there is no tomorrow can be risky. It’s okay not to spend, but it’s also okay to enjoy your retirement years, which may include splurging occasionally. It’s not unheard of for many retirees to set aside money in a separate “fun money” account, which gives them “permission to spend.”

3. They invest wisely

You may have heard the saying, “no risk, no reward.” While that may be true to a certain extent, many retirees are averse to risk. However, savers who consistently invested their earnings compounded their money over time. While the initial investment may have been insignificant, the wealth accumulated during the final years of their working life was substantial, says Matt Hylland, a financial planner at Arnold and Mote Wealth Management .

Investing in a retirement account, like a 401(k) , an IRA , mutual funds or in the stock market, can build wealth and help secure a comfortable future. Yet, investing in the stock market comes with a fear of financial loss as opposed to financial gain. That’s a reasonable fear until you realize that the interest you earn on the money you put into a savings account typically can’t keep pace with inflation.

Most experts agree that saving 20% of your income (while working) is a good starting place to build an emergency fund . In retirement, setting some extra cash aside in reserve for a couple of years of spending needs is also important. Any additional funds can be invested in stocks, bonds, and other investable assets that continue building wealth.

"While it's always important to have some cash set aside, staying invested for growth, even in retirement, helps one's wealth continue to grow," says David Edmisten, CFP, founder and lead advisor

at Next Phase Financial Planning.

"There is often no need to reduce risk in your portfolio if you have enough spending money set aside in a cash reserve. If you are not sure where to start, reach out to a financial advisor or stock expert for guidance. Warren Buffet famously said, "I will tell you the secret to getting rich on Wall Street. You try to be greedy when others are fearful. And you try to be fearful when others are greedy."

4. They diversify investments

Diversifying your investments is a way to balance risk and outcome. It involves spreading your investments around so that your exposure to any one type of asset is limited. Joe Cronin, President of International Citizens Insurance, says that most affluent retirees focus on diversifying their income stream by investing.

“Proper tax management is also critical, and wealthy retirees often work with advisors to optimize deductions, retirement withdrawals, and even international tax treaties, when applicable, to ensure they retain more of their wealth,” Cronin says.

Cronin also mentions that wealthy retirees still maintain keen budgeting habits , like tracking large expenses, which can guard against overspending. “Wealthy retirees' wise financial strategies and thoughtful lifestyle decisions enable them to ensure long-term stability and enjoyment.”

5. They assemble a team of trusted professionals

It's common for rich retirees to assemble a team of financial experts to help manage their estate. “The best outcomes happen when a retiree's CFP®, CPA, and estate planning attorney work collaboratively. Together, they create a holistic strategy that adapts to life's changes, ensures tax efficiency, and protects the retiree's legacy,” says Pavone.

That team may include a certified financial planner (CFP), a certified public accountant (CPA) an estate planning attorney, or all three, each playing a vital role in safeguarding and optimizing wealth.

6. They determine a safe withdrawal rate

The percentage retirees can withdraw from their accounts each year without running out of money before reaching the end of their lives is called a safe withdrawal rate. One guideline is the 4% rule — the amount an individual can withdraw annually from their portfolio to sustain their lifestyle without running out of money.

Your personal safe withdrawal rate is influenced by your legacy goals, and involves estate planning , setting up trusts, revising wills and determining how much money you’d like to leave to your children, family members or a charity. This directly impacts how much money you can withdraw each year from your nest egg while still maintaining a comfortable lifestyle.

7. They monitor the tax code

It doesn’t matter how rich you are; taxes are inevitable . However, rich retirees understand how to minimize the amount they pay to the IRS each year by taking advantage of tax breaks, such as credits and deductions. They also examine the newest tax laws to see how they can structure their finances to pay the least amount of tax while also following the law. Monitoring the tax code and tax planning can significantly impact your finances. You’ll know how much you’ll owe in taxes and how much you can invest to generate even more income.

8. They use debt wisely

Wealthy retirees understand how debt can create leverage by enabling them to borrow money at a low interest rate and invest in assets with the potential of a greater return or that will grow in value over time. Cronin maintains that through wise debt management , “retirees can focus on diversifying their income stream by investing in rental units, income-generating stocks, and other passive income sources to ensure consistent cash flow to enable them to fund their lifestyles without depleting principal savings.”

Lifestyle habits rich retirees swear by

Maximizing investments and savings and assembling a team of financial professionals aren’t the only things rich retirees do. Although money definitely plays a part in enjoying retirement, affluent retirees also acquire smart lifestyle habits that allow them the luxury of a happy life.

1. They live with purpose

Beyond finances, most wealthy retirees commit to living with purpose, now that they no longer punch the time clock. Steven Kibbel, CFP, ChFC, CLU, at International Money Transfer says: “For many, retirement isn’t just about leisure - it’s about finding meaning.” He goes on to explain that rich retirees often volunteer, donate to causes they care about, or spend time mentoring younger generations. “Staying active is a priority too, both physically and mentally. Picking up hobbies, traveling, or even starting a small passion project helps them stay sharp and engaged.”

2. Yes, they sleep

The 2024 American Time Use Survey shows that non-working adults 70 and older spend most of their time sleeping. And while that may seem insignificant to many, sleep is vital to a healthy lifestyle later in life. Sleep is “a necessary function that enables the body and mind to recharge.” Sleep can help stave off diseases, while lack of sleep can increase your risk of developing type 2 diabetes, heart problems and high blood pressure, according to the Medical Advisory Board at the Sleep Foundation .

Without enough sleep, the brain may not function properly, leading to an inability to concentrate or think clearly. After years of hard work, remaining healthy in retirement is one of the best things rich retirees can do for themselves and their families.

3. They develop a giving attitude

Wealthy retirees often emulate a charitable mindset . In fact, research suggests that giving to a cause or charity not only helps the recipients but also rewards you in measurable ways, so much so that it may even increase your life expectancy. Charitable giving also positively affects your physical health, something near and dear to most retirees.

According to an article by Donors Trust , studies have shown that “people who engage in regular acts of kindness and generosity tend to have lower blood pressure, reduced risk of chronic diseases, better cardiovascular health and a stronger immune system.” These benefits, among others, underscore why incorporating acts of kindness as a wealthy retiree can be a powerful source of good for you and the world.

4. They find a balance between spending and enjoyment

Even with considerable wealth, retirees habitually maintain keen budgeting habits. “Tracking large expenses, such as real estate, healthcare or expensive luxuries, can guard against overspending, Cronin adds. “Many invest in custom-crafted insurance products to prevent possible future shocks and make thoughtful lifestyle decisions that enable them to ensure long-term stability and enjoyment.” Many of the wealthiest retirees also practice the 50/30/20 budget rule : Spend 50% on needs, 30% on wants and put 20% toward savings.

It’s also common for frugality to become a principal financial habit. Gene Caballero, co-founder at GreenPal , says that as a retired entrepreneur who travels six months out of the year, his only lifestyle choice that he continues to uphold is flying coach. “Flying coach instead of first class has saved me over $40k this year alone. I see no need to splurge for first class and pay three- or four times the price when we all go to the same place. I can spoil myself on food and drinks when I arrive at my destination instead.”

Bottom line

For many wealthy retirees, being rich means being able to afford things and experiences without stressing over money, according to the Charles Schwab Modern Wealth 2024 Survey . It is the financial freedom to enjoy retirement without the burden of excessive debt, which can ensure financial stability, peace of mind, and a healthy lifestyle.

"It’s good to have money and the things that money can buy, but it’s good, too, to check up once in a while and make sure that you haven’t lost the things that money can’t buy." --George Lorimer